McKnight's

Making sense of the data deluge

My happy place is standing in front of nursing home providers and honoring them through education. Shining a loving light on these special people and honoring their commitment to better care feeds my soul. So when Moshe Kelman asked me to present at his provider organization’s annual educational/holiday conference, I gleefully accepted.
KENTUCKY STATE
McKnight's

In fight over healthcare worker minimum wage, one voice is notably absent

While several healthcare groups are fighting the state’s planned $15 an hour minimum wage for direct care workers in Medicaid-funded programs, the state’s largest nursing home association is not among them. The Florida Health Care Association is not involved in a challenge filed in administrative court last week,...
FLORIDA STATE
Fortune

Are we entering the Great Disengagement? Women and millennials are feeling the biggest disconnection from their employers—but a looming recession is preventing people from quitting

Roughly 30% of office workers polled by the Conference Board say their engagement is lower than six months ago. Workers are not yet willing to take the leap and quit as job market prospects start to dry up even though they are gradually losing their connection to their employer, according to a new survey.
KevinMD.com

The powerful role of administrative leaders in high-value primary care

The market for health administrators in the U.S. is projected to grow 28 percent from 2021 to 2031, growing more rapidly than the average for all other occupations. Traditionally, those in health administration work in hospitals, large health systems, health plan organizations, and consulting firms. However, health administration has the potential to contribute value to every component of the U.S. health care system. Although health administration within independent primary care is scarce relative to the representation in hospitals and health systems, graduates of Masters of Health Administration (MHA) programs are well-equipped with foundational health care leadership knowledge that can make them powerful advocates for primary care.
icytales.com

Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career

When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
mcknightsseniorliving.com

Employers take heed: Feds say long COVID requires employee accommodations

While the world is still learning about the nature of long COVID-19 and how it affects individuals, the federal government is making it clear that it is considered a disability and that employers need to make accommodations for their new and future employees. US Assistant Secretary of Labor for Disability...
studyfinds.org

Half of nurses consider quitting as labor shortages take toll on mental health — and patient care too

NEW YORK — A new survey of 1,000 American nurses finds that nine in 10 believe the quality of patient care often suffers due to nursing shortages (90%). In fact, the majority add that they feel guilty about taking a break because they think they must always be on call (55%). Almost six in 10 nurses have even noticed their patients have suffered because they have too much on their plate (56%).
ceoworld.biz

Veteran & CEO Profile: Dr. Darwin Hale’s Mission to Educate People to Make Empowered Healthcare Decisions

As an entrepreneur, decorated officer, and veteran of the United States Army Reserves, Dr. Darwin Hale’s mission goes far beyond the battlefield. His company, Advocate Health Advisors, is a national field marketing organization (FMO) in the Medicare market. The company’s mission is to help older Americans navigate the complex healthcare landscape and make informed decisions about Medicare coverage.
VENICE, FL
healthpodcastnetwork.com

EHH: How Digital Health is Making a Big Impact on Healthcare with Matthew Holt, Founder of The Health Care Blog, The Health 2.0 Conference, and President of SMACK.health

EHH: How Digital Health is Making a Big Impact on Healthcare with Matthew Holt, Founder of The Health Care Blog, The Health 2.0 Conference, and President of SMACK.health. If you want to keep listening, follow and subscribe to Everyone Hates Healthcare, please CLICK HERE. A lot is changing in healthcare,...
DVM 360

Managing emergencies in general practice

Having a plan for approaching emergency cases can help smooth the stabilization process and improve patient outcomes. With the current workforce shortages, general practices are seeing more emergent cases and often have fewer options for transfer. While general practices are not stocked with the wide range of medications and diagnostics that emergency and specialty hospitals have, there are still many basic stabilization measures that can be taken in a general practice setting.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
allnurses.com

Signs of Toxic/Unhealthy Workplaces

Specializes in Med Surg, Tele, ICU, Ortho. Has 30 years experience. Toxic workplaces in nursing are not that hard to find. For many reasons, they are all over. Sometimes just one or two units in a hospital are toxic. Specialty units such as cath lab and ICU can be prone to toxic cultures. Sometimes just one shift on a unit is toxic, such as a MedSurg unit with a toxic night shift but a normal day shift. How can you tell if you’re in a toxic workplace?
DVM 360

Practicing narrative medicine to provide individualized care

Karen Fine, DVM, explains why she thinks the narrative medicine approach can improve the human-animal bond and doctor-client relationship. Subscribe to The Vet Blast Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you get your podcasts. Author and veterinarian, Karen Fine, DVM, discusses her work on narrative medicine and her memoirs....

