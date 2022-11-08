Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Other Voices l Time of the essence
The boat ramp and campground at the Southwest Florida Water Management District’s Chassahowitza property are important popular recreation opportunities for residents and tourists of Citrus County, providing access to a first-magnitude spring and river and boosting eco-tourism dollars in the region. The District’s goal is to keep this wonderful facility available for current and future generations. However, a recent claim of ownership by the county attorney is threatening our ability to keep this facility open.
Citrus County Chronicle
School Board to review pay increase, strategic plans
The regular meeting of the Citrus County School Board on Tuesday, Nov. 15, will open with a presentation by Florida High School Athletic Association (FHSAA) executive director Craig Damon, as well as recognition of the Rozelle Sportsmanship Award to Crystal River Middle School and a presentation by assistant superintendent Jonny Bishop.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seeing Beyond l Resistance to growth isn’t the answer
Lecanto is officially becoming the county’s hot spot. And all I’m saying is that I called that a long time ago.
Citrus County Chronicle
It's a golden year for Chassahowitzka church
The First Christian Church of Chassahowitzka, 11275 S Riviera Drive, Homosassa, will celebrate its Golden Jubilee, Dec. 3 and 4. Saturday, the church will host a community day and open house. Sunday, a special service and luncheon will be held in honor of the church’s 50th anniversary. “This weekend’s...
Citrus County Chronicle
County hospitals receive mediocre Healthgrades scores; other area facilities perform better
Area hospitals can tout their new health care awards along with being selected by Healthgrades as some of the best hospitals providing specialty care to patients. Unfortunately, Citrus County’s hospitals didn’t make the list. In comparison, HCA Oak Hill Hospital in Brooksville received multiple Healthgrades 2023 listings:
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness readying for holiday events as popularity grows
A year ago, encouraging county families and businesses to decorate Inverness lamp posts at Liberty Park for the holidays was not much more than an afterthought to the December lighting of the city’s Christmas tree and boat parade on Lake Henderson. In 2021, about 20 lamp post were set...
Citrus County Chronicle
Citrus County dodges Nicole's fury
Tropical Storm Nicole has come and gone leaving Citrus County pretty much unscathed. Except for scattered downed trees on roads and debris littering some roads and yards, the storm was a non-event.
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple arrested for possessing meth, fentanyl to sell on local bicycle trail
Citrus County Sheriff’s Office authorities took a man and woman into custody for allegedly dealing in methamphetamine and fentanyl on a local bicycle trail. Floral City 29-year-old Brett Daniel Blanton and 19-year-old Alexis Marie Duff, whose hometown was not disclosed, were arrested Wednesday, Nov. 9, on charges of possessing drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possessing a controlled substance with intent to sell.
Citrus County Chronicle
Chiefland cruises past Newberry for first-round playoff win
CHIEFLAND — One of the things first-year Chiefland head football coach James Corbin mentioned after last week's loss to inner-county foe Williston was cutting down on the mistakes moving forward. And after turning the ball over a handful of times against the Red Devils, the Indians would turn the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers pummel Pirates, 45-14
DADE CITY — The Lecanto football team didn’t just win the first playoff game in school history Saturday night, the Panthers rolled into the regional semifinals with a dominating 45-14 victory over Pasco in the Class 3A Suburban quarterfinals. It was also the eighth win of the season,...
Comments / 0