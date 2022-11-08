Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball blows out North Carolina A&T
For the second straight game, the Iowa men’s basketball team pulled away from its opponent in the second half to earn a blowout victory. Iowa outscored North Carolina A&T by 36 points over the final 26 minutes of action Friday night at Carver-Hawkeye Arena to secure a 112-71 win in the Hawkeyes’ second regular season game of the year.
Daily Iowan
Grading Iowa football’s 24-10 victory over Wisconsin
Offense — C- Iowa’s offense really was starting to improve. Then, it began to regress again. But the Hawkeye offense scored when it had to on Saturday afternoon. The Hawkeyes’ longest scoring drive on Saturday was 27 yards, and Iowa came out of that with a field goal.
Daily Iowan
Iowa football team not worried about Big Ten West race after win over Wisconsin
Iowa football is now in a four-way tie for the Big Ten West lead after its 24-10 win against Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday. But the Hawkeyes say the race to a division title is not among their concerns. After starting conference play 1-3, Iowa has rattled off three consecutive...
Daily Iowan
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball sets single-game scoring record in win over Evansville
Iowa women’s basketball shot the lights out, put up a program record 115 points, and allowed just 62 against Evansville in the Hawkeyes’ second win of the season on Thursday. “You don’t score the most points ever by walking the ball down the floor,” head coach Lisa Bluder...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football downs Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium, works back into Big Ten West title race
Iowa football’s defense proved dominant against Wisconsin on Saturday. The Hawkeyes forced three turnovers in their 24-10 win over the Badgers. Seven of Iowa’s points came directly from its defense. With 2:03 remaining in the second quarter, sophomore defensive back Cooper DeJean recorded a pick six. He intercepted Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz near the Badger 32-yard line and ran untouched into the end zone.
Daily Iowan
Opinion | Iowa football is good at winning ugly, and that’s OK
Iowa football’s 2022 campaign might find an odd place to sit in fans’ minds come January. Four weeks ago, Iowa was under .500 with the worst offense in the country. The Hawkeye faithful frequently jeered their own team off the field earlier this year. Now, it’s possible the...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football excited to have Heartland Trophy back in Iowa City
Iowa football has struggled against Wisconsin during the Kirk Ferentz era. The Hawkeyes’ head coach of nearly 25 years has lost to the Badgers 13 times. On Saturday afternoon, Ferentz picked up his ninth career win against Wisconsin. The Hawkeyes downed the Badgers, 21-10, at Kinnick Stadium. Before Saturday,...
Daily Iowan
Iowa football blocks punt, takes lead over Wisconsin
Deontae Craig blocked a punt on the Wisconsin 19-yard line. The ball was recovered by linebacker Jay Higgins on Wisconsin’s 17-yard line. Quarterback Spencer Petras found tight end Sam LaPorta open for a first down to advance the Hawkeyes up to the 4-yard line. The 13-yard completion set running back Kaleb Johnson up for an easy 4-yard run into the end zone.
Daily Iowan
Photos: Iowa football vs. Wisconsin
Iowa secured the Heartland Trophy after defeating Wisconsin, 24-10, at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City on Saturday. After clinching their sixth win, the Hawkeyes have now achieved bowl game eligibility. Although the Iowa offense managed just 146 yards, the Hawkeyes scored two offensive touchdowns. Iowa defensive back Cooper DeJean contributed...
Daily Iowan
Photos: Tailgate- Iowa vs. Wisconsin
Fans tailgate before a football game between the Iowa Hawkeyes and the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday. Despite the cold weather, fans gathered to play games and eat food all while staying warm.
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s basketball team embraces brotherly love
Iowa men’s basketball head coach Fran McCaffery has an affinity for recruiting sets of brothers. First, he recruited his own sons, Connor and Patrick McCaffery, to the Hawkeye men’s basketball team. Connor McCaffery joined the Hawkeyes in 2017, and Patrick McCaffery followed two years later. Kris and Keegan...
Daily Iowan
Iowa men’s wrestling experimenting with lineup in season-opener against Cal Baptist
The No. 2 Iowa men’s wrestling team will open its 2022-23 season against unranked Cal Baptist at 1 p.m. Sunday inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Lancers are in their first season with the Big 12, previously being a part of the Western Athletic Conference. Cal Baptist is 1-1 on the...
Daily Iowan
Watch: Riley Moss makes diving catch for first pick of the season
Defensive back Riley Moss grabbed his first interception of the year in the third quarter against Wisconsin. The interception came after defensive back Kaevon Merriweather tipped the pass, intended for Wisconsin receiver Skyler Bell, into the air. Iowa still leads, 14-10.
Daily Iowan
Iowa cross country notebook | Hawkeyes prepare for regionals
The Iowa men’s and women’s cross country teams will continue postseason action on Friday with the NCAA Midwest Regional race. The event will be held in Columbia, Missouri, and take place at Gans Creek Cross Country Course. The women will run their typical 6,000-meter race while the men...
Daily Iowan
Weekly Wager | The Daily Iowan’s official bettor’s guide for Week 11 of the Iowa football season
Wisconsin -1.5 I’ve struggled to read where Iowa’s at since the beginning of October. It’s played some great defenses like Illinois and some bad defenses like Northwestern. It’s also played great offenses like Ohio State and bad offenses like, well, Northwestern. With Braelon Allen in the...
Daily Iowan
Where to watch Iowa football battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy
The Iowa football team will take on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium Saturday with the Heartland Trophy on the line. The Hawkeyes have lost six of their last eight of matchups with the Badgers. The last time the Hawkeyes held the Heartland Trophy was 2020. Wisconsin leads the all-time series 49-44-2....
Daily Iowan
‘They want to be part of that’: How Iowa uses Kinnick Stadium, Hawkeye football to recruit students and athletes
Kirk Ferentz isn’t the only Iowa head coach patrolling Kinnick Stadium’s grounds on most Saturdays. The head coach of the Hawkeye football team is often joined by the likes of men’s wrestling coach Tom Brands, women’s basketball coach Lisa Bluder, and men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery.
Daily Iowan
Live updates | Iowa football takes on Wisconsin at Kinnick Stadium
The Iowa football team will battle Wisconsin for the Heartland Trophy on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Wisconsin has beaten Iowa six of the last eight times the two teams have met. The last time Iowa defeated Wisconsin at home with fans in the stands was in 2008. Iowa’s defense will...
Daily Iowan
‘A classic Big Ten game’: Iowa football ready for battle against Wisconsin
Spencer Petras has familiarized himself with Wisconsin football during his five-year career at Iowa. Petras is 1-1 in two starts against the Badgers. Petras has thrown for 304 yards and two touchdowns against the Badgers. He recorded 211 of those yards when Iowa beat Wisconsin, 28-7, at Kinnick Stadium in 2020. In the Hawkeyes’ 27-7 loss to the Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium in 2021, Petras went 9-of-19 for 93 yards and was benched in favor of junior Alex Padilla in the second half.
Daily Iowan
Regents approve request to name UI wrestling facility after donors
The state Board of Regents approved the name for the University of Iowa Goschke Family Wrestling Training Center on Thursday. The facility will be named for Doug and Ann Goschke, two philanthropists who have supported the UI Department of Intercollegiate Athletics since March 2019. The Goschkes first gift to the...
