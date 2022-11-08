ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get to Know the Living Local DMV Team

Charis Gomez is the Executive Producer and Host of Living Local DMV. Originally from Atlanta, Chraris has has spent many years in D.C. as a journalist. While in the nation’s capital, she produced for CNN’s Newsroom with Pamela Brown and MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily with Chuck Todd. Prior to joining NBC, Charis was a producer and correspondent for ABC7/WJLA’s Government Matters, a program focused on the business of government. During that time, she also occupied the anchor chair as a fill-in for the morning lifestyle show Let’s Talk Live.” Charis began her career working at Atlanta’s award-winning WSB-TV and CBS Radio’s V-103 FM.
