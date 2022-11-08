MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National signing day was a busy one for West Monroe athletes as five of them dotted their name ink to play at the collegiate level. Karli Sellers is headed to Louisiana Tech, softball star Mady Manning is going to be a bayou Bengal as she signs with LSU, Adam Wiedemeier, a three state champion in swimming is headed to Missouri Science and Tech. Jackson Cowan will also be heading south to play for Baton Rouge community college with his buddy Trent Anderson.

WEST MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO