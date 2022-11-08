Read full article on original website
Kenzie Hare Shoots Marquette Past Holy Cross
My goodness, Kenzie Hare, have a night. Heck, have a quarter. Whatever doubt was left in Friday night’s game between Marquette women’s basketball and Holy Cross was erased in a hurry as the freshman from Naperville, Illinois, hit a three on four of MU’s first six possessions in the fourth quarter and got sent to the line attempting another. Hare’s 12 shifted the margin from 52-39 Marquette to 65-47 Marquette with a little bit more than six minutes left, and the Golden Eagles could just glide it home for their second win of the year in as many attempts. Your final from the McGuire Center: Marquette 75, Holy Cross 55.
Aizhanique Mayo Enters The Transfer Portal
Shouts to the Marquette Wire’s sports department for chasing after the athletic department to finally get them to answer a question. On Saturday, the Wire was officially able to confirm from head coach Megan Duffy that Marquette women’s basketball freshman guard Aizhanique Mayo had entered the transfer portal and will no longer be a member of the team.
Marquette Women’s Basketball Preview: vs Holy Cross & vs Milwaukee
You can’t label Marquette women’s basketball’s first game of the season anything other than a resounding success. It was a 28 point win, 75-47, over Fairleigh Dickinson. They held their opponents to under 50 points in a game that had 71 possessions. Marquette’s top three returning players — Chloe Marotta, Jordan King, and Liza Karlen — combined to contribute 57 points, 20 rebounds, nine assists, five blocks, and nine steals. We can quibble about fine details if you really want to — MU should probably never shoot 24% from behind the arc in a game ever again this season if they want to be an NCAA tournament team — but all in all, great season opening win. Not just a great season opening win, but a great win against a team that’s coming off a great year and projected to do big things this year, too.
Marquette Men’s Basketball Signs Three Class Of 2023 Prospects
Hey, did you guys see that Wednesday was the start of the fall signing period for college sports? Every sport with the exception of football was able to start accepting letters of intent from current high school seniors on Wednesday. Marquette men’s basketball is no exception, and before we even got to lunchtime, MU announced the signings of Al Amadou, Zaide Lowery, and Tre Norman. All three young men had committed to the Golden Eagles and head coach Shaka Smart at some point in the past seven months, so it was just a matter of time before they were able to turn in their official signed letters.
