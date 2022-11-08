Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4’ game

The Louisiana Lottery has confirmed that a Powerball ticket sold in the state for the 11/12/2022 drawing is a $200,000 winner. This latest wins adds to Louisiana streak of big money Powerball wins. In fact, a ticket winning $50,000 or more has been sold in Louisiana for every Powerball drawing that's been held in the month of November.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon’s drawing of the Illinois Lottery’s “LuckyDay Lotto Midday” game were:. (eight, fourteen, sixteen, twenty-three, thirty-seven) Estimated jackpot: $250,000.
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
JACKSON, Miss. (WTOK) - A ticket sold in California hit all the Powerball® numbers, claiming the $2.04 billion jackpot after a delayed Tuesday drawing, due to technical difficulties. But even though the big win didn’t happen in Mississippi, a couple of players in the state did pretty well for...
A Powerball ticket worth $1 million in Monday's delayed drawing was sold in southeast Louisiana, Louisiana Lottery officials said Tuesday. Two $50,000 were also sold in the region. The $1 million ticket was sold at P.T. Truck Stop at 43106 Airport Road South in Hammond. It matched five of the...
A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
For the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Louisiana Lottery Corporation transferred nearly $50.6 million to the state treasury, about $4.3 million more than the same quarter last year and exceeding budgeted transfers by nearly $7.1 million. “This fiscal year is off to a great start thanks to strong...
Plaquemine, LA (KPLC) - The Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms an incident occurred at Plaquemine High School following Friday night’s football game. IPSO said an altercation happened after Plaquemine played Jennings in the playoff game. The Jennings Bulldogs won the game against the Plaquemine Green Devils 28-25. The...
This is an intriguing first-round Division II nonselect game. It could be a pivotal win for Brusly (6-4), a No. 16 seed in its first season in the Class 4A ranks after a long stint in 3A. No. 17 Abbeville (6-4) enters the playoffs with losses in three of its past five games.
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – It has been a prosperous week for some individuals who decided to buy a ticket through the Louisiana Lottery in East Baton Rouge Parish. First, a Powerball ticket won someone $50,000 after the drawing on Saturday, November 5. Fast-forward five days and another store in...
HAMMOND - While the $2 billion jackpot evaded Louisianans, one Powerball player in Tangipahoa Parish is taking home a million dollars after Tuesday morning's delayed drawing. The Louisiana Lottery announced that several tickets in the southern part of the state won sizeable prizes, including a $1 million winner sold in Hammond. That ticket was sold at a truck stop on Airport Road South.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are simply too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. That’s particularly true given that most of the remaining ballots were cast on Election Day, and this year in Arizona, those votes are expected to skew for the GOP. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Saturday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 34,000 votes, with Lake about a point and a half behind. There are still more than 260,000 votes left to count in Arizona, meaning that Lake needs about 57% of remaining votes to overtake Hobbs.
Two Mississippi Lottery players who had dreams of winning the 2 billion dollar jackpot didn’t come away empty-handed. Despite not winning the largest jackpot in lottery history, two players discovered that they won $50,000 in Monday’s drawing. The players won by matching four out of five white balls...
State Treasurer John M. Schroder confirmed the Louisiana Treasury has more than $8 million in uncashed state income tax refunds from the Louisiana Department of Revenue. This money has been uploaded to the Unclaimed Property list online and is ready to be claimed from the unclaimed property program.
