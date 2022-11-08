Read full article on original website
NewsChannel 36
Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver
UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
NewsChannel 36
Interstate 86 Eastbound shut down in Chemung due to crash
CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Interstate 86 eastbound in Chemung is shut down as of 3PM, as emergency crews respond to a crash. The crash happened at before 3PM, east of the Lowman Crossover. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, an emergency detour is now in effect. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 57.
WETM
Woman, 79, dies in I-81 crash
PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene. Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south...
whcuradio.com
Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville
FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville
The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified
The two people that were killed Monday evening in an accident involving an 18-wheeler on I-86 have been identified.
Body found in Waverly Glen Park
WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
Suspicious Fire Rips Through RV Near Binghamton’s Ross Park Zoo
Neighbors believe someone torched an abandoned recreation vehicle parked at a vacant Binghamton house. The blaze occurred at 43 Morgan Road on the city's South Side, just across the street from Ross Park Zoo. A nearby resident reported the fire erupted around 8:30 a.m. Friday. Fire department duty chief Sam...
GPS tracks stolen car to Athens
Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Tractor Trailer Crash Shuts Down 17 East in Tioga County
BREAKING 11/7/22 4:00 a.m.: Emergency services officials say a tractor trailer has crashed on New York State Route 17 eastbound in Tioga County, shutting down a portion of the highway. The crash happened at around 3:53 a.m. Monday, November 17 just west of Exit 64, which is the Owego exit.
Tompkins County man crashes car, charged with felonies
On Halloween, New York State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash near Virgil and Bradshaw Roads in the Town of Dryden.
Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown
Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
NewsChannel 36
Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks
ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
WHEC TV-10
Firefighters work to put out wildfire in Steuben County forest
JASPER, N.Y. — We are tracking a wildfire that is burning right now down in Steuben County. It started in the town of Jasper just after 10 a.m. on Thursday. The fire department responded to a brush fire call in the Turkey Ridge State Forest and found it spreading rapidly.
NewsChannel 36
Fire Breaks Out in South Waverly, Destroys Restaurant
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA (WENY) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly that required the assistance of multiple fire departments. According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Waverly-Barton fire departments responded to a fire at Reese's Restaurant last night at around 7 PM.
