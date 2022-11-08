Read full article on original website
McKnight's
Making sense of the data deluge
My happy place is standing in front of nursing home providers and honoring them through education. Shining a loving light on these special people and honoring their commitment to better care feeds my soul. So when Moshe Kelman asked me to present at his provider organization’s annual educational/holiday conference, I gleefully accepted.
McKnight's
In fight over healthcare worker minimum wage, one voice is notably absent
While several healthcare groups are fighting the state’s planned $15 an hour minimum wage for direct care workers in Medicaid-funded programs, the state’s largest nursing home association is not among them. The Florida Health Care Association is not involved in a challenge filed in administrative court last week,...
Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting
Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
KevinMD.com
The powerful role of administrative leaders in high-value primary care
The market for health administrators in the U.S. is projected to grow 28 percent from 2021 to 2031, growing more rapidly than the average for all other occupations. Traditionally, those in health administration work in hospitals, large health systems, health plan organizations, and consulting firms. However, health administration has the potential to contribute value to every component of the U.S. health care system. Although health administration within independent primary care is scarce relative to the representation in hospitals and health systems, graduates of Masters of Health Administration (MHA) programs are well-equipped with foundational health care leadership knowledge that can make them powerful advocates for primary care.
We're Facing a Massive Nursing Shortage. On Site Childcare Is the Answer | Opinion
Here we go again: It's not even the height of flu season and hospitals are slammed, running out of beds due to the collision of respiratory viruses and a shortage of registered nurses. Per the CDC's data, the tripledemic of flu, RSV and COVID will worsen with winter, and inadequate staffing concerns aren't going anywhere.
Employees care about their workplace well-being just as much as salary when it comes to finding a new job
Companies are falling short.
McKnight's
Health risks rise with repeat COVID infections, despite vaccination status, VA data show
A second COVID-19 illness may be far more risky to one’s health than the first, according to a new study of Veterans Administration data. These elevated risks occur no matter the patients’ vaccination status, investigators said. The study followed outcomes in 5.8 million VA patients. A second infection...
icytales.com
Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career
When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations
While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
studyfinds.org
Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too
NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
ceoworld.biz
Veteran & CEO Profile: Dr. Darwin Hale’s Mission to Educate People to Make Empowered Healthcare Decisions
As an entrepreneur, decorated officer, and veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Dr. Darwin Hale’s mission goes far beyond the battlefield. His company, Advocate Health Advisors, is a national field marketing organization (FMO) in the Medicare market. The company’s mission is to help older Americans navigate the complex healthcare landscape and make informed decisions about Medicare coverage.
healthpodcastnetwork.com
EHH: How Digital Health is Making a Big Impact on Healthcare with Matthew Holt, Founder of The Health Care Blog, The Health 2.0 Conference, and President of SMACK.health
EHH: How Digital Health is Making a Big Impact on Healthcare with Matthew Holt, Founder of The Health Care Blog, The Health 2.0 Conference, and President of SMACK.health. If you want to keep listening, follow and subscribe to Everyone Hates Healthcare, please CLICK HERE. A lot is changing in healthcare,...
DVM 360
Managing emergencies in general practice
Having a plan for approaching emergency cases can help smooth the stabilization process and improve patient outcomes. With the current workforce shortages, general practices are seeing more emergent cases and often have fewer options for transfer. While general practices are not stocked with the wide range of medications and diagnostics that emergency and specialty hospitals have, there are still many basic stabilization measures that can be taken in a general practice setting.
khn.org
‘Impending Intergenerational Crisis’: Americans With Disabilities Lack Long-Term Care Plans
Thinking about the future makes Courtney Johnson nervous. The 25-year-old blogger and college student has autism and several chronic illnesses, and with the support of her grandparents and friends, who help her access a complex network of social services, she lives relatively independently in Johnson City, Tennessee. “If something happens...
allnurses.com
Signs of Toxic/Unhealthy Workplaces
Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. Toxic workplaces in nursing are not that hard to find. For many reasons, they are all over. Sometimes just one or two units in a hospital are toxic. Specialty units such as cath lab and ICU can be prone to toxic cultures. Sometimes just one shift on a unit is toxic, such as a MedSurg unit with a toxic night shift but a normal day shift. How can you tell if you’re in a toxic workplace?
DVM 360
Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care
Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....
‘There’s definitely an accountant shortage out there’: MBAs have become the go-to degree and companies are struggling to hire enough CPAs
The number of companies trying to hire accountants hasn't slowed one bit. Securing the next generation of accountants won’t be easy. It may take some grassroots campaigning by mentors and family members to influence their loved ones to go that path, a technology boost, and a “CPA Evolution.”
