ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball blows out North Carolina A&T

For the second straight game, the Iowa men’s basketball team pulled away from its opponent in the second half to earn a blowout victory. Iowa outscored North Carolina A&T by 36 points over the final 26 minutes of action Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to secure a 112-71 win in the Hawkeyes’ second regular season game of the year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Grading Iowa football’s 24-10 victory over Wisconsin

Offense — C- Iowa’s offense really was starting to improve. Then, it began to regress again. But the Hawkeye offense scored when it had to on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes’ longest scoring drive on Saturday was 27 yards, and Iowa came out of that with a field goal.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Iowa football downs Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium, works back into Big Ten West title race

Iowa football’s defense proved dominant against Wisconsin on Saturday. The Hawkeyes forced three turnovers in their 24-10 win over the Badgers. Seven of Iowa’s points came directly from its defense. With 2:03 remaining in the second quarter, sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean recorded a pick six. He intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz near the Badger 32-yard line and ran untouched into the end zone.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Opinion | Iowa football is good at winning ugly, and that’s OK

Iowa football’s 2022 campaign might find an odd place to sit in fans’ minds come January. Four weeks ago, Iowa was under .500 with the worst offense in the country. The Hawkeye faithful frequently jeered their own team off the field earlier this year. Now, it’s possible the...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football excited to have Heartland Trophy back in Iowa City

Iowa football has struggled against Wisconsin during the Kirk Ferentz era. The Hawkeyes’ head coach of nearly 25 years has lost to the Badgers 13 times. On Saturday afternoon, Ferentz picked up his ninth career win against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes downed the Badgers, 21-10, at Kinnick Stadium. Before Saturday,...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa football blocks punt, takes lead over Wisconsin

Deontae Craig blocked a punt on the Wisconsin 19-yard line. The ball was recovered by linebacker Jay Higgins on Wisconsin’s 17-yard line. Quarterback Spencer Petras found tight end Sam LaPorta open for a first down to advance the Hawkeyes up to the 4-yard line. The 13-yard completion set running back Kaleb Johnson up for an easy 4-yard run into the end zone.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Photos: Iowa football vs. Wisconsin

Iowa secured the Heartland Trophy after defeating Wisconsin, 24-10, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. After clinching their sixth win, the Hawkeyes have now achieved bowl game eligibility. Although the Iowa offense managed just 146 yards, the Hawkeyes scored two offensive touchdowns. Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean contributed...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Wisconsin

Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, fans gathered to play games and eat food all while staying warm.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball team embraces brotherly love

Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery has an affinity for recruiting sets of brothers. First, he recruited his own sons, Connor and Patrick McCaffery, to the Hawkeye men’s basketball team. Connor McCaffery joined the Hawkeyes in 2017, and Patrick McCaffery followed two years later. Kris and Keegan...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for regionals

The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will continue postseason action on Friday with the NCAA Midwest Regional race. The event will be held in Columbia, Missouri, and take place at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The women will run their typical 6,000-meter race while the men...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy

The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2....
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Live updates | Iowa football takes on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium

The Iowa football team will battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin has beaten Iowa six of the last eight times the two teams have met. The last time Iowa defeated Wisconsin at home with fans in the stands was in 2008. Iowa’s defense will...
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

‘A classic Big Ten game’: Iowa football ready for battle against Wisconsin

Spencer Petras has familiarized himself with Wisconsin football during his five-year career at Iowa. Petras is 1-1 in two starts against the Badgers. Petras has thrown for 304 yards and two touchdowns against the Badgers. He recorded 211 of those yards when Iowa beat Wisconsin, 28-7, at Kinnick Stadium in 2020. In the Hawkeyes’ 27-7 loss to the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in 2021, Petras went 9-of-19 for 93 yards and was benched in favor of junior Alex Padilla in the second half.
MADISON, WI
Daily Iowan

Regents approve request to name UI wrestling facility after donors

The state Board of Regents approved the name for the University of Iowa Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center on Thursday. The facility will be named for Doug and Ann Goschke, two philanthropists who have supported the UI Department of Intercollegiate Athletics since March 2019. The Goschkes first gift to the...
IOWA CITY, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy