Control of Congress matters. But which party now runs your state might matter more

Who leads your state's government shapes daily life in the United States. These governors and legislatures make policy on guns, abortion, education and the environment. Combined with gridlock at the federal level, "where you live now increasingly determines what policies you live under," said Thad Kousser, professor of political science at UC San Diego.
What the 2022 midterms mean for Biden's presidency

President Biden is entering a new — and perhaps more challenging — phase of his presidency: divided government. Results are not settled, particularly for the Senate. But Republicans appear likely to control the House of Representatives. And that means Biden's ambitious legislative agenda essentially will come to a standstill.
Klobuchar reflects on what the Democrats should take away from the midterms

NPR's Ayesha Rascoe talks with Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota about the Democrats maintaining control of the U.S. Senate. And the big news, of course, is that Democrats will hold the U.S. Senate. This after the call came in last night in a super-tight race in Nevada. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto has won reelection. She was up against Republican Adam Laxalt, who had the backing of former President Donald Trump. We're joined by Senator Amy Klobuchar, Democrat of Minnesota. Good morning, Senator.
