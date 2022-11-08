Stephen Lee Ballard, 57, of Sheridan, Wyoming, passed away on September 21, 2022. He was born on October 6, 1964, in New London, Connecticut to Sandra K. Ballard and Porter N. “Bud” Ballard, Jr. Stephen spent many years of his life living in Alleghany County, VA, until he moved westward to Wyoming where he pursued his passion of exploring the outdoors and working proudly in the construction industry. Throughout his life, Stephen was always passionate about music and could play various musical instruments. Some of his other special interests include fly fishing, hunting, billiards, enjoying the company of his friends, and carpentry. He also followed in his father’s footsteps and served in the United States Coast Guard. Stephen is survived by his mother, Sandra Ballard; sisters, Amber King and Cindy Ballard; daughters, Addison Hinkle and Alexis Ballard; a granddaughter, Sadie Hinkle; a niece, Kaycin Ballard; and two nephews, Colin King and Julian King. He is preceded in death by his father, Porter Ballard, and sister, Julia Ballard. Per the wishes of his family, Stephen was cremated. A memorial service for the family will be held at a later date. Champion Funeral Home has been entrusted with local arrangements. Online condolences may be written at www.championfh.com.

