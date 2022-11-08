ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
AP Top 25: Oregon, UCLA both fall after heartbreaking home losses

The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change after Week 11, but two of the top teams in the Pac-12 dropped significantly in the rankings. Oregon fell from No. 6 down to No. 12 following its heartbreaking home loss to Washington while UCLA fell seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16 after losing to unranked Arizona. Both of those losses were likely fatal blows to the College Football Playoff hopes for both programs.
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
Wisconsin beats Stanford 60-50 at Brewers' home stadium

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Tyler Wahl scored 17 points as Wisconsin defeated Stanford 60-50 on Friday night at American Family Field, the home of Major League Baseball’s Milwaukee Brewers. Jordan Davis had a career-high 13 points and Chucky Hepburn added 11 to help Wisconsin (2-0) win the first college...
St. Ignatius College Prep hockey team injured after crash in Northeast Indiana

WARSAW, Ind. (CBS) -- At least three people are critically hurt and over a dozen more injured after a semi-truck crashed into a school bus in Northeast Indiana Saturday night.The bus was carrying a hockey team from St. Ignatius College Prep.CBS 2's Asal Rezaei reported on how it happened after the team left a game in Culver.The Warsaw Police Department in Indiana posted on their Facebook page that the semi-truck driver has been arrested on suspicion of operating while intoxicated.Video obtained from our CBS affiliate in Southbend Indiana WSBT shows the rear of the school bus smashed in. The truck also...
