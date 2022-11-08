ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
MINNESOTA STATE
Here's how close the votes are for outstanding House and Senate races

As of Friday night, with control of Congress still undecided, 25 seats have yet to be called in the House, and three are outstanding in the Senate. With the rise of mail-in voting, close margins, ranked-choice voting and runoffs, it will be a while before there are calls for all the seats. This is normal and expected. Only 6 of the outstanding races have had 90% or more of their ballots counted, according to estimates from The Associated Press. In the House, 15 of the outstanding races are in California, which historically has taken a while to complete its tallies.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Tina Kotek is Oregon's new governor, continuing Democrats' rule

Portland, Ore., — In a tight race, Oregonians have elected Democrat Tina Kotek as the state's new governor, according to a race call by the Associated Press. Kotek, a former state House speaker, beat out her Republican opponent and former state lawmaker Christine Drazan. With the victory, Kotek becomes one of the nation's first openly lesbian governors – a title she shares with Maura Healey, a Democrat elected governor Tuesday in Massachusetts.
OREGON STATE
A piece of the wrecked 1986 Challenger space shuttle was found off Florida's coast

A documentary crew searching the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida for a World War II-era wreckage uncovered a very different historical artifact. While digging in the seabed, crew members from the History Channel discovered a piece of the 1986 space shuttle Challenger, the explosion of which resulted in the death of all seven astronauts onboard mere seconds after liftoff. NASA confirmed the findings in an announcement shared Thursday.
FLORIDA STATE
Atlanta, GA
