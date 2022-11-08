ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WREG

Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. Memphis won its seventh straight over San Antonio. Dillon Brooks added 13 points and Steven Adams had 19 rebounds and seven points. Brooks […]
SAN ANTONIO, TX
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
Porterville Recorder

Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game

Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
CINCINNATI, OH
ESPN

Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting

SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
numberfire.com

Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) out Wednesday

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson was previously listed as questionable for the front end of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back. After logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend, Johnson was a DNP-CD on Monday in the first game back for Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable).
PORTLAND, OR
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101

L.A. LAKERS (101) Brown Jr. 6-10 0-0 14, James 12-22 2-4 30, Davis 9-16 3-4 21, Beverley 2-8 1-2 7, Reaves 3-10 1-3 8, Gabriel 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 0-4 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-15 2-2 14. Totals 40-88 11-17 101.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Porterville Recorder

Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120

CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Associated Press

Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls

CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
CHICAGO, IL
Porterville Recorder

Memphis 124, San Antonio 122

MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Porterville Recorder

Portland 91, Florida A&M 54

FLORIDA A&M (0-2) Barrs 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Chatman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 3-12 6-9 14, Tillmon 5-13 4-7 16, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Burnside 2-3 0-0 4, Eisa 1-4 0-0 2, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 15-22 54. PORTLAND (2-0) Sjolund...
PORTLAND, OR
ESPN

Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid

Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Porterville Recorder

WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls. The league announced the changes on Thursday. The league’s competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.
NEW YORK STATE
Porterville Recorder

Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132

Percentages: FG .472, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Beauchamp 5-8, Carter 5-10, Allen 2-3, Hill 1-1, Matthews 1-1, Portis 1-1, Nwora 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 5, Allen, Ibaka). Turnovers: 16 (Carter 5, Allen 3, Beauchamp 2, Portis 2,...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Porterville Recorder

Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game

Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
AKRON, OH
Porterville Recorder

Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game

South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy