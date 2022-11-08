Read full article on original website
Sheridan Media
Mayor, Administrator Discuss Sheridan Main Street Project
Sheridan Mayor Rich Bridger and City Administrator Stu McRae, while guests on our talk show Public Pulse Thursday, discussed the upcoming Sheridan Main Street Project, where the city will be partnering with the Wyoming Department of Transportation. McRae said Mayor Bridger and Public Works Director Hans Mercer went to Cheyenne...
Sheridan Media
Stephen Ballard
Stephen Lee Ballard, 57, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on September 21, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1964, in New London, Connecticut to Sandra K. Ballard and Porter N. “Bud” Ballard, Jr. Stephen spent many years of his life living in Alleghany County, VA, until he moved westward to Wyoming where he pursued his passion of exploring the outdoors and working proudly in the construction industry. Throughout his life, Stephen was always passionate about music and could play various musical instruments. Some of his other special interests include fly fishing, hunting, billiards, enjoying the company of his friends, and carpentry. He also followed in his father’s footsteps and served in the United States Coast Guard. Stephen is survived by his mother, Sandra Ballard; sisters, Amber King and Cindy Ballard; daughters, Addison Hinkle and Alexis Ballard; a granddaughter, Sadie Hinkle; a niece, Kaycin Ballard; and two nephews, Colin King and Julian King. He is preceded in death by his father, Porter Ballard, and sister, Julia Ballard. Per the wishes of his family, Stephen was cremated. A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.
Sheridan Media
Buffalo Council OKs Requests for 2023 Art & Music Festival
Requests for next year’s Johnson County Arts & Humanities Council Art & Music Festival have been approved by the Buffalo City Council. Bonnie Klasinski, with the JCAHC, explained why she was making the requests so far in advance, and talked about what the group will be doing. The festival,...
Sheridan Media
WYO Theater 2022 Auction
The WYO Performing Arts & Education Center has announced the opening of its 2022 Online Auction. Items up for bid include handmade art, works from local and national artisans and exciting experiences. The WYO’s 2022 Online Auction began Nov. 6, and will run through Nov. 28. Proceeds from the auction will go to support the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center for the 2022-2023 Season.
Sheridan Media
Theatre and Dance Festival hosted by Sheridan College
The Arts at Sheridan College will host a Theatre and Dance Festival beginning Friday, November 18, through Saturday, November 19, at the Whitney Center for the Arts. The festival will consist of two performances by Sheridan College’s Theatre program and two professional dance performances by Dance Iquail. Festival tickets cost $30 for adults or $20 for seniors or veterans, including entrance to the theatre performance, reception, and dance performance. Tickets for individual events are available, and prices vary. The festival will begin at 2 pm on Friday inside the Lobby of Whitney Center for the Arts with the first showing of the production, “Pool (No Water),” written by Mark Ravenhill. This play is for adults only and contains strong language and material. The play will be followed by a reception at 5 pm that will offer food, drinks, and a cash bar. The second performance of Pool (No Water) will begin at 6 pm.
Sheridan Media
Evening of Movie Music Next Week in Buffalo
An Evening of Movie Music will be presented on Saturday, November 19 at the Cowboy Carousel Center in Buffalo. Featured will be vocalist Keli Hogue and pianist Juli Jarvis, who will be performing music from musicals from the big screen such as Phantom of the Opera, La La Land, and Guys and Dolls.
Sheridan Media
Sheridan Broncs Win 4A Football State Championship
The Sheridan Broncs defeated the Cheyenne East Thunderbirds, 34-23 to win the 4A State Championship. It is the Broncs 2nd state title in a row, 29th overall, sixth in eight years, and head coach Jeff Mowry’s 3rd since taking over as head coach in 2018. They finish the season undefeated at 12-0 on the season, their first undefeated season since 2017.
Sheridan Media
Big Horn Football Team Out To Show Lovell They’re Different From Beginning Of The Season
What was the first game of the season for the Big Horn Rams football team, will also be the last. BH and Lovell will kickoff state championship weekend on Friday, November 11th at noon in Laramie. The rematch will feature the top 2 offenses in Class 2A, in fact for...
