The boat ramp and campground at the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Chassahowitza property are important popular recreation opportunities for residents and tourists of Citrus County, providing access to a first-magnitude spring and river and boosting eco-tourism dollars in the region. The District’s goal is to keep this wonderful facility available for current and future generations. However, a recent claim of ownership by the county attorney is threatening our ability to keep this facility open.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 15 HOURS AGO