Porterville Recorder
MISSOURI STATE 82, MISSOURI S&T 47
Percentages: FG .306, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 5-19, .263 (Okeke 2-3, Young 2-3, Parker 1-3, Ellinghouse 0-1, Vaughn 0-1, Singleton 0-2, Smith 0-3, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Brefo 2, Young 2, Parker, Williams). Turnovers: 13 (Singleton 3, Brefo 2, Okeke 2, Smith 2,...
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 114, L.A. Lakers 101
Percentages: FG .455, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 10-32, .313 (James 4-9, Beverley 2-5, Brown Jr. 2-6, Christie 1-1, Reaves 1-5, Davis 0-1, Nunn 0-2, Westbrook 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 2 (Davis, Gabriel). Turnovers: 15 (Westbrook 4, Davis 3, James 3, Beverley, Brown Jr., Christie, Nunn,...
Porterville Recorder
Penn St. 67, Norfolk St. 61
PENN ST. (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 37.736, FT .690. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Camden 2-9, Marisa 2-4, Thompson 2-6, Kapinus 1-3, Campbell 0-1, Pinto 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Camden 1, Marisa 1) Turnovers: 23 (Kapinus 6, Pinto 5, Marisa 4, Camden 3, Thompson 2, Williamson 1, Cash 1, Team 1) Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 68, BOISE STATE 66
Percentages: FG .478, FT .739. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Mayo 3-8, Dentlinger 1-1, Easley 1-1, Te Slaa 1-1, Mims 1-2, Lien 0-1, Arians 0-2, Mors 0-2). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Kyle 2, Dentlinger, Easley). Turnovers: 19 (Dentlinger 4, Kyle 4, Mayo 4, Arians 2, Mims...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 136, Oklahoma City 132
Percentages: FG .472, FT .864. 3-Point Goals: 17-36, .472 (Beauchamp 5-8, Carter 5-10, Allen 2-3, Hill 1-1, Matthews 1-1, Portis 1-1, Nwora 1-5, Lopez 1-6, Mamukelashvili 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 7 (Lopez 5, Allen, Ibaka). Turnovers: 16 (Carter 5, Allen 3, Beauchamp 2, Portis 2,...
Porterville Recorder
BELLARMINE 67, LOUISVILLE 66
Percentages: FG .488, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 7-15, .467 (Johnson 2-2, DeVault 1-1, Pfriem 1-1, Betz 1-3, Tipton 1-3, Hopf 1-4, Suder 0-1). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Hatton). Turnovers: 11 (Betz 4, Tipton 3, Hatton, Hopf, Johnson, Pfriem). Steals: 3 (Betz, Pfriem, Suder). Technical Fouls:...
Porterville Recorder
Kansas 72, Jacksonville 61
KANSAS (1-0)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 40.678, FT .720. 3-Point Goals: 6-21, .286 (Strom 2-5, Mayberry 2-3, Kersgieter 1-7, Vuksic 1-3, Chatzileonti 0-1, Jessen 0-1, Prater 0-1) Blocked Shots: 4 (Chatzileonti 2, Jackson 2) Turnovers: 19 (Kersgieter 4, Strom 4, Chatzileonti 3, Mayberry 3, Franklin 2, Jackson 1, Prater 1, Eltayeb 1)
Porterville Recorder
SAN DIEGO 79, FLORIDA GULF COAST 73
Percentages: FG .436, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 13-32, .406 (Johnston 5-10, Anderson 3-5, Catto 2-4, Largie 1-2, Bishop 1-3, Thompson 1-5, Rivers 0-3). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 1 (Weir). Turnovers: 12 (Bishop 3, Thompson 3, Weir 2, Catto, Johnston, Largie, Rivers). Steals: 3 (Anderson, Catto, Thompson).
Porterville Recorder
SETON HALL 79, MONMOUTH 52
MONMOUTH (NJ)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG .298, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 2-20, .100 (Ball 1-1, Holmstrom 1-2, Foster 0-1, Ruth 0-1, Sandhu 0-1, Spence 0-1, Vuga 0-1, Allen 0-4, Collins 0-8). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Collins 2, Allen). Turnovers: 23 (Foster 5, Ball 4, Collins 3, Ruth...
Porterville Recorder
UC DAVIS 90, CALIFORNIA MARITIME ACADEMY 67
Percentages: FG .396, FT .625. 3-Point Goals: 7-11, .636 (Adderly 3-4, Wight 2-3, Pennington 1-1, Nwoko 1-2, Taylor 0-1). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 1. Turnovers: 11 (Adderly 3, Jones 3, Cole 2, Nwoko 2, Pennington). Steals: 4 (Nwoko 2, Cole, Pennington). Technical Fouls: None. FGFTReb. UC DAVISMinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Anigwe215-83-44-40113. Beasley292-90-02-9515.
