DeKalb County officials have given a deadline to submit new applications for financial help through the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program. New applications for the DeKalb Tenant-Landlord Assistance Coalition program (TLAC) will be accepted until 5 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officials said there are currently 645 pending applications and DeKalb County has $41.3 million in available Emergency Rental Assistance 1 (ERA1) Reallocation grant funds.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO