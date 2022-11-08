Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
What Is Screen Locker Ransomware and How Can You Remove It?
Screen locker ransomware is a type of ransomware that takes over your screen and prevents you from using your device. This type of ransomware is on the rise and can be very difficult to remove without proper information about it.
4 Apps Security Experts Say You Should Delete ASAP–They’re Putting Your Data At Risk!
There comes a time in the life of many smart phone users when deleting apps becomes a necessary exercise in order to free up precious storage space and help your battery run faster and more efficiently. During those times, you’ll have to make the difficult choice of which apps to keep and which you’re barely using and could easily part with. But sometimes it’s also a good idea to consider getting rid of a few apps that could put your phone — and you — at a great security risk.
Russia paid Iran for its suicide drones by sending a plane full of $140 million in cash and captured Western weapons, report says
Russia paid for Iranian drones with 140 million Euros cash and captured Western weapons, per Sky News. Both countries have denied trading for drones, but a wealth of evidence contradicts this. The Western weapons could be reverse-engineered by Iran, Sky's source said. Russia sent 140 million Euros ($140 million) in...
ZDNet
Android security warning: These crooks phone you and trick you into downloading malware
An Android banking malware attack is tricking people into entering their phone number and other sensitive information into phishing websites – which cyber criminals then use to call victims and dupe them into installing malware on their smartphones. The telephone-oriented attack delivery (TOAD) technique is designed to infect Android...
protocol.com
When hackers come for biometric login data, Okta now has a countermove
Okta has developed a new capability for its passwordless authentication system aimed at countering the illegitimate use of biometric login data, a move meant to head off a potential route for malicious actors who are becoming increasingly sneaky in their phishing attempts. "Threat actors are getting better and more sophisticated,...
The Verge
A tiny company with a UPS Store address could help the government get around browser security
A report from The Washington Post has raised doubts about a root certificate authority used by Google Chrome, Safari, Firefox, and other tech companies with ties to US intelligence. The company in question, called TrustCor, works as a root certificate authority to validate the trustworthiness of websites — and while the report found no concrete evidence of wrongdoing, it raised significant questions about the company’s trustworthiness.
Android Headlines
Windows and macOS users can now use Google One VPN
VPNs seem to be all the rage nowadays because hacking into people’s network connections is also all the rage today. This is why companies offer their VPN services to help keep people’s data safe when using public Wi-Fi. Google is one of those companies, and it just made the Google One VPN available for Windows and macOS.
Watch out for malicious Chrome extensions that let hackers take control of your browser
In recent weeks, we have covered several malicious browser extensions on the Chrome Web Store as well as dangerous apps on Google Play. Even on official channels, you should always be very careful, but the risk of encountering malicious software is far greater when you leave those channels. That was on display this week as a new malicious Chrome extension capable of controlling browsers remotely was discovered in the wild.
