BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Xzavier Long and Jordan Henderson scored 19 points apiece, Tahj Staveskie scored nine in overtime and Canisius beat St. Bonaventure 84-80 on Saturday night. Long had five rebounds for the Golden Griffins (1-1). Henderson added six assists. Jacco Fritz recorded 12 points and was 3...
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Jordan Travis was unstoppable, and Florida State’s imposing defense stopped Syracuse in its tracks. Travis threw for three touchdowns, caught a scoring pass and ran for another score, and No. 25 Florida State beat reeling Syracuse 38-3 on Saturday night, the Orange’s fourth straight loss.
