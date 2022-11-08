ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sporting News

What time is the NFL Germany game? TV schedule, channel for Seahawks vs. Buccaneers in Week 10

The NFL on Sunday will take a historic first step into Germany, playing its first regular-season game in the country at Munich's Allianz Arena. Aside from the historic nature of the game, the teams chosen for the Week 10 matchup also have plenty of storylines to entice fans from all over the world. Seattle, designated as the "away" team, has experienced unexpected success with quarterback Geno Smith, one of the best storylines halfway through the 2022 NFL season.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Why did the Packers fire Mike McCarthy? Cowboys coach returns to Green Bay for first time since exit

Mike McCarthy is one of the most successful coaches in the storied history of the Packers, but for the first time as a head coach, he finds himself on the opposite sideline. McCarthy is back at Lambeau Field with the Cowboys, and it's Dallas that finds itself in better shape four years after Green Bay made the decision to part with the coach who helped deliver a championship.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Officials miss penalty on Alabama's Dallas Turner after Ole Miss turnover on downs

Alabama's 30-24 victory over Ole Miss on Saturday wasn't without controversy. Not by a long shot (or, Ole Miss fans will contend, a shot to the head). The ninth-ranked Crimson Tide eked out a 30-24 victory over the 11th-ranked Rebels thanks to two Ole Miss turnovers on downs in its final two offensive possessions. Those drives book-ended an Alabama drive that resulted in a 49-yard field goal by Will Reichard, forcing Ole Miss to go for a touchdown in the game's waning moments.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

NFL Week 10 coverage map: TV schedule for CBS, Fox regional broadcasts

The NFL is once again staging a game overseas in Week 10. The Germany game between the Seahawks and Buccaneers will get its own broadcast slot on Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m. ET, so between that and the four teams on bye, the Week 10 Sunday slate will feature fewer games than usual.
Sporting News

Buccaneers, Tom Brady sabotage drive with interception, tripping penalty on hilariously bad trick play vs. Seahawks

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers sabotaged a promising drive against the Seahawks in what could be the most ill-conceived and poorly executed trick play of the 2022 NFL season. The Bucs were in the midst of a promising drive deep into Seattle territory, facing first-and-10 at the Seahawks' 22; it was the ninth play of the drive, with Tampa Bay traveling 49 yards in relative ease. All of that was undone by a trick play that stands in stark contrast to the Bucs' other offensive possessions.
TAMPA, FL
Sporting News

Updated Week 10 fantasy football projections, rankings from Draft Sharks

It's another four-team bye week, and while the Bengals, Ravens, Jets, and Patriots aren't exactly the most fantasy-friendly teams, we're still down a couple of starting QBs, several stud RBs, and plenty of key contributors at WR and TE. Having a reliable set of weekly fantasy projections and rankings remains crucial in a week like this. After all, the more expert opinions, analysis, and stats you can take in, the more it will sharpen your Week 10 start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions.
Sporting News

CBS affiliate cuts away from ending of Alabama-Ole Miss to show 'Funny You Should Ask'

No. 9 Alabama once again was involved in a down-to-the-wire game Saturday, this time against No. 11 Ole Miss in a pivotal SEC West matchup. The game went to the final minute, with the Crimson Tide nursing a 30-24 lead and needing a defensive stand against Lane Kiffin's high-powered offense. The Rebels drove down to the Alabama 20, but a Jaxson Dart pass on fourth-and-16 fell incomplete in the end zone.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Sporting News

Will the Packers bench Aaron Rodgers for Jordan Love? Why veteran's contract could prevent Green Bay QB change

The Packers were expected to be one of the best teams in the NFC entering the 2022 NFL season. Instead, they have been an abject failure to date. Green Bay is riding an NFL-worst five-game losing streak into its Week 10 matchup with the Cowboys. Aaron Rodgers will now have to face his former coach Mike McCarthy as the Packers look to avoid falling to 3-7 on the season.
GREEN BAY, WI
Sporting News

Geno Smith's NFL career timeline, from Jets draft pick to sucker punch to Seahawks resurgence

You wrote him off, but he didn't write back. Geno Smith is, finally, getting another chance to start for an NFL franchise, and, boy, is he making the most of it. Coach Pete Carroll anointed the Seahawks' longtime backup as the team's starter following the offseason trade of Russell Wilson, and so far, Smith has richly rewarded the team's faith in him. With 15 touchdowns to four interceptions and 2,199 passing yards through nine games, Smith isn't just having a career year — he's having a career revival.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

Seahawks vs. Buccaneers live score, updates, highlights from 2022 NFL Germany game

The Seahawks and Buccaneers are ready to face off in a historic NFL game. Seattle and Tampa Bay will be the first teams in league history to play a game in Germany, a country that has an impressive American football following. Whether those squads can live up to the expectations of the host nation remains to be seen, but there are plenty of storylines heading into the meeting.
SEATTLE, WA
Sporting News

NFL coaches to beat all 32 teams: Cowboys' Mike McCarthy on cusp of joining elite company with win vs. Packers

Mike McCarthy has logged a lot of time on NFL sidelines. He has been a head coach in the league for all but one season since 2006. On Sunday, his Cowboys will take on the Packers, a team with which McCarthy logged 204 games as head coach. Should Dallas prevail, McCarthy would become just the eighth coach in NFL history to record a win against all 32 active teams in the league.
GREEN BAY, WI

