Kennesaw, GA

Porterville Recorder

Youngblood leads Kennesaw State against Florida after 20-point performance

Kennesaw State Owls (1-0) at Florida Gators (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: Kennesaw State visits the Florida Gators after Chris Youngblood scored 20 points in Kennesaw State's 99-56 victory over the Lagrange Panthers. Florida finished 20-14 overall with a 13-5 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Gators averaged 70.6 points...
KENNESAW, GA

