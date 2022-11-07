ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

Man fatally shot on Far South Side

CHICAGO - A 33-year-old man was fatally shot on the Far South Side Wednesday night. Police say about 9:20 p.m. the victim was standing in the courtyard of a building in the 10600 block of South Yates in South Deering when another man approached them and fired shots. The victim...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago woman charged with shooting man in Lake View

CHICAGO - A Chicago woman is accused of shooting and wounding a man in Lake View Tuesday afternoon. Lateaner Simmons, 39, has been charged with one felony count of aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, one felony count of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and two felony counts of possession of a controlled substance.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man charged with fatally shooting man at gas station during argument

CHICAGO - A Chicago man is accused of fatally shooting a man during an argument at a gas station in September. Cordell Evans, 29, faces one felony count of first-degree murder, four felony counts of unlawful use of a weapon, four felony counts of armed habitual criminal and one felony count of possessing a stolen vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC7 Chicago

Man charged with picking up gun dropped after River North shooting that killed 1, injured 3

CHICAGO -- A man has been charged with picking up a gun that had been dropped outside a River North nightclub after a shooting that killed one person and wounded three others. The shooting occurred early Sunday morning in front of Hush Chicago at 311 W. Chicago Ave, police said. Security footage showed Jimmy Silva, 19, getting out of a car and retrieving a gun that had been dropped by a security guard when he was wounded, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunmen open fire on 41-year-old man in Gage Park

CHICAGO - A man was shot and hospitalized early Tuesday in the Gage Park neighborhood on Chicago's Southwest Side. The 41-year-old was walking around 2:45 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Troy Avenue when three gunmen got out of an approaching car and started shooting, police said. The man...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Teens charged with armed robbery, carjacking in downtown Chicago

CHICAGO - Three teens were arrested and charged after an armed robbery and carjacking in downtown Chicago Tuesday afternoon. Police said two 17-year-old boys and a 19-year-old man were arrested around 7:36 p.m. in connection to an armed robbery and carjacking in the 500 block of South Federal Street less than an hour before.
CHICAGO, IL
oakpark.com

Police Blotter: Downtown Oak Park Target robbed

The Target in downtown Oak Park was the site of an aggravated robbery last Thursday a few hours before the store closed for the night. The male offender pointed an unknown object at a Target employee working the register, according to the Oak Park Police Department. The man walked into...
OAK PARK, IL
Block Club Chicago

Block Club Chicago

Chicago, IL
4K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Block Club Chicago is a nonprofit, digital-first news organization dedicated to delivering reliable, nonpartisan and essential coverage of Chicago’s diverse neighborhoods.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy