ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WUSA

Olivia Culpo Recalls Nick Jonas Romance: 'My Whole Identity Was in Him'

Olivia Culpo is opening up about a "very formative experience" for her: dating Nick Jonas. On the premiere episode of TLC's The Culpo Sisters, the 30-year-old former Miss Universe is pressed about dating Nick from 2013 to 2015. "I moved to L.A. with him. I had no brand, no money...
WUSA

Priyanka Chopra Shares New Picture Featuring Daughter Malti and Nick Jonas: 'Home'

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas shared a new picture of their little lovebug! On Thursday, Chopra celebrated making her arrival back home to her husband and daughter, Malti, with a sweet family photo. "Home ❤️🙏🏽💫🧿," the 40-year-old actress captioned her post. In the picture, Chopra lies on the floor and...
WUSA

Why Dominic West Didn't Reach Out to Pal Prince Harry for Advice About 'The Crown' (Exclusive)

At the world premiere for season 5 of The Crown, Dominic West spoke with ET about transforming into King Charles III, who was still a prince during the 1990s when the new episodes of creator Peter Morgan's historical drama about the royal family takes place. The 53-year-old actor also opened up about why he didn't reach out to his real-life friend, Prince Harry, for any advice about his performance.
WUSA

Nick Lachey Makes Apparent Dig at Jessica Simpson Marriage on 'Love Is Blind'

Love is... awkward. Nick Lachey may have been unpacking the love lives of the season 3 contestants of Love Is Blind during the recently released reunion special of the Netflix series, but he also made a subtle jab at his own love life. While speaking with previously divorced contestant Matt...
WUSA

'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega Had 'Unspoken Agreement' With Christina Ricci Never to Talk About Role (Exclusive)

Jenna Ortega slips into the iconic shoes of Wednesday Addams in Netflix's anticipated series, Wednesday, which also returns original star Christina Ricci -- who played the heroine in the '90s films -- to the franchise in a new role. Presented with the unique opportunity to seek wisdom from Ricci, Ortega admitted that once they stepped onto set, their focus was on the present and not the past.
WUSA

'Love Is Blind' Star Cole Opens Up About Zanab's Altar Speech: 'I Really Just Felt Duped' (Exclusive)

Spoiler alert: If you haven't see the wedding finale and reunion special of Love Is Blind season 3, proceed with caution. In one of the most shocking altar moments from the finale episode of Love Is Blind season 3, Zanab Jaffrey turned down her fiancé, Cole Barnett. But Zanab didn't just reject him, she called him out after their whirlwind romance was filled with red flags.
WUSA

Florence Pugh and Ex-Boyfriend Zach Braff Exchange Flirty Instagram Comments

Friendly exes, or something more? Florence Pugh has fans speculating about the status of her relationship with ex-boyfriend Zach Braff after swapping some possibly flirty comments on an Instagram post. On Thursday, Braff took to the social media platform to promote a charity auction for a good cause. "Bid on...
WUSA

Sarah Hyland Shares Sweet Update on Married Life With Wells Adams (Exclusive)

Enjoying the honeymoon phase! Sarah Hyland is opening up about married life after she exchanged vows with her husband, Wells Adams, back in August. Sitting down with ET's Denny Directo, the Play-Doh Squished host opened up about her star-studded wedding ceremony, and how life after getting hitched has been "amazing."
WUSA

Chris Evans' Girlfriend Revealed: Who Is Alba Baptista?

Just days after Chris Evans revealed he's ready to settle down and have kids, it's now come to the world's attention that he's had a special lady by his side for quite some time -- the actress Alba Baptista. ET can confirm that the Captain America star is dating the...
WUSA

Tamera Mowry-Housley Reveals She's Heard Some Questionable 'Sister, Sister' Reboot Pitches

Tamera Mowry-Housley would love to give Sister, Sister fans the revival they've been calling for, but it has to be the right idea. During an appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, the actress shared that she and her twin sister, Tia Mowry, have been approached with pitches to reprise their roles, but nothing has been right for them.

Comments / 0

Community Policy