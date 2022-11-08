Read full article on original website
ABC News
FDA warns one type of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic for children, is in short supply
One version of amoxicillin, a common antibiotic used to treat issues like ear infections in kids, is in short supply, according to the Food and Drug Administration. The shortage of amoxicillin means that parents and other caregivers may need to visit multiple pharmacies in order to fill a prescription for liquid amoxicillin or may need to ask their doctor for an alternative medication. Some pharmacies may also be able to adjust the strength of the supply on hand to meet demand.
dallasexpress.com
Abbott Plans $500M Formula Manufacturing Plant
Abbott Nutrition, the largest U.S. formula manufacturer, announced plans to build a $500 million manufacturing facility to boost infant formula supply in the U.S. amid ongoing shortages and recalls. The location of Abbott’s planned manufacturing facility has not officially been decided but is in its final stages of determination, the...
Vaccines for RSV, the illness that's been sickening babies across the US, are poised to become available in 2023
Scientists were 'afraid' to develop an RSV vaccine after one trialed in the '60s made kids sicker. Now two safe vaccines are close to approval.
foodsafetynews.com
Rolls recalled over possible microbial contamination
Piantedosi Baking Co., Inc. is recalling bread rolls because products may be contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii or Clostridium botulinum. The products were distributed in Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Illinois, Mississippi and Colorado. The recall was initiated...
Pork recall: 4,137 pounds of potentially contaminated pork recalled in 9 states
People who might have purchased pork loin steak fritters from AdvancePierre Foods should ensure their supply doesn’t come from a lot that is subject to a new recall. The meat items in that specific lot might be contaminated with pieces of hard plastic, which can cause accidental injury if ingested.
foodsafetynews.com
Whole head lettuce recalled because of positive Salmonella test
Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling certain lots of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole head variety lettuce sold under the Kalera brand because of potential Salmonella contamination. Kalera’s food safety testing procedures indicated the potential presence of Salmonella in some of its whole head lettuce SKUs, according to the company’s...
ABC News
6-year-old with RSV dies as hospitals see alarming rise in new virus cases
Michigan health officials this week confirmed a 6-year-old has died after developing complications from RSV or respiratory syncytial virus. The child is reportedly a young boy from the Detroit area. Hospitals around the country have seen an alarming increase in RSV cases, especially in children, in recent weeks. The virus...
Thrillist
The CDC Just Issued a New Public Health Alert in Its Massive Cheese Recall
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a new public health alert as part of a massive cheese recall initially announced in late September. According to a CDC announcement published Tuesday, bulk Brie and Camembert cheese sold in eight states have been added to the list of previously recalled products sold at retailers nationwide. These cheeses, which were likely repacked and sold under other brand names, were distributed to 80 stores across eight states: Alabama, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. Retailers receiving the affected bulk cheeses include locations of a number of chains including Shaws, Plum Market, Star market, and Winn-Dixie.
The Daily South
Roughly 150,000 Pounds Of Frozen Chicken Products Recalled From Costco
Time to check your freezers. Louisiana-based Foster Farms is recalling approximately 148,000 pounds of frozen chicken products sold at Costco stores. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS), the products in question may be contaminated with hard, clear pieces of plastic. The recall...
Dump or Return your Pine-Sol Products. Bacteria Recall
It seems like every week we have a new product that has been recalled for one reason or another. Plastic where it shouldn't be, rubber in one product, metal shavings in another. Bacteria contaminating foods. How does this even happen?. This time it's Clorox Pine-Sol products. There is a recall....
New Hybrid Virus Discovered as Flu And RSV Fuse Into Single Pathogen
Researchers have witnessed two viruses – influenza A and respiratory syncytial virus – fuse together to form a single, hybrid virus. While competition between viruses has been researched in some detail, this new finding provides researchers with an unusual example of one virus coopting another for its own benefits.
CDC tells pregnant people, seniors to stop eating deli meat, cheese amid listeria outbreak
Some people should not eat any meat or cheese from any deli counters due to an ongoing outbreak of listeria in the U.S. that has killed one person, sickened more than a dozen others and caused a lost pregnancy, federal health officials say. "You are at higher risk for severe...
Listeria Outbreak Linked to Deli Meat, Cheese Reported in 6 States Including Illinois
A food poisoning outbreak tied to deli meat and cheese has sickened 16 people in six states including Illinois, U.S. Health officials said Wednesday. According to authorities, most people sickened were hospitalized. One illness resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, and one illness resulted in death, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Salmonella can be living on your spice container! Study finds that small bottles can be overlooked sources of contamination
Germs that cause diseases like salmonella could be hiding on your spice container. Researchers at Rutgers University, in New Brunswick, New Jersey, found that spice containers are by far the kitchen item most likely to be contaminated after cooking. In an experiment, nearly half of spice containers were found to...
Popculture
Salami Recall Issued
Yet another food product has been pulled from store shelves. Amid a string of recalls affecting a long list of items, including ground beef and baby formula, a popular salami has been recalled from markets and stores after is was found to possibly be contaminated with salmonella. The recall, issued by Murray River Smokehouse, however, doesn't have much bearing on U.S. consumers, as it originated in Australia, where health officials are advising consumers not to eat the recalled salami.
1 dead, 15 sick after listeria outbreak connected to deli meat, cheese
An outbreak of listeria tied to deli meat and cheese has infected 16 people across six states, with one resulting in death. Thirteen of the victims have been hospitalized and one illness has resulted in the loss of a pregnancy, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The...
CDC: Listeria found in six states—is your state one of them?
Listeria bacterial infections have been found in six states affecting 16 people since 2021. The Mayo Clinic defines listeria as —“ … a food-borne bacterial illness … most commonly caused by eating improperly processed deli meats and unpasteurized milk products”. Listeria can cause severe illness (known as invasive listeriosis) when the bacteria spreads beyond the gut to other parts of the body. Almost all severe illnesses from Listeria result in hospitalizations and sometimes death. Symptoms of severe illness usually start within 2 weeks after eating food contaminated with Listeria, but may start as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after.People who are not pregnant may experience headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions, in addition to fever and muscle aches. Pregnant people usually experience only fever, fatigue, and muscle aches. However, Listeria can cause pregnancy loss or premature birth. It can also cause serious illness or death in newborns. Pregnant people and their newborns, adults 65 years or older, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for severe illness. Other people can be infected with Listeria, but they usually get mild food poisoning symptoms, like diarrhea and fever, and usually recover without treatment.
Listeria Outbreak From Bad Deli Meat Sold In 6 States Including MA, Leaves 1 Dead, Several Sick
Heads Up, Berkshire County! According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are some possibly bad deli meats and cheeses being sold in six states, including Massachusetts, that's apparently responsible for an outbreak of Listeria. I repeat, this is a deadly Listeria outbreak that has already claimed the...
Lettuce recalled in Florida over possible salmonella contamination
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHNT) – Kalera Public Limited Company is recalling over 600 cases of lettuce due to concerns that the product could be contaminated with salmonella. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, 633 cases of Krunch, Butter and Romaine whole-head variety lettuces are included in the voluntary recall. Affected lot codes include 001293 and 001294, and can be found on the label.
Warning of possible egg shortage as UK farmers struggle with avian flu
British egg producers are warning of possible shortages, as farmers leave the industry or reduce the size of their flocks in the face of spiralling costs and uncertainty sparked by the spread of bird flu. A third of farmers surveyed in recent days by the trade body the British Free...
