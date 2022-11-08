Read full article on original website
kslsports.com
BYU Blows Double-Digit Lead, Falls To No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball falls to San Diego State, 82-75. The Cougars were a sizable underdog in this game but had a 10-point lead in the second half. San Diego State wouldn’t go down easy as they then reeled off a 40-23 run to come away with the victory.
No. 13 Utah vs. Stanford: How to watch, listen to and stream the game
Everything you need to know about Utes-Cardinal game Saturday night at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City.
ksl.com
BYU signing day: Cougars' 2023 recruiting class has big pedigree, bigger expectations
PROVO — She wasn't with the team for long, but she already made an impact on her teammates and coaches. Four-star guard Amari Whiting sat at a table in Timpview High's library during a signing day ceremony Thursday night in her first-year high school, a few months after leading Burley High to the 4A Idaho state title and her mom Amber took the head coach job at BYU, thrusting chaos into her personal life before her senior season.
CBS Sports
How to watch Utah vs. Stanford: Live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
A Pac-12 battle is on tap between the Utah Utes and the Stanford Cardinal at 10 p.m. ET on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Utah is out to keep their five-game home win streak alive. A well-balanced attack led the Utes over the Arizona Wildcats every single quarter on their way...
kslsports.com
How To Watch BYU Basketball Against No. 19 San Diego State
PROVO, Utah – Here are all the details on how to watch and listen to BYU/San Diego State from Viejas Arena on November 11, 2022. It’s a renewal of an old WAC and Mountain West Conference rivalry. The 77th meeting between BYU and San Diego State on the...
kjzz.com
Utah Division of State History moves artifacts across valley for preservation
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Hundreds of thousands historical documents and artifacts including those about Black history, are being relocated to different sites within the Salt Lake Valley. This is being done under the watchful care of the Utah Division of State History. The basement of the Rio Grande...
Utah says goodbye to ABC4’s Marcos Ortiz in memorial
Utahns from all walks of life gathered Thursday and Friday to say goodbye to ABC4 senior crime reporter Marcos Ortiz, 68, after he died from a sudden heart attack last week.
ABC 4
Special Report: The Final Return
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A decades long search for answers is coming to a close for a family who just wanted to know what happend to their loved one lost during World War II. ABC4 Photojournalist, Tracy Smith, follows the emotional journey to find Corporal Merle “Mose” Pickup and bring him home once and for all. Watch “The Final Return” Monday, November 14 on ABC4 News at 6 p.m.
Mandarin Restaurant Is a Popular Place to Dine in Bountiful, Utah
A popular Chinese restaurant located in Bountiful, Utah, is the Mandarin Restaurant. It may be very busy and hard to get in because people really like this restaurant. The Mandarin Restaurant is located at 348 East 900 North in Bountiful. They are open on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 5:00 pm until 8:30 pm. They are open on Fridays and Saturdays from 4:30 pm to 9:00 pm. They are closed on Sundays.
ksl.com
Utah sees booked appointments, uptick in respiratory viruses
SALT LAKE CITY — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports the country is experiencing a resurgence of respiratory viruses that aren't COVID-19, and hospitals and doctors say they're seeing it every day in Utah. Intermountain Healthcare told KSL-TV Friday that they first started seeing early signs of...
Chick-fil-A Restaurant Has a Popular Location in Salt Lake City, Utah
Chick-fil-A at City Creek Center(Image is author's) Chick-fil-A is one of the largest American fast food restaurant chains. They specialize in chicken as their name implies. Chicken sandwiches are a favorite, but there are other options on the menu.
Breeze Airways announces new routes out of Provo
Breeze Airways has announced a new service to two more destinations from Provo: nonstop to John Wayne Airport in Orange County, CA and one-stop/no plane change to Orlando, FL.
ksl.com
Filming for World War II drama underway in Tooele
TOOELE — As Utah celebrated veterans Friday, a true World War II story titled "The Force," is being filmed right here in Utah. On Friday, the cast and crew were filming at the Tooele Train Museum. The movie is based on a true story following Sam Byrne, a rancher...
kjzz.com
GALLERY: $17 million Provo home will be auctioned to highest bidder
PROVO, Utah (KUTV) — If you’ve ever wanted to own a Versailles-inspired estate in Utah, here’s your chance. A home in Provo’s Riverbottoms neighborhood is set to go to the highest bidder as part of a worldwide auction conducted by Sotheby’s Concierge Auctions. The asking...
kjzz.com
3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County felt from Salt Lake to Logan
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — A 3.6-magnitude earthquake shook the ground in an area of Box Elder County about six to seven miles west of Interstate 15. The minor quake struck at 6:45 a.m. Saturday about five miles southwest of Corinne and nine miles west of Brigham City. According to...
ABC 4
Charter school for people with disabilities
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH – (Good Things Utah) Director of the Spectrum Academy Brad Neilson emphasizes the importance of giving students who have been diagnosed with Autism an education tailored to their experience. Spectrum Academy is a school for those on the spectrum to learn, live and grow. Spectrum...
Holladay resident captures exploding meteor on camera
For the second time in a month, a Utah resident has captured a meteor in the act of exploding in the atmosphere as it hurtles toward Earth.
kjzz.com
Homeless Utah family forced to live in truck pleads for more housing resources
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A homeless Utah family is sharing their story in hopes of persuading state officials to increase funding to help those in similar circumstances. “You don’t want your kids to grow up in this,” said Dillon Linck, originally from Bountiful. “It’s just horrible because you want the best for your kids.”
KSLTV
Missing Utah County teens found safe in Murray
MURRAY, Utah — Two teens who had been missing since last Friday have been safely located, according to Sgt. Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office. Cannon said the teens were found at approximately 11:30 p.m. Thursday by Utah Transit Authority police. Katiana Peterson, 14, and Elijah...
kjzz.com
Solo skier triggers avalanche in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A solo skier triggered an avalanche in the backcountry adjacent to Park City Mountain Resort, according to Utah Avalanche Center. According to UAC, the avalanche occurred on the Park City Ridgeline within the resort on Wednesday. Reports stated the skier was caught, but made...
