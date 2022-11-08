ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

BOISE STATE 71, WASHINGTON STATE 61

Percentages: FG .349, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Bamba 4-7, Mullins 1-5, Powell 1-5, Gueye 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Rodman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bamba, Gueye, Powell, Rosario). Turnovers: 13 (Bamba 4, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Mullins). Steals:...
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0

CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54

Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. UC Riverside trailed by 20 points early in second half, but cut that deficit to just five points on two Pullin free throws with 12 minutes left.
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68

SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
AP Top 25: Oregon, UCLA both fall after heartbreaking home losses

The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change after Week 11, but two of the top teams in the Pac-12 dropped significantly in the rankings. Oregon fell from No. 6 down to No. 12 following its heartbreaking home loss to Washington while UCLA fell seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16 after losing to unranked Arizona. Both of those losses were likely fatal blows to the College Football Playoff hopes for both programs.
