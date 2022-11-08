Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Breaking: Bahamas securities regulator freezes FTX assets
The Securities Commission of The Bahamas (SCB) — the country's securities regulator — froze the assets of FTX Digital Markets (FDM) and "related parties" on Nov. 10 and suspended FTX's registration in the country. In a statement the SCB said it was aware of "public statements suggesting that...
CoinTelegraph
Genesis Trading reveals $175M of funds are locked in FTX
In what it hails as an effort to be transparent, Digital Currency Group’s market maker and lending subsidiary, Genesis Trading, revealed that its derivatives business has around $175 million worth of funds locked away in an FTX trading account. Genesis shared the news in a Nov. 10 tweet thread,...
CoinTelegraph
Hong Kong to avoid FTX-like scenario through transparency and supervision
Just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned about the onset of greater regulatory scrutiny amid the FTX collapse, the Financial Secretary of Hong Kong called for a stronger focus on transparency and proper supervision when dealing with virtual assets. Financial Secretary Paul Chan highlighted the importance...
CoinTelegraph
Financial group CEO claims he tried to warn Bankman-Fried about insolvency in July
Richard Handler, CEO of Jefferies Financial Group, seemingly alleged on Nov. 10 that he knew about FTX’s liquidity problems back in July. In a Twitter thread, Jeffries revealed screenshots of emails that he claimed were sent to associates of Sam Bankman-Fried, also known as SBF. The images Handler provided...
CoinTelegraph
Major stablecoins destabilized as market volatility and redemptions surge
Plunging cryptocurrency prices are not the only consequence of this week’s FTX-induced crypto contagion. Significant market volatility this week induced by the collapse of the FTX exchange has impacted stablecoins with many of them depegging temporarily. According to CryptoQuant senior analyst Julio Moreno, nearly all leading stablecoins have experienced...
CoinTelegraph
Sam Bankman-Fried is ‘under supervision’ in Bahamas, looking to flee to Dubai
Disclaimer: The article has been updated to clarify that the US and the UAE have an agreement on evidence sharing, judicial cooperation and assistance in criminal investigations and prosecutions. As a result, U.S.-based fugitives attempting to move to Dubai will most likely be detained and sent back to the United States.
CoinTelegraph
Billionaires lose billions: What’s happening with Elon Musk and Sam Bankman-Fried?
In a matter of weeks, two major players in the tech industry have seen their net worth drop by billions of dollars — partly the result of their own business decisions. Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, the now former CEO of crypto exchange FTX, reportedly had a net worth of roughly $24 billion in March and $16 billion as recently as Nov. 7, but now he no longer even qualifies for a listing on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Some reports suggest that with his stakes in crypto and stock trading platform Robinhood, FTX companies and Alameda Research, SBF could be facing serious financial difficulties in the days to come.
CoinTelegraph
FTX funds on the move: bankruptcy proceedings, insider threat or a hack?
The recent tensions between the two major crypto exchanges FTX and Binance, which was accompanied by a massive selloff of FTX Token (FTT), resulted in the collapse of roughly 130 companies linked to FTX Group — including FTX Trading, FTX US, West Realm Shires Services, and Alameda Research. Following...
CoinTelegraph
82% of Tether reserves held in ‘extremely liquid’ assets, according to attestation
Stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited published its latest quarterly attestation on Nov. 10, highlighting the “extremely liquid” nature of its assets at a time when crypto markets were reeling from news of FTX’s apparent insolvency. Eighty-two percent of Tether’s reserves were held in cash, cash equivalents and...
CoinTelegraph
FTX US announces it may halt trading on its platform in a few days
In a long apology, the CEO of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried — popularly known as “SBF” — assured the crypto community that the recent turn of events was only going to affect FTX international. According to him, “FTX US, the US based exchange that accepts Americans, was not financially impacted by this shitshow.” He assured users that FTX US was “100% liquid” and that “Every user could fully withdraw (modulo gas fees etc)”.
