The primary Swap Doraemon: Story of Seasons launched in 2019 and was praised for harmoniously combining the forged of the much-loved kids’s anime with the enjoyable gameplay of probably the most well-known farm sim franchises, and whereas it might not be the obvious mixture, its stunning artwork model and nice vibes had been usually well-received nonetheless. So it is no shock that its success has led to the discharge of the sequel, Doraemon Story of Seasons: Buddies of the Nice Kingdom.

