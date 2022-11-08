ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

huroninsider.com

Sandusky City Manager resigns

SANDUSKY – Sandusky City Manager Eric Wobser has announced that he will leave the City effective at the end of Friday, November 11. Wobser has been named co-director of the transition team for Cuyahoga County Executive-Elect Chris Ronayne and will assume the role of Ronayne’s chief of staff, when he officially takes office in January.
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

Live election updates: Ohio Nov. 8 midterm election

CLEVELAND — It's here!. Ohio's Nov. 8 election has officially arrived -- and we're tracking a number of big races on the midterm ballot. From the U.S. Senate race between Tim Ryan and J.D. Vance to the governor battle between Mike DeWine and Nan Whaley, there's a lot of national interest in the outcome of today's election here in Ohio.
OHIO STATE
wqkt.com

Ashland-area Amish men fined for violating Ohio’s new buggy safety law

Eleven Ashland-area Amish men were recently fined for violating Ohio’s buggy safety law. The law, which went into effect at the end of August, requires all animal-drawn buggies to display a yellow flashing light while they are being operated on public roadways. Violating the law is a minor misdemeanor punishable by up to a $150 fine. The vast majority of the 11 men in Ashland County pleaded no contest to the charge, citing their religious beliefs, and left their fines unpaid.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Four fugitives on this week’s Most Wanted List from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Richard Kiser—56 years old, 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Kiser is wanted for failing to provide a change of address as a sex offender. He has ties to Mansfield and the Hartford, Alabama, areas.
MANSFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

David Agnew

David Agnew, 95, residing in Sandusky, passed away Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022 at Gaymont Nursing Home following a brief illness. David was born on February 4, 1927 in Flushing, NY to the late John and Louise (Heller) Agnew. David was a Veteran of the Marines who proudly served his...
SANDUSKY, OH

