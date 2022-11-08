Charis Gomez is the Executive Producer and Host of Living Local DMV. Originally from Atlanta, Chraris has has spent many years in D.C. as a journalist. While in the nation’s capital, she produced for CNN’s Newsroom with Pamela Brown and MSNBC’s Meet the Press Daily with Chuck Todd. Prior to joining NBC, Charis was a producer and correspondent for ABC7/WJLA’s Government Matters, a program focused on the business of government. During that time, she also occupied the anchor chair as a fill-in for the morning lifestyle show Let’s Talk Live.” Charis began her career working at Atlanta’s award-winning WSB-TV and CBS Radio’s V-103 FM.

