3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
BOISE STATE 71, WASHINGTON STATE 61
Percentages: FG .349, FT .688. 3-Point Goals: 6-26, .231 (Bamba 4-7, Mullins 1-5, Powell 1-5, Gueye 0-1, Hamon-Crespin 0-1, Rosario 0-2, Rodman 0-5). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Bamba, Gueye, Powell, Rosario). Turnovers: 13 (Bamba 4, Gueye 2, Houinsou 2, Powell 2, Rodman 2, Mullins). Steals:...
Miller throws 4 TD passes, S. Utah routs D-II Lincoln 55-0
CEDAR CITY, Utah (AP) — Justin Miller threw four touchdowns passes and Southern Utah beat Division II-member Lincoln University (Calif.) 55-0 on Saturday. Miller was 22-of-25 passing for 208 yards. He threw two touchdown passes to Brennon Hutchings and one each to Marcus Phillips Jr. and Tim Patrick Jr.
UC SANTA BARBARA 61, FRESNO STATE 54
Percentages: FG .452, FT .706. 3-Point Goals: 4-12, .333 (Holland 2-6, Hill 1-2, Whitaker 1-2, Baker 0-1, Yap 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Campbell, Colimerio, Moore, Whitaker). Turnovers: 14 (Yap 4, Hill 3, Colimerio 2, Holland 2, Baker, Campbell, Moore). Steals: 4 (Holland 2, Campbell,...
Pullin jumper lifts UC Riverside past Loyola Marymount 81-79
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Zyon Pullin knocked down a jumper with 1.6 seconds left to lift UC Riverside to an 81-79 win over Loyola Marymount on Thursday night. UC Riverside trailed by 20 points early in second half, but cut that deficit to just five points on two Pullin free throws with 12 minutes left.
Notre Dame Climbs To No. 18 In Associated Press Poll
Notre Dame climbed up two spots to No. 18 in the latest Associated Press Poll
San Jose St. 90, Bethesda 68
SAN JOSE ST. (2-0) T.Anderson 2-8 0-0 5, Tolbert 5-9 3-4 13, Diallo 2-4 0-0 4, Cardenas 2-7 0-0 4, Moore 5-10 1-2 12, Amey 5-9 0-0 13, Vaihola 6-6 2-3 14, Gorener 2-6 0-0 5, Allen 0-4 0-0 0, Elder 2-6 0-0 4, King 2-2 0-0 5, G.Anderson 1-4 0-0 3, Torbor 2-2 0-0 4, Simeth 2-3 0-0 4, D'Augusta 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 38-83 6-9 90.
AP Top 25: Oregon, UCLA both fall after heartbreaking home losses
The top five teams in the Associated Press Top 25 did not change after Week 11, but two of the top teams in the Pac-12 dropped significantly in the rankings. Oregon fell from No. 6 down to No. 12 following its heartbreaking home loss to Washington while UCLA fell seven spots from No. 9 to No. 16 after losing to unranked Arizona. Both of those losses were likely fatal blows to the College Football Playoff hopes for both programs.
AP Top 25: LSU moves up to No. 6, Tulane falls to No. 21
Home losses by Oregon and UCLA shook up the rest of the top 10. No. 6 LSU and No. 7 Southern California each moved up a spot.
