kbnd.com
Jefferson County Elects First Time Commissioner
MADRAS, OR -- A political newcomer is heading to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners. With nearly 60-percent of the vote, Mark Wunsch defeated two-term incumbent Commissioner Mae Huston on Tuesday. He attributes the win to his background, “I think my big focus was ag and natural resources. And the...
KTVZ
Decision 2022: The ballot-counting is not over; candidates in 2 still-close C.O. races offer comments
Votes are still coming in for two still-close local races: Oregon House District 53 and Redmond mayor. We talked to four candidates waiting for final results. KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review...
focushillsboro.com
Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials
Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
kptv.com
Clackamas County Election Workers report ‘hostile interaction’ with poll watchers
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Election workers in Clackamas County have reported cases of ‘hostile interaction’ with observers while picking up ballots on Tuesday night. According to election workers with Clackamas County, the workers were picking up ballots from the Colton and Estacada library drop boxes. The...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114
Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
Jefferson County Election early results
Wunsch leads commissioner race, Lepin ahead in race for Madras mayor, Culver mayors race tight As polls close in Jefferson County as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, here are the preliminary results with 52% of the vote counted: In the race for county commissioner, challenger Mark Wunsch has a substantial lead over incumbent Mae Huston with 59.5% of the vote. In the City of Madras mayoral race, Mike Lepin leads with 31.6% of the vote, followed by Travis Montgomery with 23.5%. In Culver, the mayoral race is tight with Bart Carpenter leading with 51.7% of the...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Most of Central Oregon rejecting magic mushrooms, but one place saying yes
The various Central Oregon votes on psilocybin mushrooms were a bit confusing. The state said “yes” two years ago when Measure 109 was passed by a 22-point margin in 2020. But it was soundly rejected by Crook and Jefferson county voters. But on this year’s ballot, a yes...
KXL
Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again
Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
kptv.com
2 more Oregon counties say ‘yes’ to Greater Idaho, but ballot wins far from moving borders
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Residents in Morrow County and Wheeler County have voted in favor of a measure related to moving the state line between Oregon and Idaho, joining nine previous eastern Oregon counties to vote in support of “Greater Idaho.”. The Oregon Secretary of State website shows on...
Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate
Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
Channel 6000
Two Oregon counties vote to move state lines for a Greater Idaho
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Idaho movement has made headway after two Eastern Oregon counties voted to move the state lines for Oregon conservatives who want to live in Idaho, which is a red state. During Tuesday’s midterm election, 60% of Morrow County voters said “yes” to county...
WWEEK
Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat
State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Thanks to a 19-year-old, Jeff. Co. Fire and EMS holds first ever coat drive
Peter Malone, a student intern at the Jefferson County Fire and EMS station, had a simple idea. An idea to bring the community together to help those vulnerable keep warm this winter.”. “Personally, I wanted it to happen because I wanted to give back to the community, and I think...
100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef
The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Flags placed in Bend for veterans killed in Safeway shooting
The two victims in the August Safeway shooting in Bend were honored Friday for Veterans Day. Flags for Glenn Bennett and Donald Surrett Jr., who both served in the Army, were placed on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. One of the people rolling out the flags was Riley Latta. The...
centraloregondaily.com
Bend PD survey asks residents about public safety concerns, officers’ work
Bend Police is asking residents in an online survey asking them about their public safety concerns. The survey was emailed to some people this week “asks about local public safety issues, our officers’ work over the past year, and your priorities for the coming year.”. Bend PD says...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades: The sights and sounds
The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state. A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members. Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade...
centraloregondaily.com
Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested
A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
kptv.com
1 suspect arrested in Clackamas County double murder; second suspect sought
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one person in connection with a double murder that happened in October and are still searching for a second suspect. On Oct. 12, 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall were found dead...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend, Summit and La Pine high school football quarterfinal scores
Three Central Oregon schools were in action Friday night with a shot at the state semifinals. Summit was hosting Central, Bend was facing South Albany and La Pine was on the road at Cascade Christian. Below is a look at the scores from the the first round of football action...
