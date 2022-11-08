Read full article on original website
Nevada voters back big changes to their election system
Nevada voters have approved a ballot measure that makes sweeping changes to the election system in their state, according to a race call by the Associated Press. The measure, which was passing by 52.8% as of Sunday morning, establishes open primary elections in which the top five candidates advance and then a ranked-choice voting system for general elections.
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
Adrian Fontes is elected Arizona secretary of state, beating election denier Finchem
Democrat Adrian Fontes, who previously ran elections for Arizona's largest county, has been narrowly elected to oversee voting in the entire state as secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press. Fontes defeated Republican Mark Finchem, a far-right candidate with ties to the extremist group the...
Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto wins Nevada Senate race
Nevada incumbent Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto survived a challenge, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt and helping Democrats hold onto U.S. Senate, according to the Associated Press call of the race. Nevada was one of Republicans' top targets as they tried to break the Senate's 50-50 split, and Cortez Masto's reelection was...
Nevada Democrat Rep. Susie Lee wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Susie Lee has won reelection in Nevada's 3rd Congressional District, beating her challenger, Republican April Becker, in one of the most competitive House seats this cycle. Lee's seat was considered vulnerable after the Democratic-led state legislature in Nevada redrew the district last year, adding more Republican voters. Lee...
What happens next in Georgia's election? Certification, audit and a race to Dec. 6 runoff
The month of November will be busy for Georgia voters and elections officials as the state transitions from the Nov. 8 general election to prepare for the Dec. 6 runoff for U.S. Senate. Even though election results are known, there are still ballots left to be counted, totals to be...
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races
As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
Voter behavior and election rules contribute to slower counting in Arizona
Election officials in the swing state of Arizona are still processing and counting hundreds of thousands of ballots cast during this year's midterm elections, leaving the results of key races in limbo. Experts say a combination of Arizona's voting laws and shifting voter behavior are to blame for the long...
Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022
(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day
ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
Southeast Iowa and Northeast Missouri election results – November 8, 2022
Republicans dominated elections in Iowa and Missouri. Tuesday’s winners included Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. He received 56% of the vote to win another term in office. Here are results from contested races around the region:. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS. IOWA...
2022 Illinois Election Results
Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above.
How Maricopa County defeated election disinformation — for now
PHOENIX — Maricopa County Chairman Bill Gates is the first to tell you he's in a bizarre position. The longtime Republican activist, who once even served as the Arizona state GOP's own election lawyer, is now the target of violent threats and other intimidation by far right extremists. "This...
Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race
It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
Seven Missouri House district seats flip: 5 to Democrats, 2 to Republicans
Voters flipped seven Missouri House district seats in the 2022 general election.
Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments
Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
Democrat Mark Kelly keeps Senate seat over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won a second term, beating GOP challenger Blake Masters. In a race called by the Associated Press, Kelly was up more than 5 percentage points over Masters. The former NASA astronaut was first elected to the Senate in 2020 during a special election following the death of Sen. John McCain.
