(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Hector International Airport is considering projects, upgrades, and renovations that could cost more than $300 million dollars. The numbers come from Shawn Dobberstein, Director of Fargo's Airport Authority. He says Hector International Airport has "well in excess" of $300 million dollars in capital improvements that would be implemented over the next 10 years.

FARGO, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO