ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CoinTelegraph

Breaking: Bahamas securities regulator freezes FTX assets

The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) — the country's securities regulator — froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and "related parties" on Nov. 10 and suspended FTX's registration in the country. In a statement the SCB said it was aware of "public statements suggesting that...
CoinTelegraph

Genesis Trading reveals $175M of funds are locked in FTX

In what it hails as an effort to be transparent, Digital Currency Group’s market maker and lending subsidiary, Genesis Trading, revealed that its derivatives business has around $175 million worth of funds locked away in an FTX trading account. Genesis shared the news in a Nov. 10 tweet thread,...
CoinTelegraph

Hong Kong to avoid FTX-like scenario through transparency and supervision

Just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned about the onset of greater regulatory scrutiny amid the FTX collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong called for a stronger focus on transparency and proper supervision when dealing with virtual assets. Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted the importance...
CoinTelegraph

Financial group CEO claims he tried to warn Bankman-Fried about insolvency in July

Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group, seemingly alleged on Nov. 10 that he knew about FTX’s liquidity problems back in July. In a Twitter thread, Jeffries revealed screenshots of emails that he claimed were sent to associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. The images Handler provided...
CoinTelegraph

Major stablecoins destabilized as market volatility and redemptions surge

Plunging cryptocurrency prices are not the only consequence of this week’s FTX-induced crypto contagion. Significant market volatility this week induced by the collapse of the FTX exchange has impacted stablecoins with many of them depegging temporarily. According to CryptoQuant senior analyst Julio Moreno, nearly all leading stablecoins have experienced...
CoinTelegraph

Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?

In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
CoinTelegraph

FTX funds on the move: bankruptcy proceedings, insider threat or a hack?

The recent tensions between the two major crypto exchanges FTX and Binance, which was accompanied by a massive selloff of FTX Token (FTT), resulted in the collapse of roughly 130 companies linked to FTX Group — including FTX Trading, FTX US, West Realm Shires Services, and Alameda Research. Following...
CoinTelegraph

82% of Tether reserves held in ‘extremely liquid’ assets, according to attestation

Stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited published its latest quarterly attestation on Nov. 10, highlighting the “extremely liquid” nature of its assets at a time when crypto markets were reeling from news of FTX’s apparent insolvency. Eighty-two percent of Tether’s reserves were held in cash, cash equivalents and...
CoinTelegraph

FTX US announces it may halt trading on its platform in a few days

In a long apology, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried — popularly known as “SBF” — assured the crypto community that the recent turn of events was only going to affect FTX international. According to him, “FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow.” He assured users that FTX US was “100% liquid” and that “Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc)”.
CoinTelegraph

LayerZero Labs bought back its stake from FTX Ventures and Alameda

Interoperability protocol LayerZero Labs announced on Nov.10 an agreement to buy out 100% of FTX Ventures’ and Alameda Research’s equity position, including token warrants and all agreements between the parties. In March, the protocol raised $135 million in a funding round co-led by FTX Ventures, bringing the startup’s...
CoinTelegraph

‘Hang in there’ — Crypto Twitter encourages Solana community amid FTX onslaught

With Solana (SOL) being heavily affected by the FTX debacle, Crypto Twitter expressed sympathy and hopes that its community can make a comeback. Being one of many coins that FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) supported, SOL has been hit heavily amid the FTX collapse. On Nov. 10, the total value locked on the Solana chain has fallen by 32.4%. The SOL token lost almost half of its value, dropping in value from $38 on Nov. 5 to $17 at the time of writing.
CoinTelegraph

Dogecoin is on the cutting edge of future assets

Attention is the lifeblood of Dogecoin (DOGE) and other memecoins. Much like earnings drive the price of corporate shares, the size and quality of attention captured by memecoins drive their price action. Successful crypto traders understand that DOGE and its kin are not just chips in the “great shitcoin casino”...
CoinTelegraph

Total crypto market cap drops to $850B as data suggests further downside

The total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by 24% between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, reaching a $770 billion low. However, after the initial panic was subdued and forced future contracts liquidations were no longer pressuring asset prices, a sharp 16% recovery followed. This week’s dip was not the market's first...
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin options data shows sub-$17K BTC price gives bears a $200M payday on Friday

Bitcoin (BTC) crashed below $16,000 on Nov. 9, driving the price to its lowest level in two years. The two-day correction totaled a 27% downtrend and wiped out $352 million worth of leverage long (buy) futures contracts. To date, Bitcoin price is down 65% for 2022, but it's essential to...
CoinTelegraph

WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5

Cranfield, England, 13th November, Chainwire – WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub. The listing of WAHED Coin on LBank will make the digital...
CoinTelegraph

Opportunities for the cross-chain bridge on Ethereum 2.0

As the Ethereum Beacon Chain reached its second birthday in mid-September this year, Ethereum officially transitioned over to proof-of-stake (PoS) from the proof-of-work consensus model. According to recent data from the Beacon Chain, the number of active validators has reached 442,458, and the total amount of staked Ether (ETH) has...
CoinTelegraph

$3 billion in Bitcoin left exchanges this week amid FTX contagion fears

Bitcoin (BTC) investors are withdrawing funds from exchanges at a rate not seen since April 2021 with nearly $3 billion in Bitcoin withdrawn over the past seven days. New data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows the number of wallets receiving BTC from exchange addresses hit almost 90,000 on Nov. 9.
CoinTelegraph

FTX ex-exec floats ‘cool token’ idea amid warning rebound may take years

Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency may “take years to recover” from the FTX scandal, one industry analyst warns. In a Twitter thread on Nov. 11, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, said that the Terra debacle was itself still playing out. Filbfilb: “I’ve never seen such a debacle”...

Comments / 0

Community Policy