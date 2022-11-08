Read full article on original website
Related
huroninsider.com
Sandusky City Manager resigns
SANDUSKY – Sandusky City Manager Eric Wobser has announced that he will leave the City effective at the end of Friday, November 11. Wobser has been named co-director of the transition team for Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne and will assume the role of Ronayne’s chief of staff, when he officially takes office in January.
Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election
CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
How to get a free Krispy Kreme on Election Day
There are two Krispy Kreme locations near Cleveland and Akron.
wqkt.com
Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law
Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
crawfordcountynow.com
Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
If your brother has a warrant, don’t use his ID: Solon Police Blotter
Furnishing false information to police: Solon Road. At 10 a.m. Nov. 4, an officer stopped a car due to an expired license plate. The driver, an Akron man, 22, was found to have a suspended license.
cleveland19.com
$1 million ticket sold in Northeast Ohio during record-breaking Powerball draw
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Somebody who bought a Powerball ticket in Northeast Ohio is $1 million richer. A ticket matching five regular numbers was sold at a GetGo gas station in Lakewood for the Nov. 7 drawing, which was actually delayed nearly 10 hours due to a processing issue, according to Powerball officials.
What are the reasons why some parents pull their children out of Akron public schools?
Public schools have had a rough few years. Since the start of the pandemic, parents have pulled more than one and a half million kids out of the public education system and turned elsewhere. What's your opinion?
huroninsider.com
David Agnew
David Agnew, 95, residing in Sandusky, passed away Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022 at Gaymont Nursing Home following a brief illness. David was born on February 4, 1927 in Flushing, NY to the late John and Louise (Heller) Agnew. David was a Veteran of the Marines who proudly served his...
wksu.org
RSV, flu and COVID-19? Northeast Ohio doctors say they're worried about a 'tripledemic'
Influenza and respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, thrive in colder weather because people move indoors where droplets from sneezing or coughing can spread more easily. But it's been relatively warm recently in Northeast Ohio, and those viruses are spreading more than normal, doctors said. That spread combined with...
Woman accused of assaulting kids on Cleveland school bus: Investigators
A woman was taken into custody after investigators say she boarded a Cleveland school bus and assaulted several students.
Troopers pursue multiple vehicles on I-71: I-Team
The Ohio State Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate a high-speed pursuit that involved several vehicles.
Teen arrested with gun on Akron neighborhood street
A 17-year-old has been arrested after he was spotted walking down an Akron neighborhood street with a loaded gun.
I-77 northbound reopens in Summit County after crash caused delays
Drivers are seeing delays in Summit County after a vehicle crash on I-77 Monday afternoon.
Powerball jackpot hopefuls line up at this NE Ohio spot for tickets — Here’s why
Lottery players have been lining up all day across Northeast Ohio and the country to buy tickets for their shot at a record $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot.
Euclid PD cancel missing alert for elderly man
An elderly man has gone missing in Northeast Ohio, and the Euclid Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding him.
One person shot after at least 26 rounds fired in north Toledo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a Shot Spotter Alert detected 26 shots fired at Mulberry Street and E. Oakland Street in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon, leaving one person injured. According to a Toledo police report, the Shot Spotter detected gunfire in two locations, both in the 3300...
huroninsider.com
Three juveniles accused of robbing man, attempting to break into cars in the same night
SANDUSKY – Three juvenile boys were arrested and charged with multiple crimes early Saturday morning after they allegedly assaulted a man and stole his wallet and attempted to break into several cars. According to reports from the Sandusky Police Department, police first responded to the area of Washington and...
Woman brings baseball bat to confront boyfriend at work: Mayfield Heights Police Blotter
If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Cleveland woman dies after shooting on city’s East Side
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cleveland woman was shot to death Friday on the city’s East Side, according to police. Britney Renee Townsend, 22, died about 9:05 p.m. in an apartment building on Crawford Road, near Wade Park Avenue, according to police and the office of the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.
Comments / 0