FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
vucommodores.com
Sizing Up Signing Season
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s basketball head coach Shea Ralph announced Wednesday that five student-athletes have signed letters of intent and will join the program for the 2023–24 season. The group includes four players measuring at least 6 feet in height and features student-athletes among the top...
vucommodores.com
Three Additions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt men’s basketball head coach Jerry Stackhouse announced on Wednesday the signing of Isaiah West, Carter Lang and JaQualon Roberts to National Letters of Intent. The trio will be freshmen on the 2023-24 squads. Last year’s recruiting class – currently Vanderbilt freshmen – ranked in...
vucommodores.com
Pair Joins Vandy Family
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt women’s golf and head coach Greg Allen officially announced today the addition of a duo of talented student-athletes to the program in Sara Im and Macie Brown. “I’m very excited about this year’s class. We’re very fortunate to sign two young ladies that represent...
vucommodores.com
Game Notes: Kentucky Week
Vanderbilt visits Kentucky on Saturday (11 a.m. CT on SEC Network) Vanderbilt (3-6, 0-5 SEC) vs. Kentucky (6-3, 3-3 SEC) • Vanderbilt is set to hit the road this weekend with a trip to Kentucky. The matchup with the Wildcats marks the Commodores’ final road contest of the 2022 campaign.
vucommodores.com
Not Done Yet
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt will compete in the 2022 NCAA Women’s Soccer Championship after receiving an at-large bid to the tournament Monday afternoon. The Commodores (11-4-4) will face fifth-seeded Clemson (8-4-5) at 2 p.m. CT Friday in the first round at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson, South Carolina.
vucommodores.com
SEC Single-Game Tickets on Sale
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Vanderbilt Athletics announced Wednesday single-game SEC ticket sales for men’s basketball. Single-game tickets for men’s conference games are now available for purchase to the general public. Single-game sales began Monday exclusively for season ticket holders and National Commodore Club members. SEC home opponents are...
vucommodores.com
Duo Joins Dores
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt men’s golf program got stronger and deeper Wednesday when head coach Scott Limbaugh announced the addition of Chase Nevins and Rowan Sullivan. “It’s an exciting day as we welcome two more outstanding student-athletes to our golf program and Vanderbilt community,” Limbaugh said. “Both...
vucommodores.com
Hello, Wisconsin
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt’s season continues this weekend at Stephen F. Austin’s LadyJack Classic, being held at the Sheridan Lanes in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 9:30 a.m. Saturday 9:30 a.m., five traditional games. 8:30 a.m. Sunday, championship bracket. Competing Teams (rank) Arkansas State (6), Adelphi, Carthage, Elmhurst, Lewis (20),...
scorebooklive.com
2022-23 Early Signing Day: Nikole Thomas books return trip home to play basketball at Memphis
Nikole Thomas never imagined she'd have two homes. As a young girl, she loved spending weekends with family in Memphis, Tennessee, pretending she was a star cheerleader. But when her father, Nick, accepted a job some 2,100 miles away as a deputy chief for a firehouse in Hanford, Wash,, she left for much more remote - and colder - locale.
vucommodores.com
A Commodore Celebration
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Vanderbilt baseball program is set to host its annual team banquet Feb. 11 at the Omni Hotel in downtown Nashville. Head coach Tim Corbin will introduce the 2023 student-athletes and staff while also celebrating the program’s accomplishments from the 2022 season and individual award winners from the campaign. Doors to the event will open at approximately 6 p.m.
southerntrippers.com
12 Best Places For Breakfast In Memphis TN You Must Try
While planning out any trip, it’s especially important to plan where you will eat, which is why it’s important that you find the best places for breakfast in Memphis before you take off!. Memphis is known for being the birthplace of Rock-n-Roll, housing the ever-famous Graceland, and being...
ballparkdigest.com
Fall NCAA baseball a hit in Jackson
Fall NCAA baseball play is usually more akin to a sparsely attendance scrimmage on a college practice field, but that wasn’t the case at The Ballpark at Jackson, where a sellout crowd saw the University of Tennessee and the University of Memphis face off Sunday. It was a pretty...
MEMPHIS MASSACRE III
Ever since his 2019 breakout “Crunk Ain’t Dead,” Memphis rapper Duke Deuce has been leading seminars in Southern rap history, laying claim to the mystic styles developed in his city and bringing its history into the present. He’s not resentful that so many people have dipped into his hometown’s creative well, but he wants credit where it’s due: “Shout out to Migos for bringing it back, but the triplet flow comes from Memphis,” as he puts it bluntly on the opening track of his new tape, MEMPHIS MASSACRE III, a return to the mixtape series that started his career.
vucommodores.com
Dores Sign Seven
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt lacrosse head coach Beth Hewitt welcomed seven new Commodores to the program on National Signing Day Wednesday. The class consists of three signees from Florida, two from Canada and one each from Connecticut and Texas. Lauren Brown | Tampa, Fla. | Academy of the Holy...
Annual COGIC convocation kicks off tomorrow in Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The annual COGIC convocation is back in Memphis this week for the first time in over a decade, and leaders are expecting more than 20,000 people in town. It’s been 11 years since the convention was last in Memphis, and it’s expected to boost businesses in the area.
Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens resigns from historical LeMoyne-Owen athletics program
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Just two days after reaching a one year milestone as the Head Coach of Track and Field at LeMoyne-Owen College, Two-Time Olympic Gold and Silver Medalist Dr. Rochelle Stevens informed that she has resigned from her duties. Dr. Stevens sent her official letter of resignation to...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best BBQ Joints in Memphis, Tennessee
HOG WILD East, BBQ & Market is a new concept in Memphis. It offers made-to-order barbeque and ice cream. The menu features a variety of locally smoked meats and pork. It also provides a variety of sides, such as fried plantains and potato salad. The menu includes pulled pork, smoked...
TN prosecutors urge AR voters to support marijuana measure
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas’ recreational marijuana measure is getting support from some district attorneys across the river in Tennessee. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy organized a press conference in Memphis on Monday, urging voters in Arkansas to vote yes Tuesday on Amendment 4. The ballot measure would allow adults to possess marijuana for recreational […]
wgnsradio.com
TSSAA Announces Realignments for Football Regions, Basketball, Baseball and Softball Districts
The Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association (TSSAA) has released its initial plans for region and district alignments for the 2023 and 2024 sports seasons. There are significant changes for Rutherford County Schools. Schools now have a window to file an appeal before regions are finalized. FOOTBALL. Class 1A - Region...
Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
