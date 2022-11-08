ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady falls, Leonard Fournette throws INT on embarrassing trick play

German football fans have been waiting decades to watch an NFL game in their country, and they got to see the best and worst of the American sport. When it comes to the best, Tom Brady was in the house at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Sunday for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. When it comes to the worst, they saw him take part in one of the awful plays of the 2022 season.
Who is favored to win NFL MVP after nine weeks in 2022?

The NFL has 1,696 players across 32 rosters – and only one can win the MVP award. Multiple organizations, such as the Associated Press and the Pro Football Writers of America, name an MVP for the current season, but the AP nominee is considered the de facto official winner.
Bears give inside look at Poles' scouting trip

On the latest episode of "1920 Football Drive" – the Bears' YouTube series – they give an inside look at life on the road of a scouting trip with general manager Ryan Poles and assistant general manager Ian Cunningham. According to the video, the duo scouted six teams...
Inside Claypool's education in Bears' complex offense

LAKE FOREST, Ill. -- The 26 snaps Chase Claypool played in his Bears debut were more than most expected. The 24-year-old receiver hit the playbook hard and learned as much of the Bears' offense as he could in five days with the help of quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Darnell Mooney, and others.
2022 NFL playoff picture entering Week 10 of the season

There’s always a silver lining. Through nine weeks of the 2022 regular season, the NFL has seen its 32 teams score less and adopt more run-first approaches on offense much to the detriment of fans who just want to see the Divisional Round game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills every Sunday.
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