Porterville Recorder
GRAND CANYON 101, SAN DIEGO CHRISTIAN 50
Percentages: FG .264, FT .792. 3-Point Goals: 3-15, .200 (Felix 1-2, Chew 1-3, O'Campo 1-7, Kniss 0-1, Stewart 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 2 (Chew, Kniss). Turnovers: 20 (O'Campo 5, Baasch 3, Chew 3, Bellamy 2, Blackmon 2, Kniss 2, Felix, Siamu, Signorelli). Steals: 5 (Siamu...
Porterville Recorder
ARKANSAS-PINE BLUFF 87, CHAMPION CHRISTIAN COLLEGE 55
Percentages: FG .339, FT .667. 3-Point Goals: 3-21, .143 (Blakely 1-1, Glover 1-1, Hall 1-6, Bohlman 0-1, Corder 0-1, Garcia 0-1, Kincannon 0-1, Hawkins 0-3, A.Williams 0-6). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (A.Williams, Garcia, Lawson). Turnovers: 25 (Hawkins 6, A.Williams 4, Corder 3, Garcia 3, Blakely...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 127, Cleveland 120
Percentages: FG .535, FT .850. 3-Point Goals: 11-26, .423 (Do.Mitchell 6-14, Osman 1-1, Wade 1-1, LeVert 1-3, Love 1-3, Garland 1-4). Team Rebounds: 9. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 1 (Allen). Turnovers: 18 (LeVert 5, Garland 4, Do.Mitchell 3, E.Mobley 2, Love 2, Allen, Osman). Steals: 4 (LeVert 2, Do.Mitchell,...
Porterville Recorder
Castaneda leads Akron against Mississippi State after 31-point game
Akron Zips (1-0) vs. Mississippi State Bulldogs (1-0) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mississippi State -6.5; over/under is 130. BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays the Mississippi State Bulldogs after Xavier Castaneda scored 31 points in Akron's 81-80 overtime victory over the South Dakota State Jackrabbits. Mississippi State finished 18-16 overall a season ago...
Zach Edey, Purdue look to use size advantage vs. Austin Peay
Purdue will look to follow up a convincing victory in its season opener with for a repeat effort against visiting
Porterville Recorder
Memphis 124, San Antonio 122
MEMPHIS (124) Aldama 3-5 0-0 7, Brooks 5-13 0-0 13, Adams 3-4 1-2 7, Bane 12-23 3-3 32, Morant 14-25 2-3 32, Clarke 1-2 4-5 6, LaRavia 3-4 0-0 6, Roddy 3-6 0-0 6, Konchar 2-6 0-0 4, Ty.Jones 4-10 0-0 11. Totals 50-98 10-13 124. SAN ANTONIO (122) Johnson...
Porterville Recorder
UTAH VALLEY 91, WESTERN COLORADO 64
Percentages: FG .429, FT .600. 3-Point Goals: 7-24, .292 (Juelfs 2-4, Desta 2-5, Black 1-2, Jo.McCloud 1-2, Rembao 1-3, Conkright 0-1, Jimenez 0-1, Williams 0-1, Ja.McCloud 0-5). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: None. Turnovers: 15 (Desta 3, Conkright 2, Jimenez 2, Juelfs 2, Rembao 2, Black, Ja.McCloud,...
Porterville Recorder
PORTLAND 91, FLORIDA A&M 54
Percentages: FG .309, FT .682. 3-Point Goals: 5-20, .250 (Smith 2-6, Tillmon 2-6, Williams 1-2, Eisa 0-1, Louis-Jeune 0-1, Chatman 0-2, Meren 0-2). Team Rebounds: 0. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 2 (Andrews, Barrs). Turnovers: 18 (Williams 4, Burnside 3, Eisa 3, Smith 3, Barrs 2, Chatman, Meren, Tillmon). Steals:...
Porterville Recorder
S. Dakota St. 68, Boise St. 66
S. DAKOTA ST. (1-1) Dentlinger 7-11 4-5 19, Kyle 5-6 1-3 11, Arians 2-7 7-9 11, Easley 1-3 0-0 3, Mayo 4-12 2-2 13, Mims 1-2 1-2 4, Mors 1-3 2-2 4, Te Slaa 1-1 0-0 3, Lien 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 22-46 17-23 68. BOISE ST. (0-1) Degenhart 5-11...
Porterville Recorder
Mashburn leads New Mexico against South Alabama after 24-point game
South Alabama Jaguars (1-0) at New Mexico Lobos (1-0) BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico takes on the South Alabama Jaguars after Jamal Mashburn Jr. scored 24 points in New Mexico's 89-81 win over the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. New Mexico finished 13-19 overall a season ago while going 11-7 at home. The...
