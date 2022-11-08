ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rebel Wilson Surprises Fans With Birth of Baby Via Surrogate

By Matt Young
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yt07F_0j2ZtzPg00
Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty

Rebel Wilson stunned fans Monday by revealing the birth of her first child via surrogate. Taking to Instagram to post a partially covered photo of her baby girl, named Royce Lillian, the 42-year-old said she was born “this week.” “I can’t even describe the love I have for her, she’s a beautiful miracle,” Wilson wrote. “I am forever grateful to everyone who has been involved, (you know who you are), this has been years in the making.” Wilson sent a personal thank you to her “gorgeous surrogate who carried her and birthed her with such grace and care” and credited the unidentified woman “for helping me start my own family, it’s an amazing gift. The BEST gift!!” She said she was “learning quickly” and sent her respect to her fellow mothers. “Proud to be in your club,” she wrote. Wilson told People in May that her weight loss in 2020 was to help her become a mom after a fertility doctor told her she would have a better chance of harvesting her eggs. “He looked me up and down and said, ‘You’d do much better if you were healthier,’” the actress said.

Read it at Instagram

