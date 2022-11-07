ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

When are World Cup squads announced for Qatar 2022? Deadline for roster reveals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, with the first match to be played on Sunday, November 20. Before the players take the pitch, however, all eyes will be on the managers as they select their squads for the tournament in Qatar. The first deadline for the expanded preliminary squad list was Friday, October 21.
Re-Writing History: What sporting results should be overturned?

Sport has always been filled with controversial moments, with officiating blunders leading to many teams or individuals being 'robbed' of potential greatness. Unfortunately, the old saying of "the referee's decision is final" means that results can't be overturned and this has led to many injustices over the years. But this...
Help from some Super League stars has Samoa firing on all cylinders

Samoa assistant coach Lee Radford has heralded the impact of a number of Super League stars on the team, as the nation have bounced back from their humiliating loss in the first match of the Rugby League World Cup. “We got caught slightly off-guard against England,” the Castleford Tigers boss...
England World Cup squad 2022: Breaking down why likes of James Maddison, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Marcus Rashford and Callum Wilson have made it into Gareth Southgate's roster for Qatar

England head coach Gareth Southgate has finally unveiled the 26-man squad he is taking to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a string of surprise names included. The Three Lions boss has kept faith with the bulk of the side which reached the final of Euro 2020 last summer but injuries and current form have twisted his arm in other selections.
Brittney Griner transfer to penal colony, explained: What latest news means for WNBA star's status in Russia

Nearly nine months after she was arrested, WNBA star Brittney Griner remains in Russia, and it is unclear when she will be able to leave the country. The Phoenix Mercury center was found guilty on drug charges after customs service officials said they found vape cartridges containing hashish oil in her luggage at the Sheremetyevo airport back in February.

