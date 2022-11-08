Read full article on original website
Pueblo District 60 Honors Veterans
Rebuilding Together Colorado and Lockheed Martin teamed up to give Helen Tucker essential home updates. Ent is partnering with Colorado Honor to make sure every veteran's gravestone in Colorado's three National Cemeteries has a wreath on it this holiday season. Holiday Home Tour Returns. The Annual Joys of the Season...
Jiffy Lube thanks all veterans with a special offer
(SPONSORED) — Jiffy Lube in Colorado Springs is grateful to all military members who have served and continue to serve. On Friday, November 11th, all veterans and active-duty service with a military I.D. will receive a FREE Conventional Oil Change. Regional Manager of Jiffy Lube, Chris McDonald, chatted with Nova about their Veterans Day offer plus preparing your vehicle for winter!
Icons of American Art: Gallery Exhibit and Sale with Broadmoor Galleries
(SPONSORED) — The artwork in the Broadmoor Galleries focuses on Western icons. The opening reception for “Icons of American Art” on Thursday, November 10th, will include significant black voices in American art, Thomas Blackshear II, Ezra Tucker, and Dean Mitchell! Krista Witiak explored her artistic side at Icons of The West with the artists featured in the exhibit.
EPIC and the Ent Center for the Arts present Beethoven Sextet
(SPONSORED) — Select Colorado Springs Philharmonic stars to join forces with select Colorado Symphony wind section members for the November 11th EPIC concert, Beethoven Sextet! At EPIC, they create classical music concerts with a fresh approach and strive for the highest musical excellence in every program. Clarinetist and Artistic Director Sergei Vassiliev shares more about the event.
