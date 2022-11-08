Read full article on original website
Related
Nevada Democrat Rep. Dina Titus wins reelection to U.S. House
Democratic Rep. Dina Titus has won reelection in Nevada's 1st Congressional District, holding on to a vulnerable House of Representatives seat for the party, according to the Associated Press. Titus was up against Republican Mark Robertson, a financial planner and veteran, who tried to tie Titus with President Biden and...
'We need to have a real discussion': GOP leaders brace for tense talks after disappointing election results
House and Senate Republicans are gearing up for a tense series of closed-door meetings this week as the GOP grapples with what went wrong in the midterms and decides the political fate of its current leaders, who are under fire following last week's disappointing election results.
Cisco Aguilar defeats an election denier to become Nevada's secretary of state
Democrat Cisco Aguilar has been elected Nevada secretary of state, according to a race call by The Associated Press, sending a blow to one of former President Donald Trump's loyalists in the process. Aguilar, an attorney who spent a number of years on the state's Athletic Commission, defeated Republican Jim...
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in Washington flips key House seat
Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez has won election to the U.S. House in Washington state's 3rd Congressional District, according to a race call by The Associated Press, providing Democrats with a notable pickup in their bid to keep the chamber. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez, an auto-shop owner who describes herself as an...
Democrats retain control of the Senate after holding Nevada seat
Despite some very tight races, Democrats have held on to their slim majority in the U.S. Senate. The chamber was decided Saturday evening after Nevada Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto defeated Republican nominee Adam Laxalt, a former state attorney general, according to a race call by The Associated Press. That gives...
How redistricting affected the outcome of the elections
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report about how the redrawing of Congressional districts throughout the country affected the outcome of midterm elections. Transcript. SCOTT SIMON, HOST:. One of the major winners of the election season wasn't a candidate, per se, but a political tool...
Here's where things stand in remaining House and Senate races
Control of the House and Senate is still not yet known. Either party needs to win two of three of the remaining competitive seats to win control of the Senate. And it could all come down to a Georgia runoff next month. Republicans are still on a path to win...
Control of Congress matters. But which party now runs your state might matter more
Who leads your state's government shapes daily life in the United States. These governors and legislatures make policy on guns, abortion, education and the environment. Combined with gridlock at the federal level, "where you live now increasingly determines what policies you live under," said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at UC San Diego.
The Democrats' strategy of boosting far-right candidates seems to have worked
The political support ranged from money to TV ads and email blasts. What made it unusual is where it came from, and what it was meant to do: Back in the primary season, a number of Democrats tried to boost far-right Republican candidates whom they deemed easier to beat in November.
What the 2022 midterms mean for Biden's presidency
President Biden is entering a new — and perhaps more challenging — phase of his presidency: divided government. Results are not settled, particularly for the Senate. But Republicans appear likely to control the House of Representatives. And that means Biden's ambitious legislative agenda essentially will come to a standstill.
Democrat Mark Kelly keeps Senate seat over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters in Arizona
Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly of Arizona has won a second term, beating GOP challenger Blake Masters. In a race called by the Associated Press, Kelly was up more than 5 percentage points over Masters. The former NASA astronaut was first elected to the Senate in 2020 during a special election following the death of Sen. John McCain.
Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
Biden says U.S. will rise to the global challenge of climate change
In a speech at global climate negotiations in Egypt, President Joe Biden said the United States is following through on promises to cut its greenhouse gas emissions, and worked to buoy the image of the U.S. as a global leader against climate change. "We're proving that good climate policy is...
A Texas judge strikes down Biden's student loan-forgiveness plan
A U.S. judge in Texas on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's plan to provide millions of borrowers with up to $20,000 apiece in federal student-loan forgiveness — a program that was already on hold as a federal appeals court in St. Louis considers a separate lawsuit by six states challenging it.
The midterms didn't produce a wave. Here's what that's meant historically.
Midterm elections are expected to push back against the party of the president who won two years earlier. This week's vote was surely a pushback on President Biden, but a far weaker one than had been widely foretold. Moreover, the results could also be read as a partial rebuke of...
A federal judge calls student loan relief unlawful, deepening limbo for borrowers
President Biden's plan to erase federal student loan debts for tens of millions of borrowers hit a brick wall Thursday when a U.S. District Court judge in Texas called it unlawful and vacated the debt relief program. The federal government quickly appealed the decision, which came weeks before student loan...
New omicron subvariants now dominant in the U.S., raising fears of a winter surge
Two new omicron subvariants have become dominant in the United States, raising fears they could fuel yet another surge of COVID-19 infections, according to estimates released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The subvariants — called BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 -- appear to be among the most adept...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
31K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.https://www.gpb.org/news
Comments / 0