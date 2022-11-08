Read full article on original website
Eastern Michigan men’s basketball wins regular season opener without Emoni Bates
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates was in attendance but did not play in Eastern Michigan’s men’s basketball’s regular season opening win over Wayne State, 75-66, on Monday night. The former 5-star recruit sat on the bench in his EMU jumpsuit but did not see game action. It...
Detroit Mercy up next for young Boston College squad
Boston College’s season-opening homestand continues with a Friday afternoon contest against Detroit Mercy. The Eagles (1-0) were 79-77 Monday winners
Emoni Bates expected to play vs. Michigan after missing EMU’s season opener
YPSILANTI – Emoni Bates did not suit up for Eastern Michigan’s regular season opening win over Wayne State on Monday but is expected to be back in action Friday against No. 22 Michigan. Bates, who played in EMU’s exhibition game on Oct. 27, was in attendance but did...
Michigan basketball, Hunter Dickinson dominate Purdue Fort Wayne in season opener, 75-56
At times, Michigan basketball looked like a team that had lost four of its five starters from a season ago, including one who played in more games as a Wolverine than anybody in program history. But Monday's season opener was as much about the one man who returned from that...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66
Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
Percentages: FG .455, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (James 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Brown Jr. 2-6, Christie 1-1, Reaves 1-5, Davis 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Gabriel). Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 4, Davis 3, James 3, Beverley, Brown Jr., Christie, Nunn,...
UTAH VALLEY 91, WESTERN COLORADO 64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Juelfs 2-4, Desta 2-5, Black 1-2, Jo.McCloud 1-2, Rembao 1-3, Conkright 0-1, Jimenez 0-1, Williams 0-1, Ja.McCloud 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Desta 3, Conkright 2, Jimenez 2, Juelfs 2, Rembao 2, Black, Ja.McCloud,...
SAN DIEGO 79, FLORIDA GULF COAST 73
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Johnston 5-10, Anderson 3-5, Catto 2-4, Largie 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Weir). Turnovers: 12 (Bishop 3, Thompson 3, Weir 2, Catto, Johnston, Largie, Rivers). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Catto, Thompson).
UC DAVIS 90, CALIFORNIA MARITIME ACADEMY 67
Percentages: FG .396, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-11, .636 (Adderly 3-4, Wight 2-3, Pennington 1-1, Nwoko 1-2, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Adderly 3, Jones 3, Cole 2, Nwoko 2, Pennington). Steals: 4 (Nwoko 2, Cole, Pennington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anigwe215-83-44-40113. Beasley292-90-02-9515.
SETON HALL 79, MONMOUTH 52
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .298, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Ball 1-1, Holmstrom 1-2, Foster 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1, Vuga 0-1, Allen 0-4, Collins 0-8). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Allen). Turnovers: 23 (Foster 5, Ball 4, Collins 3, Ruth...
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
GRAND CANYON 101, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 50
Percentages: FG .264, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Felix 1-2, Chew 1-3, O'Campo 1-7, Kniss 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chew, Kniss). Turnovers: 20 (O'Campo 5, Baasch 3, Chew 3, Bellamy 2, Blackmon 2, Kniss 2, Felix, Siamu, Signorelli). Steals: 5 (Siamu...
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132
Percentages: FG .472, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Beauchamp 5-8, Carter 5-10, Allen 2-3, Hill 1-1, Matthews 1-1, Portis 1-1, Nwora 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 5, Allen, Ibaka). Turnovers: 16 (Carter 5, Allen 3, Beauchamp 2, Portis 2,...
Kansas 72, Jacksonville 61
KANSAS (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Strom 2-5, Mayberry 2-3, Kersgieter 1-7, Vuksic 1-3, Chatzileonti 0-1, Jessen 0-1, Prater 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatzileonti 2, Jackson 2) Turnovers: 19 (Kersgieter 4, Strom 4, Chatzileonti 3, Mayberry 3, Franklin 2, Jackson 1, Prater 1, Eltayeb 1)
Illinois 75, LIU Brooklyn 40
ILLINOIS (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 47.297, FT .000. 3-Point Goals: 5-21, .238 (Bryant 3-5, Cook 2-3, Shoup-Hill 0-3, Oden 0-4, Peebles 0-6) Blocked Shots: 6 (Shoup-Hill 3, Ndour 2, Peebles 1) Turnovers: 14 (Oden 3, McKenzie 2, Dewey 2, Lopes 2, Bryant 2, Ndour 2, Cook 1) Steals: 9 (Cook 2,...
Penn St. 67, Norfolk St. 61
PENN ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.736, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Camden 2-9, Marisa 2-4, Thompson 2-6, Kapinus 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Pinto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Camden 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 23 (Kapinus 6, Pinto 5, Marisa 4, Camden 3, Thompson 2, Williamson 1, Cash 1, Team 1) Steals:...
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Osman 1-1, Wade 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Love 1-3, Garland 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen). Turnovers: 18 (LeVert 5, Garland 4, Do.Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, Love 2, Allen, Osman). Steals: 4 (LeVert 2, Do.Mitchell,...
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122
MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 87, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 55
Percentages: FG .339, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Blakely 1-1, Glover 1-1, Hall 1-6, Bohlman 0-1, Corder 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, A.Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams, Garcia, Lawson). Turnovers: 25 (Hawkins 6, A.Williams 4, Corder 3, Garcia 3, Blakely...
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66
S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
