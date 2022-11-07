Read full article on original website
Where to watch 2022 FIFA World Cup games at pubs and live sites in Melbourne, Australia
Another FIFA World Cup means another tough decision for Australian fans wondering where to watch the action unfold. The 2022 tournament in Qatar offers up some kinder kickoff times for viewers Down Under with a number of 9:00 p.m. (AEDT) games on offer. For those eager to watch matches with...
When are World Cup squads announced for Qatar 2022? Deadline for roster reveals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, with the first match to be played on Sunday, November 20. Before the players take the pitch, however, all eyes will be on the managers as they select their squads for the tournament in Qatar. The first deadline for the expanded preliminary squad list was Friday, October 21.
Why Cristian Volpato was right to turn down Socceroos World Cup call-up as he shines for Roma
For most players, a World Cup call-up is the thing of dreams, but for Cristian Volpato that exact phone call from Socceroos coach Graham Arnold was a bit more complicated. The AS Roma youngster has taken the Italian club by storm over the past year and recently scored his first Serie A goal of the season.
USA World Cup roster release: What time does USMNT announce soccer national team for Qatar 2022?
With the 2022 FIFA World Cup less than a month away, U.S. men's national team head coach Gregg Berhalter is putting the finishing touches on his 26-man roster for the tournament in Qatar. After missing the 2018 World Cup in agonizing fashion, the USMNT endured a long four-year cycle during...
Re-Writing History: What sporting results should be overturned?
Sport has always been filled with controversial moments, with officiating blunders leading to many teams or individuals being 'robbed' of potential greatness. Unfortunately, the old saying of "the referee's decision is final" means that results can't be overturned and this has led to many injustices over the years. But this...
Who is Garang Kuol? Australia's World Cup 2022 attacker who has never started a senior club match
Australian wonderkid Garang Kuol has been picked the Socceroos World Cup 2022 squad despite never starting a senior game at club or international level. The teenager is arguably the most exciting addition to Australia's 26-man roster for the Qatar-based tournament after setting the A-League Men competition alight in 2022. The...
Help from some Super League stars has Samoa firing on all cylinders
Samoa assistant coach Lee Radford has heralded the impact of a number of Super League stars on the team, as the nation have bounced back from their humiliating loss in the first match of the Rugby League World Cup. “We got caught slightly off-guard against England,” the Castleford Tigers boss...
England World Cup squad 2022: Breaking down why likes of James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson have made it into Gareth Southgate's roster for Qatar
England head coach Gareth Southgate has finally unveiled the 26-man squad he is taking to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a string of surprise names included. The Three Lions boss has kept faith with the bulk of the side which reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer but injuries and current form have twisted his arm in other selections.
USA World Cup 2022 roster: USMNT projected squad and possible starting XI for Qatar
With the United States confirming a place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the nightmare of the failed qualification in 2018 is officially put to bed, and USMNT fans can look forward to the big dance. Now, the journey back to FIFA's most iconic tournament begins. It was originally expected...
Brittney Griner transfer to penal colony, explained: What latest news means for WNBA star's status in Russia
Nearly nine months after she was arrested, WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russia, and it is unclear when she will be able to leave the country. The Phoenix Mercury center was found guilty on drug charges after customs service officials said they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport back in February.
Manchester City vs Chelsea live score, updates, highlights & lineups as Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez fire Pep Guardiola's men into round four
ETIHAD STADIUM, MANCHESTER — Riyad Mahrez and Julian Alvarez fired Manchester City into the fourth round of the Carabao Cup as their second-half goals secured a 2-0 win over Chelsea. A City side showing seven changes from the 2-1 weekend win over Fulham were on the front foot for...