CoinTelegraph
LayerZero Labs bought back its stake from FTX Ventures and Alameda
Interoperability protocol LayerZero Labs announced on Nov.10 an agreement to buy out 100% of FTX Ventures’ and Alameda Research’s equity position, including token warrants and all agreements between the parties. In March, the protocol raised $135 million in a funding round co-led by FTX Ventures, bringing the startup’s...
CoinTelegraph
MakerDAO Risk Core Unit makes urgent parameter change request in light of recent market events
The MakerDAO Risk Core Unit, a key group within the MakerDAO governance system, submitted an urgent request on Nov. 11 to change collateral parameters for the decentralized autonomous organization’s stablecoin, Dai (DAI). Primoz, a member of the Risk Core Unit team, posted the request to the MakerDAO forum. “In...
CoinTelegraph
‘Hang in there’ — Crypto Twitter encourages Solana community amid FTX onslaught
With Solana (SOL) being heavily affected by the FTX debacle, Crypto Twitter expressed sympathy and hopes that its community can make a comeback. Being one of many coins that FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) supported, SOL has been hit heavily amid the FTX collapse. On Nov. 10, the total value locked on the Solana chain has fallen by 32.4%. The SOL token lost almost half of its value, dropping in value from $38 on Nov. 5 to $17 at the time of writing.
CoinTelegraph
Dogecoin is on the cutting edge of future assets
Attention is the lifeblood of Dogecoin (DOGE) and other memecoins. Much like earnings drive the price of corporate shares, the size and quality of attention captured by memecoins drive their price action. Successful crypto traders understand that DOGE and its kin are not just chips in the “great shitcoin casino”...
CoinTelegraph
Total crypto market cap drops to $850B as data suggests further downside
The total cryptocurrency market capitalization dropped by 24% between Nov. 8 and Nov. 10, reaching a $770 billion low. However, after the initial panic was subdued and forced future contracts liquidations were no longer pressuring asset prices, a sharp 16% recovery followed. This week’s dip was not the market's first...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin options data shows sub-$17K BTC price gives bears a $200M payday on Friday
Bitcoin (BTC) crashed below $16,000 on Nov. 9, driving the price to its lowest level in two years. The two-day correction totaled a 27% downtrend and wiped out $352 million worth of leverage long (buy) futures contracts. To date, Bitcoin price is down 65% for 2022, but it's essential to...
CoinTelegraph
WAHED Coin to Launch on LBank Exchange on December 5
Cranfield, England, 13th November, Chainwire – WAHED Coin, the native cryptocurrency of the WAHED ecosystem, is to be listed on LBank on December 5. The asset powers a growing array of features within WAHED’s next-generation investment hub. The listing of WAHED Coin on LBank will make the digital...
CoinTelegraph
Opportunities for the cross-chain bridge on Ethereum 2.0
As the Ethereum Beacon Chain reached its second birthday in mid-September this year, Ethereum officially transitioned over to proof-of-stake (PoS) from the proof-of-work consensus model. According to recent data from the Beacon Chain, the number of active validators has reached 442,458, and the total amount of staked Ether (ETH) has...
CoinTelegraph
$3 billion in Bitcoin left exchanges this week amid FTX contagion fears
Bitcoin (BTC) investors are withdrawing funds from exchanges at a rate not seen since April 2021 with nearly $3 billion in Bitcoin withdrawn over the past seven days. New data from on-chain analytics firm Glassnode shows the number of wallets receiving BTC from exchange addresses hit almost 90,000 on Nov. 9.
CoinTelegraph
FTX ex-exec floats ‘cool token’ idea amid warning rebound may take years
Bitcoin (BTC) and cryptocurrency may “take years to recover” from the FTX scandal, one industry analyst warns. In a Twitter thread on Nov. 11, Filbfilb, co-founder of trading suite DecenTrader, said that the Terra debacle was itself still playing out. Filbfilb: “I’ve never seen such a debacle”...
Comments / 0