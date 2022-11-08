ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

102.5 KISS FM

Is Mike Leach Done at Mississippi State? Fat Little Girlfriends Are Asking

In 2009 after a loss to Texas A&M, Mike Leach went on a rant in the Texas Tech postgame press conference, "The coaches failed to make our points more compelling than their fat little girlfriends. Now their fat little girlfriends have some obvious advantages. For one thing, their fat little girlfriends are telling them what they want to hear, which is ‘how great you are’ and ‘how easy it's going to be’ and we had a bunch of people who wanted to win the football game but nobody wanted to play the football game."
STARKVILLE, MS
Talk 1340

Texas Tech Cheerleader Goes Viral Push Pressing Teammates [Video]

When looking for an extremely underrated sport, especially at the collegiate level, my vote goes to cheerleading. Not only does it take an incredible amount of strength, but the coordination that goes into cheer is unreal. I mean, have you seen the routines they do? I can barely do a summersault without worrying I'll hurt myself and they get thrown up into the air while doing flips as if it’s as easy as walking.
LUBBOCK, TX
High School Football PRO

Andrews, November 11 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Levelland High School football team will have a game with Monahans High School on November 10, 2022, 17:00:00.
LEVELLAND, TX
momcollective.com

Future For Football: The Acevedo’s are ALL IN

This post is sponsored by Future for Football. We are proud to partner with organizations that invest positively in the lives of children. Holly joined our team about 5 minutes ago, and I’m betting Colten had no idea that meant he’d also be contributing to Lubbock Moms’ content. As we sourced information from our team to build resources about getting involved in a local youth league in partnership with Future for Football, this dedicated family came to mind immediately.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Don’t Lose Your Dinosaurs, Dino Day is Back at Texas Tech Museum

The Texas Tech Museum is one of just a few museums in town where you can learn about different cultures, art, and get cool souvenirs but the only one where you can learn about dinosaurs. This month the Texas Tech Museum is holding their annual Dino Day event and is inviting everyone across the South Plains to come and join. Dino Day is the biggest event of the year for the Texas Tech Museum and has been a staple of information for more than 20 years.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

‘Girls Night Out’ Male Review Coming to Lubbock’s Jakes Backroom

It may be grey-sweatpants season, but non-consensual voyeurism isn't cool, so keep those eyeballs to yourself Jezebel. Ladies, if you're looking to ogle man bods in a socially acceptable way, then "Girls Night Out" may be for you. It's a male review happening at Jake's Backroom (50th & Slide) on December 10th. The event is 21 and up. From the Facebook Event Page:
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

Lubbock’s first freeze, widespread killing freeze expected late week

LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock’s first freeze of the fall season is expected late this week as a colder air mass invades the South Plains and Rolling Plains region. The cold weather event is also expected to result in a widespread killing freeze. A strong cold front will move...
LUBBOCK, TX
viatravelers.com

16 Fun & Best Things to Do in Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock is a mid-sized town in northwest Texas, about an hour and a half from the New Mexico border. While most people know Lubbock as the home of the Texas Tech University Red Raiders and the birthplace of Buddy Holly, the town offers so much more. Visitors to Lubbock will...
LUBBOCK, TX
everythinglubbock.com

The Goodwill Industries of Northwest Texas has some news

LUBBOCK, Texas— The Goodwill Career Resource Center (CRC) is opening and will provide more room for education. The grand opening is Thursday, November 10 at 10:00 a.m. at 6520 University Avenue. The new CRC offers more classroom space and computers stations. You can get more information at goodwillnwtexas.org or by calling 806-744-0440.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Vitality Bowls Sets Opening Date For South Lubbock

Back in May, I told you about Vitality Bowls setting up a second location in Lubbock. Well, it is finally time to check it out and enjoy it. While I've never eaten at Vitality Bowls, looking at their food and menu options is making me hungry and excited. Some fan favorites items on the menu include the Energy Bowl (with organic acai, goji berries and bee pollen), the Dragon Bowl (featuring organic pitaya, coconut milk and bananas) and their signature Breakfast Bowl (with organic acai, strawberries and honey).
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

Talk 1340

Lubbock, TX
ABOUT

Talk 1340 is where Lubbock talks Texas Tech sports, financial new along with news from KFYO and Texas State Network.

