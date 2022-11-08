ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
de Laura leads Arizona to road upset over No. 9 UCLA 34-28

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Jayden de Laura accounted for three touchdowns and had his fifth 300-yard passing game of the season as Arizona upset ninth-ranked UCLA 34-28 Saturday night, snapping an eight-game road losing streak against ranked teams. “That was a big win for the program. It meant a...
No. 8 USC routs Colorado 55-17, but loses RB Dye to injury

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Everybody on Southern California's sideline poured onto the Coliseum field to surround the cart transporting running back Travis Dye, whose collegiate career had just ended with one awkward tackle. The Trojans then shook off that abrupt heartbreak and kept rolling toward their ultimate goals for...
Loyola Marymount (CA) secures 85-75 victory against UC Davis

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Cameron Shelton’s 24 points helped Loyola Marymount (CA) defeat UC Davis 85-75 Saturday night. Shelton added six rebounds, six assists, and three steals for the Lions (2-1). Keli Leaupepe scored 16 points while going 6 of 10 (2 for 4 from distance), and added 12 rebounds. Chance Stephens shot 4 for 7 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.
