PHOTO GALLERY: Pictures From Purdue Football's 31-24 Road Win Against Illinois
Purdue football captured an upset victory over Illinois on the road Saturday, forcing a tie atop the Big Ten West Standings. Recap the action from the Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., with our photo gallery.
Week 12 AP Poll: UCLA Football Tumbles, Remains in Top 25
After getting knocked off by Arizona at home, the Bruins fell to their lowest ranking in over a month.
No. 15 Auburn looks to put clamps on Winthrop
No. 15 Auburn remains a work in progress on offense entering its third consecutive home game. But coach Bruce Pearl
