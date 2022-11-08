ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, OR

kbnd.com

Jefferson County Elects First Time Commissioner

MADRAS, OR -- A political newcomer is heading to the Jefferson County Board of Commissioners. With nearly 60-percent of the vote, Mark Wunsch defeated two-term incumbent Commissioner Mae Huston on Tuesday. He attributes the win to his background, “I think my big focus was ag and natural resources. And the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
focushillsboro.com

Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations Brought Against The Oregon Secretary Of State And County Officials

Voter Suppression And Fraud: Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos, and Klamath counties, as well as the Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan, are the targets of a lawsuit alleging voter suppression and failure to investigate charges of voter fraud. Voter Suppression And Fraud Allegations...
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Three Oregon Sheriffs Say They Will Not Enforce Measure 114

Sheriffs in at least three rural Oregon counties say they will not enforce Measure 114, the gun control law that appears to have been narrowly approved by state voters in the Nov. 8 midterm elections. Their pledge comes even after the Oregon State Sheriffs’ Association told state officials this summer that it expected its members to uphold any law created by popular vote.
OREGON STATE
The Madras Pioneer

Jefferson County Election early results

Wunsch leads commissioner race, Lepin ahead in race for Madras mayor, Culver mayors race tight As polls close in Jefferson County as of 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 8, here are the preliminary results with 52% of the vote counted: In the race for county commissioner, challenger Mark Wunsch has a substantial lead over incumbent Mae Huston with 59.5% of the vote. In the City of Madras mayoral race, Mike Lepin leads with 31.6% of the vote, followed by Travis Montgomery with 23.5%. In Culver, the mayoral race is tight with Bart Carpenter leading with 51.7% of the...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, OR
KXL

Clackamas County’s Election Officials Fail Oregon Once Again

Remember what a train wreck elections became under Clackamas County Clerk Sherry Hall back in the May primary?. Hall refused to resign her post for the massive failure, even while she admitted it was her bad decisions. Well, it looks like Hall…who somehow kept her well-paid public position after that...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Clackamas Review

Gladstone voters picking 18 year old over perennial candidate

Recent high school grad has early lead in council race against veteran of several previously unsuccessful campaigns.Early voters in a key city-council race in Gladstone are currently leaning to electing an 18-year-old as the youngest official in the state over a 50-year-old perennial candidate who has unsuccessfully run several previous political campaigns in Clackamas County. Luke Roberts, who served as Gladstone High School's student-body president for the school year prior to his graduation in May, has nearly 59% of the vote against Bill Osburn. Final results of this election may sway differently, as many votes were still being tabulated as...
GLADSTONE, OR
Channel 6000

Two Oregon counties vote to move state lines for a Greater Idaho

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Greater Idaho movement has made headway after two Eastern Oregon counties voted to move the state lines for Oregon conservatives who want to live in Idaho, which is a red state. During Tuesday’s midterm election, 60% of Morrow County voters said “yes” to county...
IDAHO STATE
WWEEK

Salinas Narrowly Leads Erickson in Race for Oregon’s New Congressional Seat

State Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego), who vanquished cryptocurrency-backed rookie Carrick Flynn in the Democratic primary, narrowly leads Republican Mike Erickson in the race to fill the seat in Oregon’s new 6th Congressional District. Salinas led Erickson 49% to 47% with 186,115 votes counted. The new district covers Polk,...
OREGON STATE
KTVZ News Channel 21

100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef

The nation’s largest family ranching cooperative, based in Redmond, announced Thursday it has launched a major initiative called Grazewell to test and adopt ambitious regenerative ranching practices on all of its 6.5 million acres across 11 western states by 2025. The post 100+ Western ranchers launch major Redmond-based effort to raise climate-smart beef appeared first on KTVZ.
REDMOND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Flags placed in Bend for veterans killed in Safeway shooting

The two victims in the August Safeway shooting in Bend were honored Friday for Veterans Day. Flags for Glenn Bennett and Donald Surrett Jr., who both served in the Army, were placed on the Veteran’s Memorial Bridge. One of the people rolling out the flags was Riley Latta. The...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ Bend and Redmond Veterans Day Parades: The sights and sounds

The annual Veterans Day Parade took over downtown Bend Friday, It’s one of the biggest parades in the state. A lot of folks from the community attended the event to honor and thank our local veterans and service members. Central Oregon Daily’s Jarod Gatley went out to the parade...
BEND, OR
centraloregondaily.com

Sisters man accused of trafficking fentanyl, meth arrested

A Sisters man has been arrested and accused of trafficking methamphetamine and fentanyl. The Central Oregon Drug Enforcement (CODE) Team said Paul Weston, 46, was arrested after a short-term investigation following several community complaints. Here is more from the CODE Team announcement about the investigation:. On November 11, 2022, at...
SISTERS, OR

