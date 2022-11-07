Read full article on original website
Zayn Malik Pens Letter to British Prime Minister About Free School Meals: 'I Know What That Shame Feels Like'
Zayn Malik is calling on British Prime Minister Rushi Sunak to allocate funds for children in need. In an open letter, the 29-year-old musician called attention to the students who are from underserved communities that cannot afford school lunches, and asked the head of the U.K. to act on their behalf.
Pete Davidson Erased From Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Fitting Moment on 'The Kardashians'
On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Kim Kardashian is hard at work shedding weight to fit into Marilyn Monroe's dress in time for the 2022 Met Gala. However, a key player in her life at the time was cut out of the episode, which was shot in the spring. On...
Justin Theroux Gives Ex Jennifer Aniston Support After She Reveals Her Struggles to Get Pregnant
Jennifer Aniston is getting some love from one of her famous exes. The 53-year-old Morning Show actress opens up for the first time about her struggles to get pregnant in a cover story for Allure magazine. Aniston posted photos from the shoot to her Instagram page and received some love...
Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'
Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
Ryan Reynolds Says His and Blake Lively's Daughters Didn't Know 'Aunt' Taylor Swift Was Famous
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s daughters just found out how famous Taylor Swift is. Reynolds, who shares daughters James 7, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3, with his wife, admitted that his daughters just thought the pop superstar was a friend of the family. "I think that’s what’s most exciting...
Taraji P. Henson Calls Savage x Fenty Show a 'Revolution,' Praises Rihanna for Body Inclusivity (Exclusive)
Taraji P. Henson may already be an iconic actress, but getting the call to be one of the stars featured in Rihanna's highly anticipated Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show has her feeling like she's "finally arrived." "I've been waiting for the call," Henson told ET, revealing that it...
'90 Day Fiancé's Kim Says She and Usman Are Soul Mates and Reacts to Being Called 'Delusional' (Exclusive)
90 Day Fiancé star Kim is secure in her relationship with Usman despite facing intense criticism online. ET's Melicia Johnson spoke with Kim about this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and she talked about her and Usman's unconventional relationship and why she is so invested.
Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
Why Dominic West Didn't Reach Out to Pal Prince Harry for Advice About 'The Crown' (Exclusive)
At the world premiere for season 5 of The Crown, Dominic West spoke with ET about transforming into King Charles III, who was still a prince during the 1990s when the new episodes of creator Peter Morgan's historical drama about the royal family takes place. The 53-year-old actor also opened up about why he didn't reach out to his real-life friend, Prince Harry, for any advice about his performance.
Natasha Parker on Serving as the Sole Witness at Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's 'Emotional' Courthouse Wedding
Natasha Parker was thrilled to play a special role in Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt's big day. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor Nation star after Bachelor in Paradise's season 8 reunion taping, and she opened up about being the sole witness at Joe and Serena's courthouse wedding last month.
Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'
Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
'Bachelor in Paradise': Jacob Reveals How Jill's Lyft Comment Landed Him a Couch -- and a Job (Exclusive)
Jacob Rapini is finally getting a couch -- and it's all thanks to Jill Chin. ET's Denny Directo spoke to the Bachelor in Paradise star following the season 8 reunion taping, and he revealed how Jill's exit insult resulted in him landing a couch and a job. It all started...
'BiP' Star Kate Defends Her Controversial Comments About Logan and Hayden's Financial Situations (Exclusive)
Kate Gallivan doesn't regret her comments about money. ET's Denny Directo spoke with the Bachelor in Paradise star following the show's reunion taping, and she reacted to criticism she received for showing interest in Hayden Markowitz because of his financial situation and questioning her relationship with Logan Palmer because of his.
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega Had 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci Never to Talk About Role (Exclusive)
Jenna Ortega slips into the iconic shoes of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's anticipated series, Wednesday, which also returns original star Christina Ricci -- who played the heroine in the '90s films -- to the franchise in a new role. Presented with the unique opportunity to seek wisdom from Ricci, Ortega admitted that once they stepped onto set, their focus was on the present and not the past.
'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
Florence Pugh and Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Exchange Flirty Instagram Comments
Friendly exes, or something more? Florence Pugh has fans speculating about the status of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff after swapping some possibly flirty comments on an Instagram post. On Thursday, Braff took to the social media platform to promote a charity auction for a good cause. "Bid on...
Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)
Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?
Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
Sylvester Stallone Shares Update on Family Life with Jennifer Flavin After Calling Off Divorce (Exclusive)
It was a family date night for Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin. The couple, who had their daughters by their side, did not look like a family in turmoil when they hit the red carpet for Paramount+'s Tulsa King premiere on Wednesday night. The 76-year-old actor and his 54-year-old wife...
Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches
Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.
