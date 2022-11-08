ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
MINNESOTA STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kttn.com

Five takeaways from Missouri election night 2022

(Missouri Independent) – Missouri’s midterm election largely went according to script. Every congressional race was won by the party that previously controlled it. Republicans now hold all statewide offices. Democrats took advantage of a new legislative map to pick up a few seats in the state House. But...
MISSOURI STATE
5NEWS

Arkansas polls see major voter turnout on Election Day

ARKANSAS, USA — Polling locations opened across Arkansas at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8. “Vote because your voice matters," said Patricia Harriman. Harriman has come out to the same polling location in Springdale for 22 years. She says she had to wait in line to vote which makes her excited.
ARKANSAS STATE
tspr.org

Southeast Iowa and Northeast Missouri election results – November 8, 2022

Republicans dominated elections in Iowa and Missouri. Tuesday’s winners included Chuck Grassley of Iowa, who was first elected to the U.S. Senate in 1980. He received 56% of the vote to win another term in office. Here are results from contested races around the region:. REPRESENTATIVE IN CONGRESS. IOWA...
IOWA STATE
CBS Chicago

2022 Illinois Election Results

                                         Results Midterm Elections 2022 Illinois is voting for all statewide offices, two state supreme court justices, plus U.S. House seats  and one U.S. Senate seat. Track the results at the link above. 
ILLINOIS STATE
Radio Iowa

Iowa’s 2022 election a ‘red wave’ in all but one statewide race

It appears to be an Iowa GOP sweep of all but one statewide race in this year’s General Election,. “It’s been an incredible campaign…and I’m excited to say to you tonight that we are not yet done because the best is yet to come,” Governor Kim Reynolds said. Reynolds defeated Democrat Deidre Dejear by 20 points. Reynolds has been governor since mid-2017.
IOWA STATE
kjluradio.com

Republicans win big in Missouri, voters approve three constitutional amendments

Election results are in as Republicans dominate races and voters approve three constitutional amendments. Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt won the race for Missouri’s U.S Senate seat, defeating the Democratic nominee, Busch beer heiress, Trudy Busch-Valentine. Incumbent U.S. Representative Blaine Luetkemeyer defeated Democrat Bethany Mann in the 3rd Congressional...
MISSOURI STATE
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
ABOUT

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

