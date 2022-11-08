ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNBC

The least stressful job that pays over $100K, according to data—and how to get it

Stress on the job is a common phenomenon. A majority of workers, 79%, experience work-related stress month-to-month, according to the American Psychological Association's 2021 Work and Well-being Survey of 1,501 U.S. adults. Some jobs, however, are less stressful than others. The Department of Labor's Occupational Information Network, or O*NET, ranked...
foodsafetynews.com

GAO office says FDA’s hands shouldn’t be tied on food package chemicals

The Government Accountability Office says the FDA should have the power to ask for and receive information from food companies about food packaging and food production surfaces in relation to chemical contamination. In a report on so-called forever chemicals that do not break down that was requested by two U.S....
Next Avenue

Transportation To Medical Appointments Can Be Tricky For Solo Agers

There are local organizations that offer rides, but research and planning may be required. When I had to reschedule my routine colonoscopy from March of this year to the next available date in July, I'd already had to reprogram it twice due to the pandemic and a change in my doctor's schedule. However, in March, it was because I didn't have someone I knew to sign me out when I left the hospital.
ARKANSAS STATE
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations

While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
foodsafetynews.com

WSDA launches an online tool for farmers and asks for feedback on produce safety education

The Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA), along with the University of Georgia and New Mexico State University, has developed an online-animated tool with three learning modules to help educators and farm managers reinforce fundamental cleaning and sanitizing concepts. Cleaning and sanitizing minimize potential contamination from pathogenic microorganisms on surfaces...
WASHINGTON STATE
foodsafetynews.com

EU report warns of climate impact on foodborne diseases

Climate impacts on diseases including foodborne infections pose a growing threat, according to the European Environment Agency (EEA). The agency said there is a need to move from planning to action and to improve awareness among public health and healthcare practitioners, in a report on climate change in Europe. One...
foodsafetynews.com

Trade groups warn of energy cost impact on food safety

Food safety could suffer as part of the problems caused by rising energy prices, according to several European and British industry groups. Freshfel, the European Fresh Produce Association, warned that product freshness, quality, and safety may be at risk without proper temperature-controlled storage and microbiological contamination will be heightened if cold chains are cut.

