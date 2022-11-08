ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

Why Justin Herbert and the Chargers offense have short-circuited and what can be done to fix it

Coming into this season, it was reasonable to expect that the Los Angeles Chargers would take a significant step forward. They added a ton of talent to their defense, and last season, they had one of the league's top offenses despite working with a clearly subpar offensive line. Perhaps they could even challenge the Kansas City Chiefs for AFC West supremacy.
CBS Sports

Texans' Phillip Dorsett: Upgrades to full practice

Dorsett (ankle) was a full participant in Thursday's practice. Dorsett's full workout Thursday puts him in line to suit up Sunday against the Giants, but the receiver could be in line for a more muted role after compiling 10 targets between the past two contests while playing more than three-quarters of the Texans' snaps on offense in both of those games. Houston's top two wideouts -- Nico Collins (chest) and Brandin Cooks (wrist) -- both sat out the team's Week 9 loss to the Eagles, but the two were able to practice Thursday in a limited capacity and are seemingly trending toward returns to the lineup this weekend.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Giants' Kenny Golladay: Limited on practice estimate

Golladay (knee) was listed as limited on Thursday's estimated injury report, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. The Giants were given the day off Thursday, but Golladay would have maintained his activity level from the first practice of Week 10 prep, where he had a cap on his reps. On Wednesday, he told Salomone that he had put together back-to-back "good" days and felt "good," so the wide receiver may be able to uphold coach Brian Daboll's statement from Tuesday, in which he relayed to Charlotte Carroll of The Athletic that Golladay "should be ready to go" Sunday against the Texans. Friday's injury report could unveil whether or not Golladay is poised for his first appearance since Week 4.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Texans' Dameon Pierce: Another limited practice

Pierce (chest/shoulder) remained limited in practice Thursday. So far, there's been nothing to suggest that Pierce's availability for Sunday's game against the Giants is in any danger, but the Texans' top running back likely will have to practice fully Friday in order to avoid a Week 10 injury designation. Pierce is coming off a Week 9 effort in a loss to the Eagles in which he was on the field for 47 of a possible 60 snaps on offense, while carrying 27 times for 139 yards.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Donovan Wilson: No injury designation for Week 10

Wilson (tooth) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Packers, Patrik Walker of the Cowboys' official site reports. Wilson was limited during practice Wednesday and Thursday due to a tooth issue, but he was a full participant Friday and will be available for Sunday's game in Green Bay. He's tallied 58 tackles (43 solo), three sacks, an interception, two pass defenses and a forced fumble over the first eight games of the year.
CBS Sports

Chiefs' Jerick McKinnon: Gets Week 10 questionable tag

McKinnon is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars with shoulder, knee and hamstring injuries, Adam Teicher of ESPN.com reports. McKinnon had been listed on the Chiefs' injury report throughout the week, but because he turned in full practices Wednesday and Thursday, he didn't initially seem to be at any risk of missing Sunday's contest. After downgrading to limited participation Friday, however, McKinnon's status for Sunday now looks more uncertain. If McKinnon is unable to suit up against the Jaguars, Ronald Jones would likely dress as the Chiefs' third running back for the first time all season, though Isiah Pacheco and Clyde Edwards-Helaire may end up absorbing most of McKinnon's vacated snaps and touches in that scenario.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Lions' Kerby Joseph: Gets in full practice Friday

Joseph (concussion) was a full participant at practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Chicago, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports. Though he is not totally in the clear yet, that he practiced in full Friday is a good sign that Joseph should get clearance from team physicians to play in Week 10. If the rookie third-rounder can't play though, C.J. Moore could be in line to start alongside DeShon Elliott on Sunday.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Falcons' Tyler Allgeier: Paces backfield in loss

Allgeier rushed eight times for 20 yards and netted minus-17 receiving yards while bringing in all three of his targets during the Falcons' 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night. The rookie led the Falcons backfield in carries on the night, but he was nowhere near as efficient as...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Bills' Matt Milano: Sheds injury designation

Milano (oblique) was a full participant during practice Thursday. Milano missed the Bills' loss to the Jets on Sunday and was a limited participant in practice Wednesday. His return to full participation Thursday is certainly good news for the Bills' defense while also signaling the veteran linebacker should take the field Sunday against the Vikings.
CBS Sports

Bills' Tremaine Edmunds: Questionable for Sunday

Edmunds (groin/heel) was a limited participant in practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Edmunds returned to practice after sitting out Wednesday and Thursday with separate groin and heel injuries. The starting middle linebacker has played...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Questionable to play Sunday

Bridgewater (knee) was a limited participant during practice Friday and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports. Bridgewater unexpectedly popped up on Miami's injury report Friday, though it's unclear when or how this knee issue first arose. The veteran...
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Teddy Bridgewater: Not available for backup duties

Bridgewater (knee), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Browns, is expected to be inactive this week, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Bridgewater was a limited participant in Friday's practice after a chronic knee issue flared up on him, and while the injury isn't considered a serious one, the Dolphins are inclined to err on the side of caution with the veteran signal-caller by keeping him out this week. Rookie seventh-round pick Skylar Thompson will likely step in for Bridgewater as the backup to starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Tony Pollard disagrees with RB coach on maximum snap load: 'Whatever they need me to do, I got it'

For several years now, the Dallas Cowboys have been under-utilizing explosive running back Tony Pollard. In three-and-a-half(-ish) seasons, Pollard has 398 carries for 2,115 yards (5.3 per carry) and 13 touchdowns, as well as 94 receptions for 758 yards (8.1 per reception) and two additional scores. During that same span, Pollard has lagged far behind Ezekiel Elliott in snaps, rushing attempts, targets, and receptions, despite being the obviously more effective and (especially) explosive player. Zeke has 891 carries for 3,781 yards (4.2 per carry) and 32 scores, as well as 159 receptions for 1,077 yards (6.8 per reception) and six touchdowns since Pollard was drafted. In other words, Pollard has averaged 1.2 more yards per touch than Elliott but been given less than half as many touches.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Titans' C.J. Board: Will suit up vs. Denver

Tennessee elevated Board from its practice squad to the active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Broncos, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. After joining the Titans' practice squad back in October, Board is set to see his first game action of 2022 in Week 10. With rookie first-rounder Treylon Burks also back in the fold for Sunday's game though, Board doesn't have a clear path to targets.
NASHVILLE, TN
CBS Sports

Falcons' KhaDarel Hodge: Hits pay dirt in loss

Hodge secured both of his targets for 37 yards and a touchdown in Thursday's 25-15 loss to the Panthers. Hodge's 25-yard touchdown grab came with just under three minutes left in the game, bringing the Falcons within one score of the Panthers. The wideout's touchdown was his first of the season, and he now has 11 catches for 184 yards over the first 10 games. As Atlanta's No. 4 receiver, Hodge played just eight of the team's 63 offensive snaps. His efficiency Thursday is not sustainable, so the veteran's limited opportunities make him extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes. Hodge and the Falcons will host the Bears in Week 11.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy