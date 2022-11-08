ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Station, TX

Anthony Hill Decommits from Texas A&M, Ellis Robinson IV Visits Georgia, a Dante Moore Flip, and More

By Julio Gonzales Jr.
Mike Farrell Sports
Mike Farrell Sports
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PFqv1_0j2ZtjXI00

Julio Gonzales updates us on five-star recruits that are in the news today; decommitments, visits, and predictions

Names to Watch

–5- star LB Anthony Hill, Ryan High School, Denton, Texas.

Anthony Hill, the No. 17 overall prospect and No. 1 LB in the 2023 class, decommitted from the Texas A&M Aggies on Monday afternoon. Since July, he had been committed to the Aggies, choosing them over the Texas Longhorns. Despite being committed, the Longhorns, Alabama Crimson Tide, Michigan Wolverines, and Oklahoma Sooners kept in contact with him. Hill will be in Austin this weekend when the TCU Horned Frogs visit the Longhorns. Texas now stands as the leader to land him, as the 247 Sports Crystal Ball and On3 Recruiting Machine have him choosing the Longhorns. I agree with that, too, and a big win this weekend may be what does it.

–5- star QB Dante Moore, Martin Luther King High School, Detroit, Michigan.

Dante Moore, the No. 8 overall prospect and No. 4 quarterback in the 2023 class, has been committed to the Oregon Ducks since July. However, the Michigan State Spartans and Mel Tucker are still trying to keep him in the state, and that persistence may be paying off. So much so that the 247 Sports Crystal Ball now has him going to East Lansing. This update is an exciting development if you are a Spartans fan, as Moore is a Michigan kid. I believe that Moore will still land in Oregon. However, if Dan Lanning leaves for Auburn, as some rumors are saying, Moore could end up with the Spartans.

–5- star 2024 CB Ellis Robinson IV, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Florida.

Ellis Robinson IV is the No. 11 overall and No. 1 cornerback prospect in the 2024 class. He was among the top recruits at Sanford Stadium for the Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Volunteers showdown. Robinson has been to Athens multiple times, and it looks like he is leaning toward the Bulldogs. He mentioned his relationship with the coaching staff, saying,

" Spending time talking to coach Fran Brown, Coach Muschamp, and Coach Kirby Smart is always the highlight of my visit. My relationship with them and my parents grow stronger every time I visit. "

Judging by his relationship with the Bulldog's staff, that big win over the Vols, and the fact that they are the number one team in the country and the national championship hunt again, Georgia is the favorite to land him. Ellis said,

" UGA is definitely the team to beat right now. "

If he commits, an already strong Bulldogs 2024 class will get even better and stronger.

–3- star ATH Jason Duclona, Estero High School, Estero, Florida.

Jason Duclona committed to the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in June but decommitted on September 26. After reopening his recruitment, he now has a list that includes the UCF Nights, USF Bulls, and the Louisville Cardinals. However, he seems to be leaning toward the Knights, and he was in Orlando on October 29 when they upset the Cincinnati Bearcats. Duclona said he might commit in the next week or two, and the Knights should be excited.

–4- star 2024 DL Kavion Henderson, Leeds High School, Leeds, Alabama.

Kavion Henderson, the No 233 overall and No. 16 defensive line prospect in the 2024 class, committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks on Sunday afternoon. He has been committed to the Razorbacks since March but had named a final three, which included the Alabama Crimson Tide and Georgia Bulldogs.

Comments / 2

Related
The Spun

Arch Manning Reportedly Taking Important Visit This Weekend

2023 five-star prospect Arch Manning hasn't finished making all of his visits yet despite committing to play at Texas. So which marquee matchup will the Manning scion be visiting this weekend?. According to On3 Sports, Manning will be in Austin for the Longhorns' big game against the undefeated TCU Horned...
AUSTIN, TX
The Spun

Ohio State Coach Ryan Day Has Message For Michigan

As things currently stand, Ohio State and Michigan are on a collision course for the season's biggest game. The Big Ten foes are both 9-0 and firmly in the College Football Playoff picture. If they stay unbeaten, the winner of Nov. 26's matchup could garner the nation's No. 1 ranking.
COLUMBUS, OH
TheDailyBeast

Grandpa Falls to His Death in Skydiving Accident at Tennessee Football Game

Tragedy struck in front of hundreds of shocked onlookers at a Tennessee high school football game on Friday when Richard Sheffield, 55, fell from the sky and to his death during a brutal skydiving accident. Sheffield was due for a stunt landing with his skydiving troupe JumpTN at Washington County’s annual Musket Bowl—a game between rival teams from David Crockett and Daniel Boone high schools—but instead crashed into an area behind the stadium. Sheffield was pronounced dead at an area hospital following the accident. “One thing Dad loved the most was going fast, and that’s how he went out,” Sheffield’s son, Stacey, wrote on Facebook, describing his late father as a true country man and the glue to their family. “People look at what we do and say it’s crazy, and well, maybe it is, but Dad lived a full life, and he taught us to do the same. He made an impact on everyone he met.”Read it at NBC News
TENNESSEE STATE
Popculture

Jeff Cook's Death Sparks Tributes From Alabama Fans

Country music fans are in mourning Tuesday following the death of Jeff Cook, one-third of the band Alabama. Cook was a founding member of the band, alongside his cousins, Randy Owen and Teddy Gentry. Cook died on Monday at 73, following a long battle with Parkinson's disease. The guitarist lived...
DESTIN, FL
247Sports

Georgia vs. LSU matchup officially set for SEC Championship Game

It will be the Bulldogs battling the Tigers for SEC supremacy on Dec. 3. Saturday’s results officially locked in Georgia and LSU as the two teams that will tangle for the SEC championship in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Bulldogs clinched their spot with their victory over Mississippi State on Saturday night, while LSU got in by beating Arkansas and because Ole Miss lost to Alabama.
ATLANTA, GA
247Sports

LIVE UPDATES: Georgia football takes on Mississippi State in SEC road test

(4Q, 14:55): Darnell Washington's 2-yard touchdown reception from Stetson Bennett gives Georgia 38-19 lead. Georgia makes Mississippi State pay for a crucial mistake on a field goal and turns what would have been three points for the road Dawgs into seven. While Mississippi State delivered a real scare, Georgia seems to have locked this one up.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Reveals His Heisman Trophy Front-Runner

We're three-quarters of the way through the 2022 college football season and the Heisman Trophy race is heating up. With only three weeks to go before conference championship games are played, Stephen A. Smith knows who he would vote for. On Friday's edition of First Take, the ESPN commentator had...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Todd McShay Calls SEC True Freshman "A Special Talent"

True freshman linebacker Harold Perkins has impressed early in his college football career. The LSU defender has already started to earn future NFL draft pick consideration due to his freak athleticism and natural talent. During Saturday's game between LSU and Arkansas, NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay dubbed Perkins a "special...
BATON ROUGE, LA
ESPN

Breaking down six possible College Football Playoff scenarios

Let's run College Football Playoff scenarios. That's truly my favorite aspect of the Allstate Playoff Predictor. As we sit around and wonder who gets in if X, Y and Z all happen, the Predictor has the answers. Or, at least a probabilistic forecast. While the committee provides weekly rankings that...
GEORGIA STATE
Mike Farrell Sports

Mike Farrell Sports

New York, NY
411
Followers
174
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

A one stop shop for everything from high school football recruiting to college football coverage, the transfer portal and the NFL Draft. All things football all the time.

 https://mikefarrellsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy