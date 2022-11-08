The market for health administrators in the U.S. is projected to grow 28 percent from 2021 to 2031, growing more rapidly than the average for all other occupations. Traditionally, those in health administration work in hospitals, large health systems, health plan organizations, and consulting firms. However, health administration has the potential to contribute value to every component of the U.S. health care system. Although health administration within independent primary care is scarce relative to the representation in hospitals and health systems, graduates of Masters of Health Administration (MHA) programs are well-equipped with foundational health care leadership knowledge that can make them powerful advocates for primary care.

