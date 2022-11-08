ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 5 days ago

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Louisiana Lottery’s “Pick 4” game were:

3-6-6-4

(three, six, six, four)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Louisiana Ticket Wins $200,000 in Latest Powerball Draw

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
LOUISIANA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
theadvocate.com

FRIDAY'S TOP MATCHUPS: Check out these three games to watch

This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a No. 16 seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long stint in 3A. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its past five games.
BRUSLY, LA
wbrz.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in Louisiana

HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. That’s particularly true given that most of the remaining ballots were cast on Election Day, and this year in Arizona, those votes are expected to skew for the GOP. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Saturday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 34,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind. There are still more than 260,000 votes left to count in Arizona, meaning that Lake needs about 57% of remaining votes to overtake Hobbs.
ARIZONA STATE
WGNO

Louisiana Treasury receives $8M in uncashed tax refunds

State Treasurer John M. Schroder confirmed the Louisiana Treasury has more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. This money has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property list online and is ready to be claimed from the unclaimed property program.
LOUISIANA STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
565K+
Post
588M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy