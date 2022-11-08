Read full article on original website
Thursday in Portland: Teenager hospitalized after shooting in NE Portland, voters projected to pass Measure 114Emily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Voters approve overhauling Portland's government structure and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Voters decide if city gets new form of government and more top stories on Election DayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: More Oregonians experiencing power outages, Oregon ballots due by 8 p.m. tomorrow and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Portland City Council votes to adopt Mayor Wheeler's homelessness planEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Lillard scores 26, Blazers hand Hornets 6th straight loss
Damian Lillard overcame a slow start to finish with 26 points on six 3-pointers and the Portland Trail Blazers beat Charlotte 105-95 to hand the Hornets their sixth straight loss
Morant, Bane help Grizzlies beat Spurs in overtime, 124-122
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Ja Morant and Desmond Bane had 32 points each and the Memphis Grizzlies beat San Antonio 124-122 in overtime Wednesday night, handing the Spurs their fifth straight loss. Memphis won its seventh straight over San Antonio. Dillon Brooks added 13 points and Steven Adams had 19 rebounds and seven points. Brooks […]
Trail Blazers put solid start against struggling Hornets
Frustrations are building for the Charlotte Hornets, and positive feelings might be the defining trait for the Portland Trail Blazers.
Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction
Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
Montana visits Xavier after Boum's 23-point game
Montana Grizzlies (0-1) at Xavier Musketeers (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Xavier faces the Montana Grizzlies after Souley Boum scored 23 points in Xavier's 96-73 win over the Morgan State Bears. Xavier finished 16-5 at home a season ago while going 23-13 overall. The Musketeers averaged 13.6 points off of turnovers, 9.9...
Jazz roll past Lakers again, 139-116 with LeBron sitting
SALT LAKE CITY -- — Lauri Markkanen scored 23 points, Jordan Clarkson added 22 and the Utah Jazz beat Los Angeles 139-116 on Monday night, their second victory over the short-handed Lakers in four days. Utah set season highs in points scored, field goals made, and field goal percentage....
Trail Blazers' Keon Johnson (hip) out Wednesday
Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Keon Johnson (hip) is out on Wednesday against the Charlotte Hornets. Johnson was previously listed as questionable for the front end of the Trail Blazers' back-to-back. After logging a season-high 31 minutes over the weekend, Johnson was a DNP-CD on Monday in the first game back for Damian Lillard (calf, probable) and Anfernee Simons (foot, probable).
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
L.A. LAKERS (101) Brown Jr. 6-10 0-0 14, James 12-22 2-4 30, Davis 9-16 3-4 21, Beverley 2-8 1-2 7, Reaves 3-10 1-3 8, Gabriel 1-1 2-2 4, Ryan 0-1 0-0 0, Toscano-Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Christie 1-1 0-0 3, Nunn 0-4 0-0 0, Westbrook 6-15 2-2 14. Totals 40-88 11-17 101.
Charlotte Hornets Injury Report vs Portland Trail Blazers
A look at who is out for today's game.
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
CLEVELAND (120) E.Mobley 7-10 2-3 16, LeVert 9-18 2-2 21, Allen 7-11 6-7 20, Do.Mitchell 16-28 0-0 38, Garland 1-9 3-4 6, Osman 3-4 0-0 7, Love 2-5 4-4 9, Wade 1-1 0-0 3, Okoro 0-0 0-0 0, Lopez 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 46-86 17-20 120. SACRAMENTO (127) Barnes 6-8...
Ingram's 22 points rally Pelicans to 115-111 win over Bulls
CHICAGO (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, including seven straight late in the fourth quarter, and the New Orleans Pelicans pulled out a 115-111 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. “Zion (Williamson) turned to me before the start of the fourth quarter and said, ‘Let’s turn it up a notch,’” Ingram said. Ingram hit a 3-pointer that gave the Pelicans a 109-107 lead. DeMar DeRozan’s dunk tied it, but Ingram countered with a mid-range basket and DeRozan committed a turnover with 17.4 seconds left. “It was nobody else’s fault,” DeRozan said. “It was on me.”
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122
MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
Portland 91, Florida A&M 54
FLORIDA A&M (0-2) Barrs 2-7 0-0 4, Williams 1-3 1-2 4, Chatman 1-6 2-2 4, Smith 3-12 6-9 14, Tillmon 5-13 4-7 16, Louis-Jeune 0-3 0-0 0, Burnside 2-3 0-0 4, Eisa 1-4 0-0 2, Meren 1-3 2-2 4, Andrews 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 17-55 15-22 54. PORTLAND (2-0) Sjolund...
Charlotte faces Portland, seeks to halt 5-game skid
Portland Trail Blazers (7-3, third in the Western Conference) vs. Charlotte Hornets (3-8, 13th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte will try to break its five-game skid when the Hornets play Portland. Charlotte finished 43-39 overall with a 22-19 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged...
WNBA to allow coaches challenge next season
NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA will allow coaches to challenge one play a game next season, and the league is also heightening the penalty for transition take fouls. The league announced the changes on Thursday. The league’s competition committee recommended the rules changes and the WNBA Board of Governors approved them.
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132
Percentages: FG .472, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Beauchamp 5-8, Carter 5-10, Allen 2-3, Hill 1-1, Matthews 1-1, Portis 1-1, Nwora 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 5, Allen, Ibaka). Turnovers: 16 (Carter 5, Allen 3, Beauchamp 2, Portis 2,...
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game
South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
NBA Odds: Trail Blazers vs. Hornets prediction, odds and pick – 11/9/2022
The Portland Trail Blazers (7-3) travel cross-country to take on the Charlotte Hornets (3-8) on Wednesday. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 pm ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Blazers-Hornets prediction and pick. Portland is 7-3 coming off a three-point win over Miami on Monday. The Blazers...
Falcons Favored on the Road in Charlotte
Plus, fantasy football recommendations, NFL awards odds and college football spreads.
