Seems this happens more than we know.. My daughter Kallista was killed by drunk driver almost a year ago. The suspect, Jesus Mendoza was NEVER arrested but instead released to pretrial services. County Attorneys office is negotiating a plea offer- with reduced charges! This is not right and it is not fair. We, the victims need help and justice. People need to be help accountable for the crimes they commit, not slapped on the hand!
he needs to be punished the system here in Tucson is very bad r they waiting for her to be kill and then the system is going to do something is pathetic
Someone like that does not deserve to walk the streets what a horrible person what a horrible person he is to have done that in front of his child Our system needs a complete overhaul that man should never get out of prison ever And these people that take a life they should lose their life they don't get to sit in a jail or prison And have free food roof over their heads and get to live when they have killed someone needs to change when someone murders someone And they're found guilty When it's proof that they did it They need to go right to the death chamber they don't get to live for 25 years while they're making appeals how do you appeal when you killed someone what are you gonna say oh I didn't mean it's bull it's time for a major change
