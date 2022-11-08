ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Messi, Neymar and Pogba join Call of Duty: How the football superstars will feature in Season 10 mobile game

By Kieran Francis
 3 days ago
Daily Mail

'I can't wait to add the sixth star!': Brazil icon Pele tips the South American nation to win the World Cup for the first time in 20 years... as he gives his 'vote of confidence' to the team to handle the pressure of being tournament favourites

Brazil great Pele has backed the team to live up to their billing as World Cup favourites and capture a record-extending sixth title in Qatar, saying he has full confidence in the 26-man squad selected by head coach Tite. Brazil's squad was announced on Monday, and includes PSG star Neymar,...
Daily Mail

'I don't have anything to say to them': Carlo Ancelotti rubbishes 'nonsense' talk that star striker Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup after an injury-stricken start to the season for the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner

Carlo Ancelotti is confident that there is no truth in the claims that Karim Benzema is saving himself for the World Cup, where he will be hoping to help France defend their world title. The Italian manager claimed that he was not bothered by Benzema's repeated absence from this side...
Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo dazzles in training as he shows off his ball-juggling skills in front of team-mates... with the Man United forward in good spirits ahead of Portugal's World Cup squad announcement

Cristiano Ronaldo looked in good spirits as he showed off his fancy footwork in training ahead of Manchester United's Carabao Cup tie with Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Thursday. The 37-year-old has endured a difficult campaign to date for United, starting just four league games for Erik Ten Hag's...
The Associated Press

Senegal forward Sadio Mané a doubt for World Cup with injury

Senegal forward Sadio Mané is in doubt for the World Cup after Bayern Munich said Wednesday he would miss the last league game before the tournament with a leg injury. Bayern said the two-time African player of the year had an injury to the head of the fibula bone in his lower right leg. Bayern didn’t specify how serious the injury might be, saying only that Mané would not be available to play Schalke on Saturday.
ng-sportingnews.com

When are World Cup squads announced for Qatar 2022? Deadline for roster reveals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, with the first match to be played on Sunday, November 20. Before the players take the pitch, however, all eyes will be on the managers as they select their squads for the tournament in Qatar. The first deadline for the expanded preliminary squad list was Friday, October 21.
Yardbarker

Allegri admits Juventus win over Verona was an ugly one

Juventus manager Max Allegri has admitted their 1-0 win against Verona yesterday was certainly not an easy win. The Bianconeri survived two VAR scares to secure a fifth consecutive league win and boost their standing on the league table. Max Allegri’s men have been in poor form for much of...
Yardbarker

France names Juventus man in their World Cup squad

France has named Adrien Rabiot in their squad for the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup after he missed out on the 2018 edition. The midfielder has been in superb form for Juve this season after adding goals to his game at the club. The Bianconeri will be represented by several...
ng-sportingnews.com

Ecuador World Cup squad 2022: All projected 26 players on La Tri national football team roster for Qatar

Despite some off-field issues in the run-up to the tournament, Ecuador will proceed to the 2022 FIFA World Cup with the hopes of challenging for a knockout stage spot. Ecuador just would not go away in CONMEBOL World Cup qualification, punching above their weight and frustrating South American powers Brazil and Argentina as they secured points up and down the round-robin qualifying schedule.
Yardbarker

Juventus delivers injury updates as key men close in on a return to action

Injuries have been a persistent problem for Juventus this season and the Bianconeri have not fully recovered from the menace. Max Allegri has struggled to field his best men in a starting XI in consecutive matches because one gets injured almost every time they step on the pitch. Juve is...
Yardbarker

Opinion: Three takeaways from Juve’s slim win in Verona

On Thursday, Juventus collected their fifth win on the trot while maintaining a clean sheet when they visited Verona for their penultimate encounter of 2022. While it was neither pretty nor impressive, this win will certainly do, as the Bianconeri now find themselves fourth in the table, and will have the chance to overtake Lazio for the third spot when they host Maurizio Sarri’s team on Sunday.

