Hamden, CT

Falko's 19 help Binghamton take down Marist 78-75

POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Jacob Falko scored 19 points as Binghamton beat Marist 78-75 on Saturday night. Binghamton had a six-point lead with five seconds to play before Marist's Noah Harris hit a 3-pointer to cap the scoring.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Troy's Martial sets NCAA tackles record in win over Army

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Carlton Martial became the NCAA all-time leader in tackles when the sixth-year senior notched the 546th of his career and Troy went on to beat Army 10-9 on Saturday. Martial, a linebacker, finished with 22 tackles for Troy (8-2), passing the FBS career record of...
TROY, AL
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Sugar-Salem back in 3A title game

POCATELLO — For the fifth straight season, Sugar-Salem is headed back to the 3A state championship game. The Diggers unleashed an offensive barrage in the second half on the way to a 60-21 win over conference foe Teton at Holt Arena.
SUGAR CITY, ID

