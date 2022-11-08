ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

Comments / 51

Jaxx Diaz
5d ago

Seems this happens more than we know.. My daughter Kallista was killed by drunk driver almost a year ago. The suspect, Jesus Mendoza was NEVER arrested but instead released to pretrial services. County Attorneys office is negotiating a plea offer- with reduced charges! This is not right and it is not fair. We, the victims need help and justice. People need to be help accountable for the crimes they commit, not slapped on the hand!

Reply
22
Lourdes Lahmann
5d ago

he needs to be punished the system here in Tucson is very bad r they waiting for her to be kill and then the system is going to do something is pathetic

Reply(1)
7
Sandra Lewis
5d ago

Someone like that does not deserve to walk the streets what a horrible person what a horrible person he is to have done that in front of his child Our system needs a complete overhaul that man should never get out of prison ever And these people that take a life they should lose their life they don't get to sit in a jail or prison And have free food roof over their heads and get to live when they have killed someone needs to change when someone murders someone And they're found guilty When it's proof that they did it They need to go right to the death chamber they don't get to live for 25 years while they're making appeals how do you appeal when you killed someone what are you gonna say oh I didn't mean it's bull it's time for a major change

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KOLD-TV

Mountain View Student found with toy gun, arrested after lockdown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Mountain View High School student was arrested after they reportedly spotted with a toy gun, causing a lockdown at the school, on Thursday, Nov. 10. Pima County sheriff’s deputies said they were called to the campus shortly after 1:30 p.m. after it was...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Woman hit by TPD patrol car

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A woman has been seriously injured after she was struck by a Tucson Police Department patrol car on Thursday evening, Nov. 10. Officers said the woman was hit just after 6 p.m. near the intersection of Grant Road and Oracle Road. She was taken to the hospital to be treated for her injuries.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Missing Tucson woman found safe

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A missing vulnerable Tucson woman has been found and is being reunited with her family. The Tucson Police Department said 31-year-old Bianca Diaz went missing Wednesday near RIver and Stone. Around 9:30 a.m. Thursday, the TPD said Diaz had been found safe. Copyright 2022...
TUCSON, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona man behind bars for DUI crash that killed a toddler, deputies say

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. - An Arizona man is behind bars for driving under the influence and causing a crash that killed a toddler, a sheriff's office said in a news release. On Nov. 6 around 7 p.m. near El Tiro and Puma roads in Pima County, three people in a Nissan, including two kids, were making a left-hand turn from a stop sign when 22-year-old Tyler Marcum reportedly crashed into them.
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Parents speak out after child lost at Craycroft Elementary

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It’s something no parent ever wants to hear. But, it was the news the Padilla family got. It happened on Monday, after a kindergartener was let out a wrong gate and able to walk home from school and left unaccounted for. Five-year-old Maddie...
TUCSON, AZ
gilaherald.com

Rancher flown to Tucson for surgery after being shot

BONITA – A rancher in the Bonita area is reportedly on the mend after suffering an accidental gunshot wound while mending fences Saturday. The incident took place in the area of Bonita/Klondyke Road and S. Taylor Pass Road. The rancher was initially treated at Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

CBP Commissioner Chris Magnus is being forced out of his role

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Former Tucson Police Chief, Chris Magnus, is being forced out of his current role as the head of U.S. Customs and Border Protection. This comes as the number of illegal crossings at the border is at an all-time high. In a statement, Magnus responded...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Shooting investigation underway on the northwest side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting near the 5000 block of West Nighthawk Way. Deputies said the incident occurred Sunday just before 11:00 a.m. There are currently no outstanding suspects or danger to the public. If you are in the...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies days after crash near Alvernon Way, Pima Street in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man died following a two-vehicle crash near North Alvernon Way and East Pima Street in Tucson. The Tucson Police Department said the accident happened on East Lee Street Friday, Nov. 4. The TPD said Robert Paul Willie, 79, was turning left on Lee...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

A giant list of restaurant patios in Tucson: brunch, fine dining and more

It's fall in Tucson, which means high temperatures in the 60s and 70s. Before it gets too cold outside, we thought we'd share our giant list of restaurant patios. This list of outdoor dining spots is long and all-encompassing. And now, the updated version has even more restaurants on it, including some unexpected spots you might not have remembered or thought of. Bookmark this page and return again the next time you feel like going out to a restaurant. (Or coffee shop or bar.)
TUCSON, AZ
SignalsAZ

Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade Returns

Tucson’s historic 4th Avenue will once again get furry, scaly, and feathery as pets of all types and sizes join their people for a one-of-kind celebration of Pima County’s animal companions on Feb. 19, 2023. In addition to hundreds of animals, the Tucson Subaru Pets of Pima Parade...
TUCSON, AZ
tucsonlocalmedia.com

Pima Medical Institute dedicates lab to late employee

Pima Medical Institute’s flagship Tucson campus recently dedicated its Respiratory Therapy Simulation Lab to long-time employee Tammy Redasky, who died in 2020. In addition to her dedication to Pima Medical, she showed an unwavering dedication to her profession and the students whose lives she touched, according to staff. More...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Sun Tran announces route changes for Dusk Music Festival

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Dusk Music Festival in downtown Tucson will affect traffic and public transportation. The festival, known for its eclectic lineup, will be held in Jácome Plaza on Friday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 12. Sun Tran announced several temporary changes for Friday, Nov....
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Bear seen roaming Oro Valley neighborhood

ORO VALLEY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities in Oro Valley are advising people to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen in the area. Police took a photo of the bear near East Vistoso Commerce Loop Road and North Oracle Road. According to Arizona Game and...
ORO VALLEY, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy