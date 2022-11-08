Gradey Dick throws down game-high 23 points in his college basketball debut for KU

Wichita freshman Gradey Dick hit four threes and flushed two rim-rattling, crowd-pleasing dunks en route to a game-high 23 points Monday night in his college basketball debut for the Kansas Jayhawks.

His first game for the team he’s rooted for all his life classified as a huge success.

“I just had a ton of adrenaline,” Dick, a 6-foot-8, 205-pound guard, said after sinking 9 of 13 shots in the Jayhawks’ 89-64 season-opening victory over Omaha at Allen Fieldhouse.

He was 4-of-6 from three.

“My voice is gone from yelling during the game. I grew up dreaming of this night and watching these guys before me wanting to be in their shoes. So, the fact I got the opportunity to do that is a dream come true,” Dick added.

Acting coach Norm Roberts awarded Dick 32 minutes of playing time.

“It does seem like it’s kind of easy to him. He has such a quick release,” Roberts said of the McDonald’s All-American. “Our guys do a great job of finding him. He did a great job of being prepared to shoot, but he also made some shots in transition, attacking the hoop and those things. We need him to do that. He’s getting better defensively. He has to make sure that he keeps his head on a swivel because people are trying to backdoor him and they do try to slide by him, but he’s getting better everyday.”

Dick’s 23 points were the most by a Jayhawk in a freshman debut since Xavier Henry scored 27 versus Hofstra to open the 2009-10 season. Dick’s nine made field goals are the most in a Kansas debut since Carl Henry cashed 12 field goals en route to 31 points against U.S. International during the 1982-83 season.

Dick’s four three-point baskets were the most in a Kansas debut since Quentin Grimes hit six treys against Michigan State to start the 2018-19 campaign.

“He’s a terrific kid,” Roberts said of Dick. “He doesn’t worry about anything, just thinking about the next shot going in.”

KU junior forward Jalen Wilson, who had 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, said Dick reminds him of a player on last year’s NCAA title team.

“Obviously Christian (Braun) would be a similar type player, a guy who can shoot, is athletic, fast,” Wilson said. “You saw last year how effective C.B. was in transition. He (Dick) makes plays for the crowd. You saw it tonight and will moving forward.”

Dick said one of his goals is to “bring energy. When we make plays like that (dunks) the crowd gets going. It gets us running the floor.”