Oklahoma St. continues win streak over UT Arlington 77-66

Bryce Thompson scored 18 points, Kalib Boone scored 15 and Oklahoma State beat UT Arlington 77-66 in a season opener on Monday night.

The Cowboys led 27-22 at halftime and used a 15-0 outburst after intermission to build a 42-22 advantage. Oklahoma State continued the onslaught, and Woody Newton's 3-pointer with 11:56 left made it 55-24.

Three Cowboys made their debut, including John-Michael Wright, Caleb Asberry, and Quion Williams. Wright scored 14 points.

Taj Anderson scored 14 points off the bench for the Mavericks and Shemar Wilson 11.

Oklahoma State has now won eight straight games against UT Arlington, including the last three season-openers. The Cowboys are 5-1 under Mike Boynton in season-openers.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .