Anthony Hill Decommits from Texas A&M, Ellis Robinson IV Visits Georgia, a Dante Moore Flip, and More

Julio Gonzales updates us on five-star recruits that are in the news today; decommitments, visits, and predictions

Names to Watch

–5- star LB Anthony Hill, Ryan High School, Denton, Texas.

Anthony Hill, the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 1 LB in the 2023 class, decommitted from the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday afternoon. Since July, he had been committed to the Aggies, choosing them over the Texas Longhorns. Despite being committed, the Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Oklahoma Sooners kept in contact with him. Hill will be in Austin this weekend when the TCU Horned Frogs visit the Longhorns. Texas now stands as the leader to land him, as the 247 Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Machine have him choosing the Longhorns. I agree with that, too, and a big win this weekend may be what does it.

–5- star QB Dante Moore, Martin Luther King High School, Detroit, Michigan.

Dante Moore, the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class, has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since July. However, the Michigan State Spartans and Mel Tucker are still trying to keep him in the state, and that persistence may be paying off. So much so that the 247 Sports Crystal Ball now has him going to East Lansing. This update is an exciting development if you are a Spartans fan, as Moore is a Michigan kid. I believe that Moore will still land in Oregon. However, if Dan Lanning leaves for Auburn, as some rumors are saying, Moore could end up with the Spartans.

–5- star 2024 CB Ellis Robinson IV, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida.

Ellis Robinson IV is the No. 11 overall and No. 1 cornerback prospect in the 2024 class. He was among the top recruits at Sanford Stadium for the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers showdown. Robinson has been to Athens multiple times, and it looks like he is leaning toward the Bulldogs. He mentioned his relationship with the coaching staff, saying,

" Spending time talking to coach Fran Brown, Coach Muschamp, and Coach Kirby Smart is always the highlight of my visit. My relationship with them and my parents grow stronger every time I visit. "

Judging by his relationship with the Bulldog's staff, that big win over the Vols, and the fact that they are the number one team in the country and the national championship hunt again, Georgia is the favorite to land him. Ellis said,

" UGA is definitely the team to beat right now. "

If he commits, an already strong Bulldogs 2024 class will get even better and stronger.

–3- star ATH Jason Duclona, Estero High School, Estero, Florida.

Jason Duclona committed to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in June but decommitted on September 26. After reopening his recruitment, he now has a list that includes the UCF Nights, USF Bulls, and the Louisville Cardinals. However, he seems to be leaning toward the Knights, and he was in Orlando on October 29 when they upset the Cincinnati Bearcats. Duclona said he might commit in the next week or two, and the Knights should be excited.

–4- star 2024 DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds High School, Leeds, Alabama.

Kavion Henderson, the No 233 overall and No. 16 defensive line prospect in the 2024 class, committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday afternoon. He has been committed to the Razorbacks since March but had named a final three, which included the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.