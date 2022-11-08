Jamal Murray has been on a tear over his last four games and his Denver Nuggets (7-3) have won their last three ahead of Wednesday's matchup at the Indiana Pacers (5-5). Indiana has won its last two games and four of its last five to make an early charge up the Eastern Conference standings. Murray has averaged 19.3 points with 5.5 assists over his last four starts, while the Pacers will be without forward Chris Duarte after he injured his ankle in the team's November 4 win against Miami.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO