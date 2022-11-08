Read full article on original website
D’arbonne Woods season comes to an end, General Trass wins shootout with East Beauregard, Delhi Charter rolls past St. John, Tallulah Academy advances to MAIS championship game
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - D’arbonne Woods falls to Sophie B Wright in a tight one, 28-21. General Trass used their week off to their advantage as they win a high scoring game against East Beauregard, 56-46. Up next the Panthers take on top seeded Kentwood. Delhi Charter chomped at St. John and shut them out, 40-0. Up next the Gators take on St. Martin’s Episcopal. Tallulah Academy advances to the MAIS state title game after rolling past Newton County Academy, 52-30.
Athletes across Northeast Louisiana sign their names on the dotted line on national signing day
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National signing day was a busy one for West Monroe athletes as five of them dotted their name ink to play at the collegiate level. Karli Sellers is headed to Louisiana Tech, softball star Mady Manning is going to be a bayou Bengal as she signs with LSU, Adam Wiedemeier, a three state champion in swimming is headed to Missouri Science and Tech. Jackson Cowan will also be heading south to play for Baton Rouge community college with his buddy Trent Anderson.
CEDAR CREEK CHEERLEADER CHALLENGE PT3
Chennault Aviation and Military Museum Hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony. Veterans tree lighting ceremony will bring light to Monroe ahead of the holidays. ULM men’s basketball dominates Dallas Christian for first win. Updated: 11 hours ago. Tyreke Locure leads the Warhawks with 19 points, adding seven rebounds and eight assists.
Two local football players are kicking for cancer research
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Sterlington’s Aidan Parker and Cedar Creek’s Davis Long are kicking for more than just points this season. The sophomore and eighth grader, respectively, are involved in the Kick-It Champion program through the Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation. For each successful extra point made this season, Long and Sterlington raise money for cancer research.
Richwood sneaks past Caldwell Parish, Sterlington advances after shutting out Baker
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Richwood and Caldwell Parish went down to the wire after a 30-minute rain delay. The Rams fight to stay alive (12-8), but up next they take on powerhouse Many. Sterlington also advancing to the second round after pouncing on Baker, winning 37-0. Up next, Sterlington hits the road to take on rival Union Parish at Doc Elliot stadium.
Adopt-a-Pet: Cypress
Beat the Ace: Playoffs Week 1
Salma Bates ties career-high with 17 points. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins Updated: 5 hours ago. West Monroe Police have identified a suspect in a string of business break-ins in...
Veterans and community gather for 5th annual Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration
WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Finding Solace, a local counseling service, hosted the Delta Veterans Expo and Celebration Saturday afternoon at the West Monroe Convention Center. Vendors that were on site included housing, educational and healthcare resources for veterans and their families on Nov. 12, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
St. Fredrick High School honors veterans with homemade cookies
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Staff and students at St. Fredrick High School lined up for a drive-through event to honor veterans on Nov. 10, 2022. About fifteen cars drove through the parking lot and were given homemade cookies made by the school’s culinary club. Veterans were also greeted with a yard sign reading “Home of a Veteran.” Army veteran Ted Ross said he is thankful for the faculty and students recognizing veterans during this time.
One dead after post-homecoming party
Four Arkansas-Pine Bluff students were shot, one fatally, at an unsanctioned party in Bienville Parish after the Grambling State-Pine Bluff football game. Sheriff John Ballance of the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office said at least 50 gunshots were fired at the event at the Bonnie & Clyde Trade Days site on La. Highway 9 south of Arcadia.
Carroll beats Union
Lawrence Williams was murdered Nov. 2, 2019 in Ruston, LA. His family has been searching for answers and justice for him the past three years.
Suspect identified in string of West Monroe business break-ins
Connie Whitley went a perfect 10-0 in week 10, beating others in the tiebreaker. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler. KNOE Thursday Night Forecast with Meteorologist Margo Altshuler.
Candy Cane Lane drive-thru to take place from November 11th to December 31st
CALHOUN, La (KTVE/KARD) — Candy Cane Lane drive-thru opens on November 11, 2022, and ends on December 31, 2022. The drive-thru will last from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Candy Cane Lane is a mile-long wooded drive decorated with over one million Christmas lights.
Jonesboro man arrested for Internet Stalking of a Child
JONESBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Sunday, November 6, 2022, David Odom, 57, was arrested by detectives with the Internet Crimes Against Children Division, assisted by SWAT members. Through social media messaging, David Odom contacted what he believed to be a fifteen-year-old female on September 20, 2022. In the course of the conversation, Odom made it […]
MISSING PERSON: Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office locates missing man
UPDATE (11/10/2022; 4:49 PM) (KTVE/KARD) — According to authorities, James Evans was located by deputies. OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are searching for 44-year-old James Evans. According to a release, Evans’ family last heard from him in September. Evans is described as a white male, standing six feet tall and weighing 165 […]
Chennault Aviation & Military Museum hosts Tree Lighting Ceremony
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Chennault Aviation and Military Museum is hosting the Veterans Tree Lighting Ceremony today, November 11 in honor of Veterans Day. The Ceremony is to honor the men and women who served in our armed forces. The Ceremony will kick off at 3 p.m. today with...
Caregiver, wife of veteran has years-long struggles getting help from Veteran Affairs
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Shirley Wesselhoeft has been a caregiver for her husband, Wes, for over two years. Wes served for 22 years in the United States Air Force and was exposed to Agent Orange in Vietnam. Since then, he is falling often, is legally blind, and has been diagnosed with bladder cancer and dementia.
Deputies searching for Morehouse Parish man wanted for murder
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Morehouse Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching 18-year-old Ceraun Remont Fields who is wanted for Second-Degree Murder, Attempted Second-Degree Murder, and two counts of Armed Robbery. According to authorities, Fields is described as a Black male standing six feet and two […]
Monroe man arrested; allegedly possessed 2.3 pounds of meth
Disclaimer: All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, November 9, 2022, the Metro Narcotics Unit executed an arrest warrant on 45-year-old Jonathan Harris at Mann’s Grocery located on Harmon Johnson Road in Monroe, La. During the arrest, authorities searched Harris’ vehicle and discovered a backpack that contained 2.3 […]
Shooting suspect wanted by Monroe police, no deaths reported
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is searching for information regarding a shooting that took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. MPD responded to the shooting around 1:45 a.m. at 565 MLK Drive. Police say one man was shot, but his injuries are...
