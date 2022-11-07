Read full article on original website
Chicago shooting: 1 dead, 2 injured in Rogers Park
Chicago police said one man was killed and two more were injured in a triple shooting in Rogers Park Wednesday night.
Chicago bars in River North, Archer Heights close doors after 1 killed, 8 hurt in weekend shootings
Two Chicago bars have shut their doors after shootings broke out at both.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot on Far South Side
CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
Motorcyclist killed in Bronzeville crash; CTA buses affected: Chicago police
Some CTA buses have to be rerouted due to the investigation.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
Community on edge after Chicago police issue alert after string of armed robberies, carjacking
Chicago police are warning Humboldt Park residents after a series of armed robberies and a carjacking.
Drive-by shooting: Man shot, critically hurt on West Garfield Park sidewalk, Chicago police say
A man was shot and critically hurt in a West Side drive-by shooting, Chicago police said.
South Suburban Family Mourns Death Of Teenage Boy Found Shot in Driveway
The family of Tymon Wilson is now grieving and mourning his death after police say the 16-year-old boy was shot multiple times in his family’s driveway in south suburban Matteson on Monday morning. “He’s touched everybody’s soul, everybody that he came across—he’s a light in everybody’s life,” said his...
Car, school bus collide on South Side, sending 4 to hospital: Chicago police
The bus hit a nearby fence after the crash, CPD said.
Chicago shooting: 15-year-old girl shot inside parked vehicle in Englewood, police say
A teen girl was shot inside a parked vehicle on the city's South Side, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
Chicago shooting: 2 teens shot in South Austin alley, police say
Two teenagers were shot in a West Side alley, Chicago police said.
Chicago shooting: 14-year-old boy shot on Brighton Park sidewalk, police say
A 14-year-old boy was shot on a Southwest Side sidewalk, Chicago police said.
cwbchicago.com
3 in custody after carjackings are reported in the Loop and West Town on Tuesday evening
Three people are in custody after a man was carjacked at gunpoint in the Loop on Tuesday evening, according to Chicago police. Another hijacking that occurred near Goose Island around the same time remains unsolved. The first carjacking was reported at 6:27 p.m. in the 1400 block of West Division....
Dan Ryan Expressway crash sends 4 people to hospital, Chicago Fire Department says
Four people were injured after a crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Wednesday night, according to Chicago fire officials.
ABC7 Chicago
Man charged with picking up gun dropped after River North shooting that killed 1, injured 3
CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.
Caught on video: Man charged with setting guard shack on fire at FBI Chicago office
Security cameras captured James Lofton dousing his jacket with an accelerant and lighting it.
fox32chicago.com
Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park
CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
fox32chicago.com
Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago
CHICAGO - Three teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police said two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
oakpark.com
Police Blotter: Downtown Oak Park Target robbed
The Target in downtown Oak Park was the site of an aggravated robbery last Thursday a few hours before the store closed for the night. The male offender pointed an unknown object at a Target employee working the register, according to the Oak Park Police Department. The man walked into...
