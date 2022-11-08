Read full article on original website
Related
thechampionnewspaper.com
Football playoffs begin with six home games
Georgia High School Association’s 2022 high school football playoffs kickoff on Nov. 11, with the Stephenson Jaguars and Columbia Eagles among the DeKalb teams playing home games on the first night of playoff action. In addition to Stephenson and Columbia, Arabia Mountain, Cedar Grove, Chamblee, and Tucker high schools...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Deadline set for new applications to DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program
DeKalb County officials have given a deadline to submit new applications for financial help through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program. New applications for the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program (TLAC) will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officials said there are currently 645 pending applications and DeKalb County has $41.3 million in available Emergency Rental Assistance 1 (ERA1) Reallocation grant funds.
thechampionnewspaper.com
Brookhaven adds beautification and landscape crew, street sweeper
Brookhaven officials said they are focused on beautification efforts as well as cleaner streets and water. The city of Brookhaven’s new beautification and landscape crew kicked off by picking up trash and trimming weeds on an overgrown and littered area of North Druid Hills Road in September. Tasked with...
Comments / 0