ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 18 points as Saint Louis beat Evansville 83-65 on Saturday night. Jimerson had five rebounds for the Billikens (2-0). Francis Okoro scored 16 points while finishing 8 of 10 from the floor, and added 12 rebounds. Javonte Perkins shot 4 for 10, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO