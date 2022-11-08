ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Commercial Appeal

Brevin Knight and Pete Pranica save the Memphis Grizzlies by noticing game clock malfunction

Maybe everyone else was focused on the fast-paced action that was happening during a five-second stretch, but the Memphis Grizzlies broadcast team was on full alert. With 19.7 seconds left in overtime, the clock stopped during the play as the San Antonio Spurs drove the basketball up the floor and got a layup to make it a three-point Grizzlies lead. The time started again when the Spurs got a steal on the inbounds pass and a dunk....
MEMPHIS, TN
Yardbarker

Indiana Pacers beat New Orleans Pelicans, reach .500 behind career night from Myles Turner

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday night behind a career night from Myles Turner and a huge second half performance. In the first half, it was a tight battle. The score difference was under ten for all but 14 seconds. The teams traded blows with both squads taking the lead at various times, but neither unit could find a groove for long enough to take over the game.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Myles Turner reaches 1,000 career blocks for the Indiana Pacers

On Monday night, Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner blocked the 1,000th shot of his career. Turner finished the game with three blocks, and it was the second one that made him reach four digits for his career. In the third quarter, the Texas product met former All-Star Zion Williamson at the rim and prevented a dunk. It was an incredible play, and a fitting way to get his 1,000th block.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
numberfire.com

Pacers' Aaron Nesmith (foot) questionable on Wednesday

Indiana Pacers forward Aaron Nesmith (foot) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nesmith continues to deal with a foot injury and is questionable to face Denver on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.0 minutes against the Nuggets. Nesmith's Wednesday projection includes...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
CBS Sports

Nuggets vs. Pacers odds, line: 2022 NBA picks, Nov. 9 predictions from proven computer model

Jamal Murray has been on a tear over his last four games and his Denver Nuggets (7-3) have won their last three ahead of Wednesday's matchup at the Indiana Pacers (5-5). Indiana has won its last two games and four of its last five to make an early charge up the Eastern Conference standings. Murray has averaged 19.3 points with 5.5 assists over his last four starts, while the Pacers will be without forward Chris Duarte after he injured his ankle in the team's November 4 win against Miami.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ESPN

Jokic overcomes foul trouble, Nuggets rally past Pacers

INDIANAPOLIS -- — Nikola Jokic spent the first three quarters watching his teammates do the dirty work. When he finally returned early in the fourth, the two-time NBA MVP cleaned up. Limited by foul trouble, Jokic scored 24 points in 21 minutes and helped the Denver Nuggets overcome an...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Celtics-Grizzlies takeaways: Marcus Smart shines in C's win

The Boston Celtics held off the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night to earn their third consecutive victory. With help from a 20-0 run in the second quarter, the C's improved to 7-3 on the season. Jayson Tatum (39 points) accounted for 10 of the points on that run and notched 25 in the first half. Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant (30 points) countered with 14 of his own in the third quarter to help Memphis regain the lead heading into the fourth, but Boston managed to escape with a hard-fought 109-106 win.
MEMPHIS, TN
ESPN

Sabonis scores 21 points, Kings top Mitchell, Cavs 127-120

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- — Domantas Sabonis scored 21 points and the Sacramento Kings overcame another big performance by Donovan Mitchell to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 127-120 on Wednesday night. Mitchell scored 38 points on 16 of 28 shooting as the Cavaliers lost their second in a row following an...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy