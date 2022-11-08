Read full article on original website
How the Boston Celtics' new game clock trick is confusing referees and frustrating opponents
Late in the fourth quarter of the Boston Celtics' 131-112 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Friday night, Aaron Gordon was called for a flagrant foul after he ran over Grant Williams in the backcourt. The bizarre nature of the play and Williams' comical miss on one of the ensuing free throws received most of the attention, but the bigger story was what led to the incident in the first place: the Celtics' new game clock trick.
Lakers' Anthony Davis: Booms in loss
Davis amassed 24 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 8-11 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes during Friday's 120-114 loss to the Kings. Davis was dealing with an illness pregame, but he persevered and supplied a monster effort. He led all Lakers' starters in scoring, rebounding, assists, steals and blocks. Friday marked his third consecutive contest with 20-plus points.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Questionable at New Orleans
Nurkic (thigh) is questionable for Thursday's game against the Pelicans. Nurkic sat out Wednesday's game against the Hornets. Drew Eubanks started in his absence and would presumably do so again if Nurkic is out on the second half of the back-to-back set. Damian Lillard (calf) has already been ruled out, while Jerami Grant (ankle) is questionable.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo: Out again Friday
Antetokounmpo (ankle) will not take the floor Friday versus the Spurs. Antetokounmpo will miss his third contest in the last four while dealing with a knee issue that didn't appear to be serious. His absence from the rotation will leave a massive void to fill on both ends of the floor. Bobby Portis appears the probable candidate to join the starting five Friday after doing so for each of Giannis' previous two absences. MarJon Beauchamp also started Wednesday's double-overtime win over the Thunder and figures to do so again with Jrue Holiday (ankle) sidelined for a second straight game.
Trail Blazers' Damian Lillard: Returns with double-double
Lillard chipped in 29 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 15-17 FT), seven rebounds, 12 assists and one steal across 38 minutes during Saturday's 117-112 loss to the Mavericks. Although the Trail Blazers fell short, the team was happy to have Lillard back in the starting lineup. He rested last game due to the back-to-back, and that should be a recurring theme as he continues to deal with lingering effects from a calf injury.
Warriors And Kings Injury Reports
The Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings have announced their injury reports for Sunday's game.
Danny Ainge on surprising Jazz: 'I've been accused of [building teams to lose] before. It's never been true'
Typically, when an NBA team trades its best player, it signals a shift into rebuilding mode. The Utah Jazz traded their three best players this offseason: Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic. But if they were supposed to be rebuilding, their players seem to have missed the memo. Utah has the Western Conference's best record at 10-3. Two of their three losses have come in back-to-backs while their third was a three-point road defeat at the hands of Luka Doncic. Otherwise, they've run roughshod over the NBA with the league's fourth-best net rating.
Wizards' Kyle Kuzma: Late injury report addition
Kuzma has been added to the injury report ahead of Saturday's game against the Jazz due to a non-COVID illness. Kuzma's addition to the injury report coincides with Kristaps Porzingis' (groin) clearance from the injury report, so there could be a natural flow of minutes from one to the other if Kuzma can't go. Official word on his status should surface as the opening tip draws nearer.
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out Saturday
Brown (knee) will not take the floor for Saturday's meeting with the Pistons, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports. Brown will sit Saturday due to a left knee contusion, joining Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) and Al Horford (back) on the sideline. Derrick White is the favorite to enter the starting lineup while Sam Hauser is also likely to receive an expanded role. Brown's next chance to suit up will come Monday against the Thunder.
Trail Blazers' Jusuf Nurkic: Out Thursday
Nurkic (thigh) will miss Thursday's meeting with the Pelicans. Thursday will mark Nurkic's second straight absence due to right adductor soreness, which will allow for Drew Eubanks to enter the starting lineup again. Eubanks recorded 14 points, eight rebounds and three blocks across 22 minutes in his start Wednesday.
WATCH: LeBron James' sons Bronny, Bryce impress in high school dunk contest
Bronny and Bryce James, the two sons of NBA superstar LeBron James, both starred in a recent dunk contest at Sierra Canyon School in the Chatsworth area of Los Angeles, Calif. According to a report by Sports Illustrated, LeBron James and his wife Savannah sat courtside as their two sons showed off both their leaping and improvisational abilities during their school's "Midnight Madness" showcase.
Sabres' Kyle Okposo: Out of Saturday's lineup
Okposo (general soreness) will not play against Boston on Saturday, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports. Okposo missed practice Friday and then again Saturday. He has a goal and nine points in 14 games this season and had been scoring of late with a goal and seven points in his last seven games. Consider him day-to-day.
