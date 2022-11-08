Read full article on original website
Crews trying to restore power in southeast North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Crews are out and about in the southeast corner of North Dakota, trying to restore power to homes after the winter storm this week. The Dakota Valley Electric Cooperative announced Saturday that more than 400 customers are still without power in counties like Dickey, Ransom, Richland and Sargent.
Road conditions in Minot on Friday
KX News Reporter Lauren Davis goes live in the 4 p.m. show on November 11 to talk about road conditions in Minot.
New program helping veterans at Cass County Jail
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Before September, when a new inmate came into the Cass County Jail there was no way to know if that person was a veteran or not unless they told jail staff. Authorities say that doesn’t always happen. “We’re a stubborn group of people,...
Early morning fire at 13th Ave. Dairy Queen in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The Fargo Fire Department responded to an early morning fire at the Dairy Queen on 13th Ave. Officials say it started around 4 am. The first crews inside the building found a fire in the kitchen area, and it spread into the attic and roof space.
Semi rollover near the Casselton overpass
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Heading eastbound on I-94 near the Casselton overpass, a semi rolled off the road due to road conditions. Cass County’s Sheriffs office warns people driving toward Fargo on I-94 to drive with caution and be prepared to stop. They also warn if you...
UPDATED: Fargo Police Department seeking assistance in locating missing child
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department is asking the public to share any information on the whereabouts of Bushra Mohamed. Mohamed is 12 years old, about 5'2", with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen at Carl Ben Eielson Middle School in the 1600 block of 13th Ave South on Thursday, November 10th.
I-29 now reopen from Fargo to Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) has announced that Interstate 29 northbound and southbound lanes from Fargo to Grand Forks is now reopen. A No Travel Advisory is in place for I-29 from Fargo to Hillsboro. Icy conditions and limited visibility are...
Stefanie Stalheim named new Minot City Attorney
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The city of Minot has a new full-time city attorney. The city council formally appointed Stefanie Stalheim to the position earlier this week. Stalheim was born and raised in Mohall and studied law at the University of North Dakota. She’s served as Assistant City Attorney...
Update: I-94 westbound open from Valley City to Jamestown
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation (NDDOT) and North Dakota Highway Patrol have reopened Interstate 94 westbound lanes from Valley City to Jamestown. For more information on road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov. Please be...
DoorDash activates Severe Weather Protocol due to blizzard
(Valley News Live) - DoorDash has activated its severe weather protocol and suspended operations across parts of North Dakota today. The precautionary measure comes as a blizzard is forecast to bring potentially dangerous weather, including snowfall and strong winds to impacted areas. DoorDash said it is suspending all operations in...
Conviction upheld in Minot murder, case remanded for resentencing
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The North Dakota Supreme Court has upheld the murder conviction of a 32-year-old man charged with fatally shooting his father in May 2019 but ordered him to be resentenced in district court. Christopher Vickerman is currently serving an 80-year sentence in the killing of his...
Police, FBI meet with residents of apartment complex in Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Police and the FBI met with residents living at The Arbors in south Fargo Wednesday afternoon. The department said it wanted to build and strengthen relationships at the apartment complex on 23rd St. east of Countryside Trailer Court. Police said they sent officers because of what...
Fargo woman identified in fatal crash
MILBANK, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Fargo woman has been identified as the person who died Monday morning in a two-car crash west of Milbank. According to the Department of Public Safety, a 2008 Econoline Van was eastbound on U.S. Highway 12 when it crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and collided head-on with a westbound 2005 Dodge Ram pickup.
Crumbl Cookies in Minot opens November 18
The grand opening week menu will contain six of the 200+ weekly rotating flavors including Crumbl's award-winning Milk Chocolate Chip.
Minot U.S. Army veteran given new car
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A U.S. Army veteran from Minot was given a new car as part of the 10th annual ‘Keys to Progress’ giveaway. Alan Hackman was given the new van and was celebrated at the West Fargo VFW as part of the festivities. ”Came...
Hector International Airport considering upwards of $300 Million in improvements in 10-year plan
(Fargo, ND) -- Fargo's Hector International Airport is considering projects, upgrades, and renovations that could cost more than $300 million dollars. The numbers come from Shawn Dobberstein, Director of Fargo's Airport Authority. He says Hector International Airport has "well in excess" of $300 million dollars in capital improvements that would be implemented over the next 10 years.
I-94 Westbound Lane Closed From VC to Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (NewsDakota.com) – The westbound lane of I-94 is currently closed between Valley City and Jamestown due to a multiple vehicle crash Wednesday evening. No further information is available at this time. NDDOT road reports show scattered ice covering most of the Interstate. For more information on road...
Fargo woman dies in crash near Milbank, S.D.
MILBANK, S.D. (KFGO) – A Fargo woman died Monday morning in a two-vehicle collision west of Milbank in eastern South Dakota. Josephine Jacobawi, 28, was driving a van on U.S. Highway 12 when she crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a pickup. Jacobawi died at the scene. The...
Name Released in Portland, ND Area Accident
A name has been released following the fatal two vehicle accident reported Tuesday in the eastern North Dakota county of Traill. Ryan Domier, 54, of Portland, North Dakota suffered fatal injuries when the eastbound 1992 Ford F150 he was driving struck a 2016 Ram 1500 pulling a flatbed trailer. According to the report the vehicles collided at an unregulated intersection 7 miles southwest of Portland.
Five Hot Upcoming Events in Fargo-Moorhead
Pride of Dakota provides local business owners with business development resources and marketing opportunities to be successful. Coming soon, Pride of Dakota is taking over the SCHEELS Arena to showcase over 200 Pride of Dakota members’ products. Support shopping locally when completing your holiday shopping list!. 2. Folkways Christkindlmarkt.
