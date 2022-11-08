ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elmira, NY

NewsChannel 36

Man Killed in Hit and Run Accident, NYSP Seeking Driver

UPDATE 11/12: New York State Police are searching for the driver in a fatal hit and run involving a pedestrian Friday evening. State police identified the victim Saturday as 44-year-old Jon Gearthart. Police say Gearhart was traveling on State Route 14 (Corning Road) when he pulled over and got out of the car to move a dear carcass out of the road just after 5PM.
ELMIRA HEIGHTS, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Man dead after Elmira hit and run

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A man has died after he was hit by a car in the town of Horseheads, according to New York State Police. Police say that on November 11, at approximately 5:00 p.m. State Police responded to a report of a serious injury accident of a hit and run involving a car […]
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Interstate 86 Eastbound shut down in Chemung due to crash

CHEMUNG, NY (WENY) -- Interstate 86 eastbound in Chemung is shut down as of 3PM, as emergency crews respond to a crash. The crash happened at before 3PM, east of the Lowman Crossover. According to the Chemung County Sheriff's Office, an emergency detour is now in effect. Eastbound traffic is being diverted off of exit 57.
CHEMUNG, NY
WETM

Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened

Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now …. Rollover accident on I-86, had lanes closed, now reopened. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have …. The two people killed in I-86 accident Monday, have been identified. Judge suspends parts of NY gun laws. Judge suspends parts of...
ELMIRA, NY
Times Leader

Woman, 79, dies in I-81 crash

PLAINS TWP. — A woman from Wyoming County died as a result of a vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 on Wednesday. State police at Wilkes-Barre reported Geraldine S. Sharp, 79, of Nicholson, died at the scene. Sharp, operating a 2017 Jeep Cherokee, was traveling south...
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
whcuradio.com

Crews put out trailer fire in Freeville

FREEVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) — Quick action by firefighters in Freeville. On Wednesday, crews put out a trailer fire on Main Street. Authorities say the blaze was caused by a space heater. No injures were reported. Crews from Dryden and surrounding communities assisted in the effort.
FREEVILLE, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Car Crashed Down Embankment in Harpursville

The Broome County Sheriff’s office is investigating a serious crash that has reportedly sent one person to the hospital on November 9. Emergency Services Communications officials confirm the Harpursville fire, Sanitaria Springs Rescue, Windsor Rescue, Sheriff’s Deputies, Colesville and Superior Ambulance squads were called to the area of 65 Route 235 in Harpursville at around 8:43 p.m. Wednesday, November 9 with a report of a car down an embankment and the driver trapped inside.
HARPURSVILLE, NY
WETM 18 News

Two dead in Horseheads tractor trailer crash

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Two people are dead after a tractor trailer crash off Interstate 86 in Horseheads Monday evening. New York State Police responded to the crash around 5:00 p.m. on the Route 13 ramp off I-86 eastbound in the Town of Horseheads. Police said it seemed the tractor trailer didn’t negotiate a curve […]
HORSEHEADS, NY
WETM 18 News

Body found in Waverly Glen Park

WAVERLY, N.Y. (WETM) – Police are investigating a man’s body that was found in Waverly Glen Park Thursday afternoon. Waverly Police received a report of a suspicious vehicle parked at Waverly Glen Park around 12:35 p.m. on November. Waverly Police, Waverly-Barton Fire, New York State Park Police and NYS Forest Rangers then started a search […]
WAVERLY, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

GPS tracks stolen car to Athens

Athens, Pa. — A tracking system led police to a park in Athens, where they discovered a stolen SUV from Ohio. Now Chad Edwin Bubb, 43, is in custody and charged with the theft of the $19,000 Chevrolet Avalanche, according to Athens Officer Cody Welch. An OnStar representative contact Bradford County’s emergency dispatch center on Oct. 26 and said a stolen 2013 Avalanche was reported to be in the area...
ATHENS, PA
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Deceased Male Located at Waverly Glen Park

The body of a deceased male has been found in a Waverly Park this afternoon. According to the Waverly Police Department, they received a report of a suspicious vehicle on November 10, at 12:35 in the afternoon, parked at Waverly Glen Park. The officers responded to the scene along with...
WAVERLY, NY
WIBX 950

Human Remains Found in Elmira, Victim Unknown

Hunters in Upstate New York make a grisly discovery - human remains. The Chemung County Sheriff's Office is now working to try and identify the victim, and determine a cause and manner of death. The skeletal remains were discovered in a wooded area off of Bowlby Road in the town of Elmira - some 10 miles North of the New York/Pennsylvania border, deputies said.
ELMIRA, NY
NewsChannel 36

Man Arrested Following Investigation Involving Alleged Bad Checks

ERWIN, N.Y. (WENY) - A Penn Yan man was arrested following a fraud investigation involving two bad checks. According to police, 31 year old Dikeedren Flores was arrested after it was found that Flores allegedly issued checks involving insufficient funds in the town of Erwin. Police say the money totaled...
ERWIN, NY
NewsChannel 36

Fire Breaks Out in South Waverly, Destroys Restaurant

SOUTH WAVERLY, PA (WENY) - A fire broke out at a restaurant in South Waverly that required the assistance of multiple fire departments. According to the Bradford County Department of Public Safety, Athens Borough, Athens Township, and Waverly-Barton fire departments responded to a fire at Reese's Restaurant last night at around 7 PM.
SOUTH WAVERLY, PA

